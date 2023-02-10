99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Dispatches from Douglas County: Possible school consolidation, vintage finds and a potential new SHS sport

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

Juniors Josiah Payne, left, and Hailey Herubin take photos of the senior class at Superior High School in the Performing Arts Center for the yearbook Thursday, Feb. 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
February 10, 2023 07:30 AM

SUPERIOR — The Superior High School class of 2023 yearbook photo has been taken. Photographer Jed Carlson took pictures of the yearbook photographers taking pictures, which reminds me of a Jack Johnson song.

And the latest episode of Archive Dive dropped this week. It's all about the Grand Opera House. Spoiler: Local historian Teddie Meronek says the building lived up to its name.

Here are a few more headlines for you to consider this week:

Consolidation consideration

Cooper Elementary School.jpg
A file photo of Cooper Elementary School in Superior
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Superior School District leaders are forming a committee to investigate the feasibility of consolidating the district's six elementary schools to five. A 2022 study found that Superior's elementary schools are underutilized, with 700 open seats.

Antiques await

020723.N.ST.Pickers hold.JPG
Owner Jake Regner holds up a teacup with a face etched into the base at Superior Pickers, 1213 Tower Ave., on Friday, Feb. 3.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Curiosities abound at Superior Pickers, a store specializing in vintage and antique items located at 1213 Tower Ave. Owner Jake Regner also builds motorized bicycles 50, 80 or 100 cc motors.

In other business news, the Entrepreneurship Center has welcomed Superior Effect Marketing. Founder and CEO Summer Nitsch said it made "150% sense" to open an office in the building, as she leads the marking portion of the Entrepreneur Training Program.

New sport discussed

Girl runs during lacrosse game
Superior’s Josie Degraef (22) moves the ball up the field during a lacrosse game during the 2018 season against Hudson at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

At its Monday, Feb. 6 Committee of the Whole meeting, the Superior School Board discussed adding lacrosse as a high school sport for boys and girls. The board will discuss the proposal at its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.

More stories to check out:

  • Here's what you need to know about the eight candidates running in the Maple School Board primary. 
  • City leaders got a better idea of how much it would cost to build a broadband network on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and what funding sources would be available. The estimated cost  of $52.6 million is up from the initial projected cost of $31 million.
  • Robert Thomas West, 42, of South Range, was convicted Wednesday, Feb. 8, of aiding in the dismemberment of a St. Paul man who was killed and disposing of his remains in Lake Superior. 

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
