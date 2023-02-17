99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Dispatches from Douglas County: Snowshoe races, a new tourism campaign, honoring national champs and more

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

Shards stacked in foreground with soft light in background.
Ice shards line the foreground as light from the setting sun cast a soft paint-like look to Lake Superior along Wisconsin Point in Superior on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
February 17, 2023 08:00 AM

SUPERIOR — If you're in need of a relaxing moment or two, check out these photos Jed Carlson took at Wisconsin Point recently. Dang, they are pretty!

This reminds me that we frequently have readers contact us wondering if they can purchase photos. You absolutely can! Send an email to permissions@duluthnews.com with more information on the photo you'd like to buy -- the date the photo appeared online or in print, the subject of the photo, a screenshot if you have one. Someone will get back to you with more details.

Now, onto this week's headlines:

Ready to race

021723.N.ST.Snowshoe smile.JPG
Members of the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department Stacy Fornengo, front, and Stan Dzikonski snowshoe onto a field near the Oakland Town Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The fire department and town of Oakland Community Group are bringing back the town's annual snowshoe races on Feb. 26.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The Oakland Snowshoe Races return Feb. 26. Reporter Maria Lockwood has the details.

'Gotta be Superior'

Gotta Be Superior home.png
The new Gotta Be Superior website helps visitors decide what to do, where to eat and where to stay during travel to the city.
Contributed / Gotta Be Superior

Swim Creative launched a new advertising campaign this week to market Superior to tourists.

2002 champs honored

DNT UWS vs. UWSP 02.11.2023 (2).jpg
Wisconsin-Superior's 2002 national championship men’s hockey team stands for a photo during the first intermission of the Yellowjackets' game vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wessman Arena in Superior on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Holden Law / UWS Athletics

During the Saturday, Feb. 11, UWS men's hockey game against UWSP, the university honored its 2002 national championship team (pictured above).

More stories to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
