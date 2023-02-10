Dispatches from Douglas County: Possible school consolidation, vintage finds and a potential new SHS sport
SUPERIOR — The Superior High School class of 2023 yearbook photo has been taken. Photographer Jed Carlson took pictures of the yearbook photographers taking pictures, which reminds me of a Jack Johnson song.
And the latest episode of Archive Dive dropped this week. It's all about the Grand Opera House. Spoiler: Local historian Teddie Meronek says the building lived up to its name.
Here are a few more headlines for you to consider this week:
Consolidation consideration
Superior School District leaders are forming a committee to investigate the feasibility of consolidating the district's six elementary schools to five. A 2022 study found that Superior's elementary schools are underutilized, with 700 open seats.
Antiques await
Curiosities abound at Superior Pickers, a store specializing in vintage and antique items located at 1213 Tower Ave. Owner Jake Regner also builds motorized bicycles 50, 80 or 100 cc motors.
In other business news, the Entrepreneurship Center has welcomed Superior Effect Marketing. Founder and CEO Summer Nitsch said it made "150% sense" to open an office in the building, as she leads the marking portion of the Entrepreneur Training Program.
New sport discussed
At its Monday, Feb. 6 Committee of the Whole meeting, the Superior School Board discussed adding lacrosse as a high school sport for boys and girls. The board will discuss the proposal at its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
More stories to check out:
- Here's what you need to know about the
eight candidates running in the Maple School Board
primary.
- City leaders got a better idea of how much it would cost to
build a broadband network
on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and what funding sources would be available. The estimated cost of $52.6 million is up from the initial projected cost of $31 million.
- Robert Thomas West, 42, of South Range, was convicted Wednesday, Feb. 8, of aiding in the dismemberment of a St. Paul man who was killed and disposing of his remains in Lake Superior.
