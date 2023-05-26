99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dispatches from Douglas County: Science experiments, art projects, a commanding Tigers pitcher and more

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

Lineman drops egg from bucket truck
A lineman with East Central Energy drops an egg packaged in protective layers by a student from the elevated bucket of a bucket truck during science night at Four Corners Elementary School on Tuesday, May 23.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 12:00 PM

SUPERIOR — I love graduation stories! They're pretty similar year-to-year, but it's fun to see a new batch of students marching off to pursue their dreams.

Reporter Maria Lockwood has a story about a graduate of Douglas County's Treatment Court. Jonathan Crabtree, 41, is the program's latest honoree.

We've also got photos from the University of Wisconsin-Superior's commencement, which took place Saturday, May 20.

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

Getting their hands dirty

Children use shovels to dig a path in the dirt
Hudson Bonneville, 3, and his sister Harper Bonneville, 4, dig a path through sand for a rubber duck to travel down at the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve table during science night at Four Corners Elementary School on Tuesday, May 23. When they tilted the table and poured water on it, the duck made it to the bottom.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Four Corners Elementary School hosted Science Night on Tuesday, May 23, complete with all sorts of hands-on activities. Children launched paper rockets; dug a stream in the dirt (seen above) to see if a rubber ducky could float when water is added; and watched as eggs were dropped from the bucket of a huge truck.

Pieced-together masterpieces

A digital mosaic of a cow created by an elementary student
A digital mosaic of a cow created by Emmarae Soyring, a fifth grade student at Northern Lights Elementary School.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour, elementary visual art teacher

In this month's Superior School District Youth Page, we've got several fun stories for you to scope out:

In command

Pitcher winds up.
Northwestern’s Ellie Peterson (4) winds up as she fires a pitch in the first inning of the Tiger playoff game with Barron in Brule on Tuesday afternoon, May 23.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwestern pitcher Ellie Peterson dominates in the circle and in the batter's box.

At the time this story was written, the sophomore was 17-3 with a 0.75 ERA and 238 strikeouts and she was batting .516 with 28 RBIs.

And with the postseason underway, be sure to visit superiortelegram.com for the latest prep sports updates.

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
