Dispatches from Douglas County: Lawn Beach Inn reopens, Archive Dive, Spartan softball and more

SUPERIOR — Happy Friday!
A new multimedia executive joined our sales team recently. Andrew Fayler will focus on sales in Superior and Duluth. We're excited to have him onboard!
Here are some more stories for your consideration this week:
New chapter
Sarah Urbaniak officially reopened the Lawn Beach Inn in Lake Nebagamon on Tuesday, June 13.
In other business news, the gift shop Weeping Willow recently moved to Superior.
The founders of Gordon
In this month's episode of Archive Dive, we learn more about Sarah and Antoine Gordon, who founded the town of Gordon.
Antoine and Sarah's great-great-grandson Doug MacDonald and local historian Brian Finstad share stories of the founding couple and how they shaped the town.
Runners-up
It wasn't the ending the Spartans hoped for at Goodman Diamond in Madison Saturday, June 10. Kaukauna beat Superior 4-0 to win their 81st straight game and third consecutive state title.
Be sure to check out all of our coverage, including all of Jed Carlson's photos. He captured so many beautiful moments from the Spartans' state tournament run:
- Avery Visger’s three hits lead Superior into state championship game
- Despite injury, Superior’s Ari Robillard keeps her head in the game
- Superior outlasts Menomonee Falls for spot in state semifinal
More stores to check out:
- A bill that would
allow Superior to create an exposition district
is headed to the state Legislature.
-
Superior author Gina Ramsey tells us
about her debut book "Burnt Gloveboxes -- Embracing Life When It Goes Up In Flames."
- The Superior School Board appointed Diana Smith to fill its vacant seat.
