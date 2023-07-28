Dispatches from Douglas County: Fair starts Aug. 1 and more
"Jed asked if he could write the piece because he said he didn't hear much about colonoscopies until he was about to have one, and many of the stories he heard were 'horror stories,'" writes editor Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
SUPERIOR — Those of you over a certain age have probably had a colonoscopy. Photographer Jed Carlson did, too, and he decided to write a humorous column about the experience — don't worry, it's not too graphic!
Let's dive into this week's headlines:
Green thumbs
Embark Supportive Employment earned a contract with the city to complete landscaping work. Reporter Shelley Nelson caught up with the crew to find out how the project is going.
Eventful week ahead
National Night Out will be celebrated in communities throughout Douglas County on Tuesday, Aug. 1. We've got a rundown of the festivities.
The Head of the Lakes Fair also kicks off on Tuesday. Learn more about the offerings scheduled throughout the week.
Late-round heroics
Kelly Steen made a late-round surge to win the 75th annual Nemadji Women's Invitational on Wednesday, July 26.
More stores to check out:
-
The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA is hosting a snack drive,
with all proceeds benefitting Superior elementary schools.
- Earlier this week, we reported that charges had been filed after a Superior Youth Organization board member was injured during a youth baseball game.
The charges have since been dismissed and police are still investigating.
- Superior School Board member
Steve Stupak is facing election fraud charges.
- A Douglas County committee rejected two offers to develop the former Country Acres trailer parks in Parkland.
