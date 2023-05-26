Dispatches from Douglas County: Science experiments, art projects, a commanding Tigers pitcher and more
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
SUPERIOR — I love graduation stories! They're pretty similar year-to-year, but it's fun to see a new batch of students marching off to pursue their dreams.
Reporter Maria Lockwood has a story about a graduate of Douglas County's Treatment Court. Jonathan Crabtree, 41, is the program's latest honoree.
We've also got photos from the University of Wisconsin-Superior's commencement, which took place Saturday, May 20.
Here are the rest of this week's headlines:
Getting their hands dirty
Four Corners Elementary School hosted Science Night on Tuesday, May 23, complete with all sorts of hands-on activities. Children launched paper rockets; dug a stream in the dirt (seen above) to see if a rubber ducky could float when water is added; and watched as eggs were dropped from the bucket of a huge truck.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pieced-together masterpieces
In this month's Superior School District Youth Page, we've got several fun stories for you to scope out:
- Northern Lights students piece together mosaic masterpieces, like the one pictured above.
- Spring projects take center stage
- How has commercial tobacco impacted your life?
- Congress attempts controversial TikTok ban
In command
Northwestern pitcher Ellie Peterson dominates in the circle and in the batter's box.
At the time this story was written, the sophomore was 17-3 with a 0.75 ERA and 238 strikeouts and she was batting .516 with 28 RBIs.
And with the postseason underway, be sure to visit superiortelegram.com for the latest prep sports updates.
More stores to check out:
-
A fall trial date has been set
for former Northwestern football standout Thomas Allen Burke, who is accused of sexually abusing a child.
-
Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill will close
on Saturday, May 27.
- Five people were rescued from a fire at Nottingham Apartments early in the morning on Tuesday, May 23. The fire displaced dozens of people.
Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.
ADVERTISEMENT