Dispatches from Douglas County: Recapping a busy holiday weekend

The Superior City Council approved the area where it will pilot the new city-owned fiber optic broadband network.

Fourth of July fun

A vintage Superior Fire Truck was one of the attractions during the Fourth of July parade on Belknap Street in Superior Tuesday, July 4. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Thousands of people attended the annual parade on Tuesday, July 4 down Belknap Street in Superior. Check out photos and video of the festivities here.

And down in Gordon, where organizers of Gordon Good Neighbor Days rallied to put the event together, community members turned out to show their support.

Making homes smarter

Dave Mattson talks about installing a self-opening door in the warehouse at Olide North America at the Superior Business Center on Wednesday, July 5. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Dave Mattson started Olide North America after installing an automatic door opener for a friend. Now, Mattson distributes a variety of automatic control devices aimed at making homes "smart" and accessible.

In more business news, we've got a story about a group of Superior businesses who recently gave back to Harbor House Crisis Shelters.

Raking in the wins

Race cars speed by as Ray Stuart waves a green flag during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat during the Great Lakes Border Battle at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on Friday, June 30. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Shane Sabraski dominated at Gondik Law Speedway during the seventh annual Great Lakes Border Battle.

More stores to check out:

Several state and federal officials visited Superior recently to push President Joe Biden to fund the Blatnik Bridge's replacement.



Wonder what all the construction is about on Belknap in front of the Cathedral of Christ the King? Shelley Nelson has the details.



George Deppa, the former Superior gymnastics coach, is expected to serve at least 20 years in prison for sexually abusing girls under the terms of a plea agreement.

