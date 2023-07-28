Dispatches from Douglas County: Fair starts Aug. 1 and more

SUPERIOR — Those of you over a certain age have probably had a colonoscopy. Photographer Jed Carlson did, too, and he decided to write a humorous column about the experience — don't worry, it's not too graphic!

Jed asked if he could write the piece because he said he didn't hear much about colonoscopies until he was about to have one, and many of the stories he heard were "horror stories." His column is about a run-of-the-mill procedure that -- spoiler alert -- turned out just fine.

One minor programming note: I will be on vacation next week, so the newsletter will be taking a break, too. Catch it in your inbox again on Aug. 11.

Let's dive into this week's headlines:

Green thumbs

Embark employee Gabe King pulls weeds before adding wood chips to the landscaping along North Tower Avenue in Superior on Monday, July 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Embark Supportive Employment earned a contract with the city to complete landscaping work. Reporter Shelley Nelson caught up with the crew to find out how the project is going.

Eventful week ahead

Left to right, Savanna Kirsteatter, 11 months old, and her mother Rachael Kirsteatter of Minong pose for a picture taken by Melissa Hunter of Bennett during a National Night Out event on Aug. 2, 2022 at the Bennett Fire Hall. Communities across Douglas County are gearing up for this year's events, which are set for Tuesday, Aug. 1 Maria Lockwood / 2022 File / Superior Telegram

National Night Out will be celebrated in communities throughout Douglas County on Tuesday, Aug. 1. We've got a rundown of the festivities.

The Head of the Lakes Fair also kicks off on Tuesday. Learn more about the offerings scheduled throughout the week.

Late-round heroics

Kelly Steen, center, celebrates sinking a long putt for birdie on the 18th hole of the South Nine with Jenifer Hanson, left, and Allie Hom during the Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational in Superior on Wednesday, July 26. Steen won the tournament with the putt. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Kelly Steen made a late-round surge to win the 75th annual Nemadji Women's Invitational on Wednesday, July 26.

More stores to check out:

