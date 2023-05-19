Dispatches from Douglas County: Smithsonian inclusion, a new flea market, a talented youth bowler and more
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
SUPERIOR — Photographer Jed Carlson recently chaperoned a field trip for Superior High School's Spartan Spin class to the Como Zoo in St. Paul. He wrote a column about the day, including the assignment students had to finish. Hint: It involved shooting photos.
Here are some more stories from your consideration:
In the Smithsonian
Documents from Superior-raised artist Alex F. Yaworski, pictured above, have been included in the Smithsonian's Archives of American Art.
Flea market set to open
Jane Aleckson, pictured above, is starting a weekly flea market on her South Range property in June.
Going for the (Junior) Gold
After I wrote a feature on Superior High School student Gavin Rivord and his success in the youth bowling world, I got an email from Cayllum Cronin's dad, Jerry. The eighth grader at Superior Middle School has qualified for the Junior Gold Tournament three times, including in 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
In other local sports news:
- Superior softball's Melania Luostari ‘finally’ blasts off.
- The Spartan track and field teams had a strong showing at the Lake Superior Conference meet on Tuesday, May 16 (scroll down for the sections on SHS).
More stores to check out:
- The Superior City Council
appointed Heidi Blunt as its new city clerk
at its Tuesday, May 16 meeting.
-
Officials broke ground Wednesday, May 17
on the Downs Life Celebration Center in Superior.
- National Poppy Day is coming up next week, and local veterans services organizations will have poppies available . We also have a running list of Memorial Day events in case you need them.
Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.
ADVERTISEMENT