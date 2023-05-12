99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Dispatches from Douglas County: Mural mystery, Northwestern Youth Page, Superior City FC and more

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

Woman holds photograph
Retired librarian Teddie Meronek holds the original picture that was used to create the welcome mural at Superior Public Library in the library archive room on Thursday, May 4. Written across the picture is "Tower Avenue — 1945." After four years of sporadic research, Meronek and library public services manager Kyle Hawley believe the picture was actually taken Sunday, Aug. 8, 1943.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 9:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Happy Friday!

Tomorrow is the Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, so Superior residents should be sure to put donations of non-perishable food items by their mailboxes.

And anyone interested in serving on the Superior School Board should submit an application. Board member Michael Meyer resigned due to work and scheduling conflicts.

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

Mystery solved

Three people look at a mural
From left, Superior Public Library director Sue Heskin, public services manager Kyle Hawley and retired librarian Teddie Meronek examine the welcome mural at the library on Thursday, May 4. Unveiled as part of a $2.1 million remodel of the building in 2018, the photo of Tower Avenue has been a source of curiosity. Through four years of sporadic research, questions visitors have asked about the picture have been answered.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Retired librarian Teddie Meronek and Kyle Hawley, public services manager at Superior Public Library, have spent time on and off for the last several years trying to figure out when the photo depicted in the library's welcome mural was taken and what event it coincided with. They say they've figured it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you're looking for more local history news, the latest episode of Archive Dive is out! Meronek sat down with reporter Maria Lockwood to talk about the WWII visit the famous Dionne quintuplets made to Superior.

Spotlight on NHS

KaylaPaulsen.jpg
A pencil on paper drawing by Kayla Paulsen, a senior in honors art at Northwestern High School.
Contributed / Charlie Hessel

We launched a Youth Page featuring work from Northwestern High School students today! Thanks to Missinne Greenhouse and Landscape for their sponsorship. Here are the stories and pieces featured:

Local ties bind

Soccer player looks to steal the ball from an opposing player
Superior City FC's Jeffrey Olson (22) keeps his eye on the ball during a game against Twin City FC in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, on Sunday, April 30.
Contributed / Cole Gewerth

Local athletes are excited to play soccer with the Superior City FC men's and women's teams this summer. They say the UPSL teams offer them an opportunity to continue playing after they age out of high school and club organizations.

In other sports news:

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Three people look at a mural
Local
Librarians solve Superior mural mystery
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
A reverend speaking a podium
Local
Photos and video: Port receives blessing, arrival of the John G. Munson
May 11, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Duluth man charged in double stabbing makes court appearance
May 11, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Mural showing a cargo ship and people at a shipyard, including quintuplet girls.
Local
Listen: Quintuplets help launch 5 cargo ships in Superior during World War II
May 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
NFL: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Packers, Love will start on road in 2023
May 12, 2023 01:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pitcher throws ball.
Prep
Prep report: Peterson tosses no-hitter for Tigers
May 11, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
100921.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS softball takes tournament opener with late surge
May 11, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports