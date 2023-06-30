Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dispatches from Douglas County: Fourth of July weekend edition

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

People wearing red white and blue patriotic themed clothing participating in outdoor parade
Emerson Conley, from left, 13, of South Range, John Neylon, 11, of Superior and Kaelyn Tonley, 10, of South Range wave at a float during the 4th of July parade on July 2, 2022, in Solon Springs.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 9:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The holiday weekend is here!

If you're still not sure what to do, take a look at this week's Community Calendar. We've got a full rundown of events happening throughout the long Fourth of July weekend.

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

First steps

Crews work on stadium.
Crews begin to take down Ole Haugsrud Stadium on the UW-Superior campus on Tuesday, June 27.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Demolition of Ole Haugsrud Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Superior began Tuesday, June 27. It's the first step toward construction of a new stadium at the university.

Rooted in service

Manager grinds coffee beans.
Christyna Foster grids some coffee beans at 2540 Coffee House in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, June 27, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

2540 Coffee House at 1423 Belknap St. will open Saturday, July 1. The new business will support ministries at the Ruth House and elsewhere in the community.

The Spartans' spark

Player holds sparkler and ball.
The spark of Superior’s team, catcher Emma Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Is the headline a little too on-the-nose? Maybe, but I blame photographer Jed Carlson for opening the door with the photo above.

And if you haven't guessed yet, Superior's Emma Raye is our Softball Player of the Year for the third-straight year.

She leads a star-studded group named to the 2023 All-Area Softball Team.

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

