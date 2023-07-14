Dispatches from Douglas County: New business news and more

SUPERIOR — It was so hard to decide which stories to highlight this week because there are so many to pick from.

Like the one about a Superior woman who wrote and designed a graphic novel about her sobriety journey.

Or the little girl who collected and donated more than 600 children's books to Harbor House Crisis Shelters.

And then — since it's the second week of the month — our latest episode of the Archive Dive podcast dropped: It's all about Superior Central.

Take a look at what else we've been working on:

Hitting the road

Superior Public Library’s outreach librarian Jessica Korpi pedals the new Page Peddler book bike through the parking lot on Wednesday, July 12. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Keep your eyes peeled at the Downtown Farmers Market on Wednesdays in Superior for the Page Peddler, Superior Public Library's book bike.

Summer intern Owen Resberg talked to officials at the library about the bike and what they hope to achieve with it.

New biz news

Business owners Dung Tran, left, and his wife, Nguyet Ho, second from right, pose for a picture with daughter Ngoc, 9, and son, William, 4, at their new restaurant, William Asian Food to Go, on Tuesday, July 11. From the name and decor to the recipes, the business is all about family. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

We've got a few stories on new businesses for you:



Dung Tran, left, and Nguyet Ho, pictured above with their children, opened William Asian Food to Go in downtown Superior.

Tattoo artist Jason Voss, who owns Gitchee Gumee Tattoo in Duluth, opened walk-in tattoo parlor Sorry Dad Tattoo in downtown Superior.

World-class trophy

Olivia Kopetzky, of Lake Nebagamon, caught and released this 52.25-inch musky while fishing on Lake Superior on June 9, 2023, with her dad, Jon Kopetzky; sister, Claire, Kopetzky; and family friends Scott and Holly Lundberg. Contributed / Jon Kopetzky

I love Claire Kopetzky's reaction in this photo. Claire, right, did not catch a 52.25-inch muskie on Lake Superior June 9, but you can tell by the look on her face she is PUMPED for her sister, Olivia, who did.

Reporter John Myers has more on Olivia's world-class catch.

