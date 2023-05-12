Dispatches from Douglas County: Mural mystery, Northwestern Youth Page, Superior City FC and more

SUPERIOR — Happy Friday!

Tomorrow is the Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, so Superior residents should be sure to put donations of non-perishable food items by their mailboxes.

And anyone interested in serving on the Superior School Board should submit an application. Board member Michael Meyer resigned due to work and scheduling conflicts.

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

Mystery solved

From left, Superior Public Library director Sue Heskin, public services manager Kyle Hawley and retired librarian Teddie Meronek examine the welcome mural at the library on Thursday, May 4. Unveiled as part of a $2.1 million remodel of the building in 2018, the photo of Tower Avenue has been a source of curiosity. Through four years of sporadic research, questions visitors have asked about the picture have been answered. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Retired librarian Teddie Meronek and Kyle Hawley, public services manager at Superior Public Library, have spent time on and off for the last several years trying to figure out when the photo depicted in the library's welcome mural was taken and what event it coincided with. They say they've figured it out.

And if you're looking for more local history news, the latest episode of Archive Dive is out! Meronek sat down with reporter Maria Lockwood to talk about the WWII visit the famous Dionne quintuplets made to Superior.

Spotlight on NHS

A pencil on paper drawing by Kayla Paulsen, a senior in honors art at Northwestern High School. Contributed / Charlie Hessel

We launched a Youth Page featuring work from Northwestern High School students today! Thanks to Missinne Greenhouse and Landscape for their sponsorship. Here are the stories and pieces featured:



Local ties bind

Superior City FC's Jeffrey Olson (22) keeps his eye on the ball during a game against Twin City FC in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, on Sunday, April 30. Contributed / Cole Gewerth

Local athletes are excited to play soccer with the Superior City FC men's and women's teams this summer. They say the UPSL teams offer them an opportunity to continue playing after they age out of high school and club organizations.

In other sports news:



More stores to check out:

