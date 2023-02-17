Dispatches from Douglas County: Snowshoe races, a new tourism campaign, honoring national champs and more
SUPERIOR — If you're in need of a relaxing moment or two, check out these photos Jed Carlson took at Wisconsin Point recently. Dang, they are pretty!
Now, onto this week's headlines:
Ready to race
The Oakland Snowshoe Races return Feb. 26. Reporter Maria Lockwood has the details.
'Gotta be Superior'
Swim Creative launched a new advertising campaign this week to market Superior to tourists.
2002 champs honored
During the Saturday, Feb. 11, UWS men's hockey game against UWSP, the university honored its 2002 national championship team (pictured above).
More stories to check out:
- The prep sports postseason is rolling - catch up on all the latest action at
superiortelegram.com/sports/prep
.
- Local legislators
recognized retired Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec
with a Wisconsin Senate citation.
- The Ashland County District Attorney announced late last week that
there will be no charges filed against former state Sen. Janet Bewley
.
- Robert Lee Bennett III, 41, of Superior, was sentenced to life in prison last week in the 2020 fatal stabbing death of his mother, Cindy Bennett.
