99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Dispatches from Douglas County: Road closures, literary stars, prep track and field and more

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

Crews work on road.
Crews work along Wisconsin Highway 13 on Wednesday, April 12, due to flooding in the area.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 9:00 AM

SUPERIOR — We've gotten a ton of questions about this so I'm going to tackle it straight away: we didn't find out the locations of the Packers Tailgate Tour stops in Superior until late last week. A few of them were surprise stops, so we were sworn to secrecy about them. Watch for a story from Maria Lockwood and photos from Jed Carlson on our website soon.

In other news, volunteers have revived the Gordon Good Neighbor Days planning committee, and the annual event will be held July 1-2.

And the Superior City Council is set to consider several project requests when it meets on Tuesday, April 18:

Here's are the rest of this week's headlines:

Spring thaw

Deer runs through water.
A deer bounds through water as it floods the areas off of Wisconsin Highway 13 on Wednesday, April 12.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

County and city officials are keeping their eyes on water levels near roadways and bridges as snow continues to melt. A portion of Wisconsin Highway 13 in Douglas County reopened, but the Bayfield stretch of the highway is closed from the border with Douglas County to Port Wing because of culvert failures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Literary stars

Gordon MacQuarrie with trout
The former Superior Telegram and Milwaukee Journal outdoors writer Gordon MacQuarrie with a bunch of trout caught in Ontario, Canada.
Contributed

In this month's episode of Archive Dive, local historian Teddie Meronek tells us about Gordon MacQuarrie (pictured above) and J.W. Beecroft, two literary legends who graduated in the same class from Superior Central High School.

Off and running

Runners run relay.
Superior’s Kylie Peterson, right, holds a lead over Northwestern’s Abby Johnson during the Spartans second place finish in the 4x800 meter relay during the Packy Paquette Invite at UW-Superior on Thursday, April 6.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Superior boys track and field team took first at the Packy Paquette indoor track meet on April 6, while the girls took third.

Northwestern's boys team finished seventh in the 11-team field, while the Tiger girls team took sixth.

If you scroll down further, you'll also see results from the Solon Springs track and field team's performance at the Indianhead Conference indoor meet in Ashland.

More stories to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Barker's Island Causeway2.jpg
Local
Superior council to consider first step toward replacing Barker's Island bridge
April 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
090222.N.ST.Gordon logo.png
Local
Gordon Good Neighbor Days picks up momentum
April 13, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Free community breakfast, League of Women Voters planning meeting and more
April 13, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
041423.N.ST.Consolidation.JPG
Local
Superior School Board sets consolidation meeting
April 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Gordon MacQuarrie with trout
Local
Listen: MacQuarrie and Beecroft — Superior Central's literary stars
April 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
goldfinch on sunflower
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
3 things you can do to help songbirds
April 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
041720.n.st.Deer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Virtual option available for Douglas County Deer Advisory Council meeting
April 13, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports