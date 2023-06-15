Dispatches from Douglas County: Lawn Beach Inn reopens, Archive Dive, Spartan softball and more

SUPERIOR — Happy Friday!

A new multimedia executive joined our sales team recently. Andrew Fayler will focus on sales in Superior and Duluth. We're excited to have him onboard!

Here are some more stories for your consideration this week:

New chapter

Owner Sarah Urbaniak and house manager Jim Copeland stand in front of the Lawn Beach Inn in Lake Nebagamon on Tuesday, June 13. After a soft opening last week, the restaurant and bar officially opened Tuesday. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Sarah Urbaniak officially reopened the Lawn Beach Inn in Lake Nebagamon on Tuesday, June 13.

In other business news, the gift shop Weeping Willow recently moved to Superior.

ADVERTISEMENT

The founders of Gordon

Sarah Gordon, left, and Antoine Gordon. Contributed / Brian Finstad, Gordon-Wascott Historical Society

In this month's episode of Archive Dive, we learn more about Sarah and Antoine Gordon, who founded the town of Gordon.

Antoine and Sarah's great-great-grandson Doug MacDonald and local historian Brian Finstad share stories of the founding couple and how they shaped the town.

Runners-up

The Superior softball team pose with their second place trophy after the Spartans loss to Kaukauna in the Division 1 WIAA state championship game on the Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison on Saturday evening, June 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

It wasn't the ending the Spartans hoped for at Goodman Diamond in Madison Saturday, June 10. Kaukauna beat Superior 4-0 to win their 81st straight game and third consecutive state title.

Be sure to check out all of our coverage, including all of Jed Carlson's photos. He captured so many beautiful moments from the Spartans' state tournament run:



More stores to check out:

A bill that would allow Superior to create an exposition district is headed to the state Legislature.



Superior author Gina Ramsey tells us about her debut book "Burnt Gloveboxes -- Embracing Life When It Goes Up In Flames."



The Superior School Board appointed Diana Smith to fill its vacant seat.

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.