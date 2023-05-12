Dispatches from Douglas County: Mural mystery, Northwestern Youth Page, Superior City FC and more
SUPERIOR — Happy Friday!
Tomorrow is the Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, so Superior residents should be sure to put donations of non-perishable food items by their mailboxes.
And anyone interested in serving on the Superior School Board should submit an application. Board member Michael Meyer resigned due to work and scheduling conflicts.
Here are the rest of this week's headlines:
Mystery solved
Retired librarian Teddie Meronek and Kyle Hawley, public services manager at Superior Public Library, have spent time on and off for the last several years trying to figure out when the photo depicted in the library's welcome mural was taken and what event it coincided with. They say they've figured it out.
And if you're looking for more local history news, the latest episode of Archive Dive is out! Meronek sat down with reporter Maria Lockwood to talk about the WWII visit the famous Dionne quintuplets made to Superior.
Spotlight on NHS
We launched a Youth Page featuring work from Northwestern High School students today! Thanks to Missinne Greenhouse and Landscape for their sponsorship. Here are the stories and pieces featured:
- Inspiration sparks student art in Maple
- Feminine products provided in Northwestern High School bathrooms
- Poem: Pho for Sad Sisters
Local ties bind
Local athletes are excited to play soccer with the Superior City FC men's and women's teams this summer. They say the UPSL teams offer them an opportunity to continue playing after they age out of high school and club organizations.
In other sports news:
- Superior's Nathan Maki holds Northwood/Solon Springs to one hit in Spartan baseball victory
- Baseball looks like a job for Northwestern's Kaufman
More stores to check out:
- A panel is recommending the city council
repeal short-term rental licenses
before they go into effect this summer. The proposal heads to the council Tuesday, May 16.
- Home school students in the area are staying active through
a weekly physical education class taught by students at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
- Students on the Northwestern and Superior high school forensics teams recently competed at the state tournament, and many of them brought home awards.
Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning.
