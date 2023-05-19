Dispatches from Douglas County: Smithsonian inclusion, a new flea market, a talented youth bowler and more

SUPERIOR — Photographer Jed Carlson recently chaperoned a field trip for Superior High School's Spartan Spin class to the Como Zoo in St. Paul. He wrote a column about the day, including the assignment students had to finish. Hint: It involved shooting photos.

In the Smithsonian

Alex Yaworski shows a painting he created in 1991 of the Little Manitou Falls in Pattison State Park. Contributed / Don Yaworski

Documents from Superior-raised artist Alex F. Yaworski, pictured above, have been included in the Smithsonian's Archives of American Art.

Flea market set to open

Jane Aleckson holds one of her angora rabbits in the barn on her property in South Range on Thursday morning, May 11. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jane Aleckson, pictured above, is starting a weekly flea market on her South Range property in June.

Going for the (Junior) Gold

Cayllum Cronin, a middle school student from South Range, rolls his ball down the lane at Incline Station in Duluth on Monday afternoon, May 15. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

After I wrote a feature on Superior High School student Gavin Rivord and his success in the youth bowling world, I got an email from Cayllum Cronin's dad, Jerry. The eighth grader at Superior Middle School has qualified for the Junior Gold Tournament three times, including in 2023.

Superior softball's Melania Luostari ‘finally’ blasts off.

The Spartan track and field teams had a strong showing at the Lake Superior Conference meet on Tuesday, May 16 (scroll down for the sections on SHS).

