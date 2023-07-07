Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Dispatches from Douglas County: Recapping a busy holiday weekend

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

summer parade outdoors on small town main street
Friends and family of Diane James-Gavin, formerly of Superior, are dressed up as the characters from the movie “The Wizard of Oz” during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade Saturday, July 1, in Gordon. The group did this as a tribute to James-Gavin, who died May 18, 2023, at age 74. Her favorite movie was the “Wizard of Oz”
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Happy Friday!

The Superior City Council approved the area where it will pilot the new city-owned fiber optic broadband network.

There's a lot for you to scope out in this week's newsletter, so let's dive right in:

Fourth of July fun

A vintage fire truck driving in a parade
A vintage Superior Fire Truck was one of the attractions during the Fourth of July parade on Belknap Street in Superior Tuesday, July 4.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Thousands of people attended the annual parade on Tuesday, July 4 down Belknap Street in Superior. Check out photos and video of the festivities here.

And down in Gordon, where organizers of Gordon Good Neighbor Days rallied to put the event together, community members turned out to show their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making homes smarter

Man talks about installing door.
Dave Mattson talks about installing a self-opening door in the warehouse at Olide North America at the Superior Business Center on Wednesday, July 5.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Dave Mattson started Olide North America after installing an automatic door opener for a friend. Now, Mattson distributes a variety of automatic control devices aimed at making homes "smart" and accessible.

In more business news, we've got a story about a group of Superior businesses who recently gave back to Harbor House Crisis Shelters.

Raking in the wins

Race cars speeding on a track while an official waves a green flag.
Race cars speed by as Ray Stuart waves a green flag during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat during the Great Lakes Border Battle at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on Friday, June 30.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Shane Sabraski dominated at Gondik Law Speedway during the seventh annual Great Lakes Border Battle.

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Honeyberries on the bush
Local
Farm LoLa ramps up honeyberry picking days
1h ago
 · 
By  Owen Resberg / Duluth News Tribune
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Town of Superior woman faces animal mistreatment charges
3h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for July 7, 2023
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Man talks in business warehouse.
Business
Olide North America aims to make homes smarter
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
A sister gives a hug to her brother during a parade
Local
Photos and video: A Superior celebration for July 4
2d ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
Local
Fun for all at 2023 Gordon Good Neighbor Days Parade
5d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Air tractor close
Local
Planes to spray areas of Duluth, Carlton County for spongy moths
8h ago
 · 
By  John Myers