Dispatches from Douglas County: Preserving a historic building

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

1937 gas station in Gordon wi
A red, white and blue garage along South Packer Avenue in Gordon, seen on Tuesday, Aug. 8, may be the last surviving model of a catalog order building constructed by the Butler Manufacturing Co. The prefabricated building, known over the years as Art Nelson's Shell Station and L and R Motors, was constructed in 1937.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — I've driven past the old gas station in Gordon with "Circa 1939" printed on it so many times, but until Shelley Nelson wrote this story, I had no idea it was a historic building.

A group petitioned a Douglas County committee Wednesday, Aug. 23, for a variance to move the building so that it can be preserved.

I also learned that cardinals can go bald thanks to photographer Jed Carlson. He wrote a fun column about a bald Northern cardinal that visited his bird feeder recently.

Here are some more headlines for your consideration:

Coming full circle

Owner poses outside new childcare facility.
Newborn 2 School Education owner Amy Benson stands below the sign at her new center, which was formerly New Horizons, at the Mariner Business Center in Superior on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Benson bought New Horizons when her mother decided to retire. She said she's grateful she's able to keep the child care slots open.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

One of Superior's child care centers has expanded. Amy Benson, pictured above, the owner of Newborn 2 School Education, purchased New Horizons Children's Center from her mother, Aug. 1.

The sale comes at a time when city officials are ramping up recruiting for new child care providers.

'Inspirational'

Women pose for a photo after treatment court graduation
Douglas County Treatment Court graduate Sara Brown, right, poses for a picture with her friend Brittany Miller, who graduated from the program in 2022, on Thursday, Aug. 17, in the Douglas County Courthouse. Miller's shirt lists Brown's milestones on her road to graduation.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

That's how Judge Kelly Thimm described Douglas County's newest Treatment Court graduate, Sara Brown, right.

Spartans dominate

Player lunges at ball.
Superior’s Lexi Johnson reaches out to return a shot during her match at No. 1 doubles while the Spartans battled with Grand Rapids at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 21.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Prep sports are off and running!

The Spartan girls tennis team nearly swept Grand Rapids/Greenway on Monday, Aug. 21.

And the Spartan boys soccer team opened its season with a win over Rice Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Find all of our prep sports coverage at superiortelegram.com!

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
