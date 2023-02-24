Dispatches from Douglas County: Primary election results, snow-ish, lots of prep sports news, and more

SUPERIOR — We're jumping right in this week:

Parents in the Maple School District voiced their concerns Monday, Feb. 20, about cuts the school board is slated to make. The reductions come as the district faces a $575,000 budget shortfall. One of the proposed changes would eliminate a teaching position at Iron River Elementary School and result in the school's second grade class moving to Northwestern Elementary.

Primary election results

Election official Ruth Ludwig, left, watches as Todd Savoy feeds his ballot into the voting machine at Central Assembly of God Church in Superior on Tuesday Feb. 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Voters decided which candidates will be on the ballot April 4 for Superior City Council's 3rd District seat and the Maple School Board.

In related news, Reporter Shelley Nelson dug through the archives and found out that Mayor Jim Paine is the first mayor in Superior's history to run unopposed twice.

Snowed in-ish

From left, Jose Avaloa’s black jacket turns white as he blows snow from the entry of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior as Monte Groskreupz shovels on Thursday, Feb. 23. The pair do snow removal for Northland Rental Resource. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Photographer Jed Carlson got some great photos of people digging out of what us city folks can agree was a lackluster blizzard. The drifting was significant enough I had to use the snowblower to clear out the driveway, but I definitely thought it was going to be worse than it turned out to be.

That being said, ignore the headline on the story and scroll down to the snow totals. Folks on the South Shore got hammered. I hope everyone was able to stay safe!

Not a comeback

Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) beats Wisconsin Valley Union goalie Grace Lawrence (40) for a first period goal during the WIAA section semifinal at the Superior Ice Arena on Tuesday Feb. 21. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

I know there are a lot of die-hard prep sports fans around here who will gladly argue this point with me, but in my humble opinion, the Spartan girls hockey team is the best preps story around.

Two years ago, the team won two games THE ENTIRE SEASON. Now, they're preparing to face Hayward Area in a sectional final on Saturday, Feb. 25.

But don't call it a comeback.

Junior forward Autumn Cooper said she isn't surprised by the team's success.

"I honestly knew (as a freshman) that we had the players coming up that would want to put in the work, the time and the effort, so I’m not totally surprised by the turnaround," she said.

Yes, the Spartan boys hockey team — under first-year head coach Evan Nelson who stepped into arguably the biggest shoes ever when longtime coach Jason Kalin retired from coaching — is also a great story we're following closely.

And we've been hearing grumbles from folks out in the county that we're too focused on hockey right now. I get it. There are great things happening with the wrestling (scroll down, I promise it's there), and boys and girls basketball teams (scroll down on this one, as well) in Maple and Solon Springs — we didn't forget about them!

