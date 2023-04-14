Dispatches from Douglas County: Road closures, literary stars, prep track and field and more

SUPERIOR — We've gotten a ton of questions about this so I'm going to tackle it straight away: we didn't find out the locations of the Packers Tailgate Tour stops in Superior until late last week. A few of them were surprise stops, so we were sworn to secrecy about them. Watch for a story from Maria Lockwood and photos from Jed Carlson on our website soon.

In other news, volunteers have revived the Gordon Good Neighbor Days planning committee, and the annual event will be held July 1-2.

And the Superior City Council is set to consider several project requests when it meets on Tuesday, April 18:



Here's are the rest of this week's headlines:

Spring thaw

A deer bounds through water as it floods the areas off of Wisconsin Highway 13 on Wednesday, April 12. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

County and city officials are keeping their eyes on water levels near roadways and bridges as snow continues to melt. A portion of Wisconsin Highway 13 in Douglas County reopened, but the Bayfield stretch of the highway is closed from the border with Douglas County to Port Wing because of culvert failures.

Literary stars

The former Superior Telegram and Milwaukee Journal outdoors writer Gordon MacQuarrie with a bunch of trout caught in Ontario, Canada. Contributed

In this month's episode of Archive Dive, local historian Teddie Meronek tells us about Gordon MacQuarrie (pictured above) and J.W. Beecroft, two literary legends who graduated in the same class from Superior Central High School.

Off and running

Superior’s Kylie Peterson, right, holds a lead over Northwestern’s Abby Johnson during the Spartans second place finish in the 4x800 meter relay during the Packy Paquette Invite at UW-Superior on Thursday, April 6. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Superior boys track and field team took first at the Packy Paquette indoor track meet on April 6, while the girls took third.

Northwestern's boys team finished seventh in the 11-team field, while the Tiger girls team took sixth.

If you scroll down further, you'll also see results from the Solon Springs track and field team's performance at the Indianhead Conference indoor meet in Ashland.

More stories to check out:

