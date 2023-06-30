Dispatches from Douglas County: Fourth of July weekend edition
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
SUPERIOR — The holiday weekend is here!
If you're still not sure what to do, take a look at this week's Community Calendar. We've got a full rundown of events happening throughout the long Fourth of July weekend.
Here are the rest of this week's headlines:
First steps
Demolition of Ole Haugsrud Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Superior began Tuesday, June 27. It's the first step toward construction of a new stadium at the university.
Rooted in service
2540 Coffee House at 1423 Belknap St. will open Saturday, July 1. The new business will support ministries at the Ruth House and elsewhere in the community.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Spartans' spark
Is the headline a little too on-the-nose? Maybe, but I blame photographer Jed Carlson for opening the door with the photo above.
And if you haven't guessed yet, Superior's Emma Raye is our Softball Player of the Year for the third-straight year.
She leads a star-studded group named to the 2023 All-Area Softball Team.
More stores to check out:
- The pilot area has been selected
for Superior's city-owned fiber optic network.
The City Council will weigh in on it Wednesday, July 5.
-
There were no bidders
for land in the town of Parkland that previously served as Country Acres north and south trailer parks.
- And one year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Wisconsin abortion patients, providers and protesters are traveling to neighboring states.
Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.
ADVERTISEMENT