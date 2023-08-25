Dispatches from Douglas County: Preserving a historic building
SUPERIOR — I've driven past the old gas station in Gordon with "Circa 1939" printed on it so many times, but until Shelley Nelson wrote this story, I had no idea it was a historic building.
A group petitioned a Douglas County committee Wednesday, Aug. 23, for a variance to move the building so that it can be preserved.
I also learned that cardinals can go bald thanks to photographer Jed Carlson. He wrote a fun column about a bald Northern cardinal that visited his bird feeder recently.
Here are some more headlines for your consideration:
Coming full circle
One of Superior's child care centers has expanded. Amy Benson, pictured above, the owner of Newborn 2 School Education, purchased New Horizons Children's Center from her mother, Aug. 1.
The sale comes at a time when city officials are ramping up recruiting for new child care providers.
'Inspirational'
That's how Judge Kelly Thimm described Douglas County's newest Treatment Court graduate, Sara Brown, right.
Spartans dominate
Prep sports are off and running!
The Spartan girls tennis team nearly swept Grand Rapids/Greenway on Monday, Aug. 21.
And the Spartan boys soccer team opened its season with a win over Rice Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Find all of our prep sports coverage at superiortelegram.com!
More stores to check out:
-
Vivent Health aims to curb overdose deaths
in Superior by providing fentanyl test strips, naloxone and training for naloxone.
-
A trial date has been set for Gregory M. Swanson,
a former Superior police sergeant who is facing charges for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash that killed a man and a 2-month-old baby in July 2022.
-
The city will start reassessing property values
after Labor Day. Shelley Nelson has the details.
- Superior School District officials are seeking feedback on redrawing elementary school boundaries.
