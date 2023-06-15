Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dispatches from Douglas County: Lawn Beach Inn reopens, Archive Dive, Spartan softball and more

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

Appetizers pictured from a restaurant
Appetizers at the Lawn Beach Inn include a hummus plate with house-made chickpea hummus and "Devils on Horseback" — bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with chorizo or bleu cheese.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 1:10 PM

SUPERIOR — Happy Friday!

A new multimedia executive joined our sales team recently. Andrew Fayler will focus on sales in Superior and Duluth. We're excited to have him onboard!

Here are some more stories for your consideration this week:

New chapter

Couple stands in front of an inn
Owner Sarah Urbaniak and house manager Jim Copeland stand in front of the Lawn Beach Inn in Lake Nebagamon on Tuesday, June 13. After a soft opening last week, the restaurant and bar officially opened Tuesday.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Sarah Urbaniak officially reopened the Lawn Beach Inn in Lake Nebagamon on Tuesday, June 13.

In other business news, the gift shop Weeping Willow recently moved to Superior.

The founders of Gordon

A historical photo of a wife and husband.
Sarah Gordon, left, and Antoine Gordon.
Contributed / Brian Finstad, Gordon-Wascott Historical Society

In this month's episode of Archive Dive, we learn more about Sarah and Antoine Gordon, who founded the town of Gordon.

Antoine and Sarah's great-great-grandson Doug MacDonald and local historian Brian Finstad share stories of the founding couple and how they shaped the town.

Runners-up

Team poses with trophy.
The Superior softball team pose with their second place trophy after the Spartans loss to Kaukauna in the Division 1 WIAA state championship game on the Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison on Saturday evening, June 10.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

It wasn't the ending the Spartans hoped for at Goodman Diamond in Madison Saturday, June 10. Kaukauna beat Superior 4-0 to win their 81st straight game and third consecutive state title.

Be sure to check out all of our coverage, including all of Jed Carlson's photos. He captured so many beautiful moments from the Spartans' state tournament run:

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
