Dispatches from Douglas County: New business news and more

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

Tattoo artist works on a custom tattoo for a customer
Tattoo artist Jesse Draman, right, works on a custom design for Jackie Anderson of Duluth on Wednesday, July 5, at Sorry Dad Tattoo, 1418 Tower Ave., Suite B.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 12:00 PM

SUPERIOR — It was so hard to decide which stories to highlight this week because there are so many to pick from.

Like the one about a Superior woman who wrote and designed a graphic novel about her sobriety journey.

Or the little girl who collected and donated more than 600 children's books to Harbor House Crisis Shelters.

And then — since it's the second week of the month — our latest episode of the Archive Dive podcast dropped: It's all about Superior Central.

Take a look at what else we've been working on:

Hitting the road

Librarian pedals book bike.
Superior Public Library’s outreach librarian Jessica Korpi pedals the new Page Peddler book bike through the parking lot on Wednesday, July 12.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Keep your eyes peeled at the Downtown Farmers Market on Wednesdays in Superior for the Page Peddler, Superior Public Library's book bike.

Summer intern Owen Resberg talked to officials at the library about the bike and what they hope to achieve with it.

New biz news

Family poses for a photo inside their restaurant
Business owners Dung Tran, left, and his wife, Nguyet Ho, second from right, pose for a picture with daughter Ngoc, 9, and son, William, 4, at their new restaurant, William Asian Food to Go, on Tuesday, July 11. From the name and decor to the recipes, the business is all about family.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

We've got a few stories on new businesses for you:

World-class trophy

child in hooded sweatshirt and man in sunglasses hold large fish on boat
Olivia Kopetzky, of Lake Nebagamon, caught and released this 52.25-inch musky while fishing on Lake Superior on June 9, 2023, with her dad, Jon Kopetzky; sister, Claire, Kopetzky; and family friends Scott and Holly Lundberg.
Contributed / Jon Kopetzky

I love Claire Kopetzky's reaction in this photo. Claire, right, did not catch a 52.25-inch muskie on Lake Superior June 9, but you can tell by the look on her face she is PUMPED for her sister, Olivia, who did.

Reporter John Myers has more on Olivia's world-class catch.

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
