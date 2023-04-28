Dispatches from Douglas County: Extended version

SUPERIOR — We have so many great stories for you this week, so consider this an extended version of the newsletter:

Students at Superior High School got all dressed up Saturday, April 22, and danced the night away at prom. Photographer Jed Carlson shot photos of the grand march.

Five years after an explosion and fire at the Husky Energy refinery forced people to evacuate Superior, the refinery is starting to reopen.

At 74, Superior native and former educator Pat Passero will become a published author. Heather Wilde is helping Passero write her autobiography, "Patricia," which will come out in June.

Here are some more headlines for your consideration:

ADVERTISEMENT

BIPOC business growth

UW-Superior professor Ephraim Nikoi speaks during the 2023 BIPOC Entrepreneurial Development Summit on Monday, April 24, at the Superior Entrepreneurship Center on Tower Avenue. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Several local organizations partnered with UW-Superior professors Ephraim Nikoi, pictured above, and Sakib Mahmud to host a summit on BIPOC entrepreneurship in the Twin Ports.

The attendees analyzed the results of a study Nikoi and Mahmud did in collaboration with BIPOC business owners and then identified recommendations to spur business growth based on the study's findings.

Colorful art

Ceramic works by Lake Superior Elementary School fifth graders Natalie M., left, and Kala F. Contributed / Shanna Lancour

The Spartan Youth Pages are back! Thanks to Campbell Lumber & Supply for sponsoring them and to the educators who send us submissions from their students.

Here's what you'll find this month:



Putting in the work

Superior’s Gavin Rivord poses with one of his bowling balls at Village Lanes in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, April 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior bowler Gavin Rivord qualified for the Wisconsin State Pepsi Youth Championships in Green Bay on May 13. I caught up with Rivord to find out when he started bowling and what he enjoys about the sport.

More stories to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.