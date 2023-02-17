Dispatches from Douglas County: Snowshoe races, a new tourism campaign, honoring national champs and more

SUPERIOR — If you're in need of a relaxing moment or two, check out these photos Jed Carlson took at Wisconsin Point recently. Dang, they are pretty!

This reminds me that we frequently have readers contact us wondering if they can purchase photos. You absolutely can! Send an email to permissions@duluthnews.com with more information on the photo you'd like to buy -- the date the photo appeared online or in print, the subject of the photo, a screenshot if you have one. Someone will get back to you with more details.

Now, onto this week's headlines:

Ready to race

Members of the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department Stacy Fornengo, front, and Stan Dzikonski snowshoe onto a field near the Oakland Town Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The fire department and town of Oakland Community Group are bringing back the town's annual snowshoe races on Feb. 26. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The Oakland Snowshoe Races return Feb. 26. Reporter Maria Lockwood has the details.

'Gotta be Superior'

The new Gotta Be Superior website helps visitors decide what to do, where to eat and where to stay during travel to the city. Contributed / Gotta Be Superior

Swim Creative launched a new advertising campaign this week to market Superior to tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

2002 champs honored

Wisconsin-Superior's 2002 national championship men’s hockey team stands for a photo during the first intermission of the Yellowjackets' game vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wessman Arena in Superior on Saturday, Feb. 11. Holden Law / UWS Athletics

During the Saturday, Feb. 11, UWS men's hockey game against UWSP, the university honored its 2002 national championship team (pictured above).

More stories to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.