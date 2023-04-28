Dispatches from Douglas County: Extended version
Students at Superior High School got all dressed up Saturday, April 22, and danced the night away at prom. Photographer Jed Carlson shot photos of the grand march.
Five years after an explosion and fire at the Husky Energy refinery forced people to evacuate Superior, the refinery is starting to reopen.
At 74, Superior native and former educator Pat Passero will become a published author. Heather Wilde is helping Passero write her autobiography, "Patricia," which will come out in June.
Here are some more headlines for your consideration:
BIPOC business growth
Several local organizations partnered with UW-Superior professors Ephraim Nikoi, pictured above, and Sakib Mahmud to host a summit on BIPOC entrepreneurship in the Twin Ports.
The attendees analyzed the results of a study Nikoi and Mahmud did in collaboration with BIPOC business owners and then identified recommendations to spur business growth based on the study's findings.
Colorful art
The Spartan Youth Pages are back! Thanks to Campbell Lumber & Supply for sponsoring them and to the educators who send us submissions from their students.
Here's what you'll find this month:
- Lake Superior Elementary students design ceramic masterpieces
- Great Lakes Elementary artists add pops of spring color
- Book review: "What Lies in the Woods"
- Cooper students pen poetic pieces
- Verdoljak: AP science students share adventures in Chicago
Putting in the work
Superior bowler Gavin Rivord qualified for the Wisconsin State Pepsi Youth Championships in Green Bay on May 13. I caught up with Rivord to find out when he started bowling and what he enjoys about the sport.
More stories to check out:
- In case you missed it:
A student brought a loaded handgun
to Superior High School on Monday, April 24.
- Students and staff at Northwestern Elementary School
have been captivated by baby chicks
hatching.
- Despite concerns from Sheriff Matt Izzard,
the Douglas County Board agreed to spend $35,000
to study the jail's efficiency.
- Firefighters from Superior and Duluth are joining forces for two weeks of training.
