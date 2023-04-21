99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Dispatches from Douglas County: Olympians and Packers and more -- oh my!

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

Professional football players walk into gym.
Green Bay Packers, from left, Aaron Jones, Eddie Lacy and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix look around in the packed Spartan Arena at Superior High School on Thursday morning, April 13, as they popped in to surprise students during the 2023 Tailgate Tour.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 8:00 AM

SUPERIOR — It's good to be prepared.

That's one of the lessons my brother and I took to heart when our dad was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015. The terminal illness, while deeply unfair and infuriating, allowed us time to learn our father's wishes and make sure he had a plan in place so we weren't lost in the fog of grief trying to sort out his estate without a road map.

And every day I'm grateful we had that time with him. Even though it was painful and hard, I know so many people lose their loved ones suddenly.

I was reminded of all of that while reading a story from reporter Shelley Nelson this week on local financial advisor Robyn Lings and the five questions Lings says women should ask when planning their financial futures.

Here's what else we've been working on this week:

Split vote

042123.N.ST.Consolidation Howard.JPG
A crowd listens to former Lake Superior Elementary School principal Mark Howard speak during a special Superior School Board meeting at Superior Middle School on Monday, April 17. The meeting focused on whether to consolidate the district's six elementary schools into five.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Lake Superior Elementary will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, following a 3-2 school board vote on Monday, April 17. Reporter Maria Lockwood has the details on why district officials recommended closing an elementary school and what community members who spoke at the meeting felt, as well as comments from the school board.

Football fever

Player talks to crowd.
Green Bay Packers alum Davon House addresses students in the packed Spartan Arena at Superior High School on Thursday morning, April 13, during a surprise stop on the 2023 Tailgate Tour across Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Current and former members of the Green Bay Packers (like Davon House, pictured above) visited a few spots in Superior on April 13, including the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center and Superior High School. Photographer Jed Carlson got a ton of great shots from their visit. Be sure to read Maria's story, too.

Blazing a trail

Girl holds a soccer ball as she's dressed in track uniform.
Superior’s Tayler McMeekin holds a soccer ball while in her track uniform on Tuesday, April 18, during a triangular track and field meet at NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior. McMeekin is on both the track and soccer teams for Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

There's a bit of story behind this story about Superior's Tayler McMeekin competing in two spring sports.

At the start of every new prep sports season, I email a questionnaire to the varsity coaches to compile previews of all the teams. McMeekin's name appeared on both the soccer and track and field previews.

I knew I had to dig a little deeper, and in doing so, found out that yes, the Spartan sophomore is on both teams. I asked her why she wanted to pursue track (soccer is her main sport), and I talked to her coaches about how it all works.

More stories to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
