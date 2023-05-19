99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dispatches from Douglas County: Smithsonian inclusion, a new flea market, a talented youth bowler and more

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

Man paints bee hives
Alex F. Yaworski paints bee hives at Fay Farm in Wisconsin.
Contributed / Don Yaworski
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 9:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Photographer Jed Carlson recently chaperoned a field trip for Superior High School's Spartan Spin class to the Como Zoo in St. Paul. He wrote a column about the day, including the assignment students had to finish. Hint: It involved shooting photos.

Here are some more stories from your consideration:

In the Smithsonian

Man holds a painting of waterfalls by the waterfalls depicted in the painting
Alex Yaworski shows a painting he created in 1991 of the Little Manitou Falls in Pattison State Park.
Contributed / Don Yaworski

Documents from Superior-raised artist Alex F. Yaworski, pictured above, have been included in the Smithsonian's Archives of American Art.

Flea market set to open

Woman holds rabbit in barn.
Jane Aleckson holds one of her angora rabbits in the barn on her property in South Range on Thursday morning, May 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jane Aleckson, pictured above, is starting a weekly flea market on her South Range property in June.

Going for the (Junior) Gold

Bowler rolls ball.
Cayllum Cronin, a middle school student from South Range, rolls his ball down the lane at Incline Station in Duluth on Monday afternoon, May 15.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

After I wrote a feature on Superior High School student Gavin Rivord and his success in the youth bowling world, I got an email from Cayllum Cronin's dad, Jerry. The eighth grader at Superior Middle School has qualified for the Junior Gold Tournament three times, including in 2023.

In other local sports news:

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
