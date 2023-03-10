Dispatches from Douglas County: Election previews, the Grand Foot Path, state hockey debrief and more

SUPERIOR — I have to start off with an apology. We had 55 and 57 years listed as the amount of time Larry Luostari served on the Cloverland Town Board. The correct number is 55 years.

Staying out in the county, the Maple School Board reversed course and decided not to move second graders at Iron River Elementary to Northwestern Middle School.

And while photographer Jed Carlson was in Madison for the state girls hockey tournament last week, he scoped out the Spartan Mock Trial team at their state competition.

Here's what else we've been working on:

Superior election previews

Future Voter stickers rest on a voting machine at Central Assembly of God Church in Superior on Tuesday Feb. 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

We've got a few election previews for people who live in Superior. For those of you who live in the Maple School District, we'll have the school board general election preview for you next week.



ADVERTISEMENT

The Grand Foot Path

A photo of part of a government survey map of the Grand Foot Path trail to La Pointe, Wis. Contributed / Brian Finstad, Gordon-Wascott Historical Society

In this month's episode of Archive Dive, Brian Finstad tells us more about the Grand Foot Path.

The trail runs from St. Croix Falls to Madeline Island and was used for travel by foot, horseback and via stagecoach as Northwestern Wisconsin developed.

"It is always interesting to me that there were communities that were very historically connected together because of how people traveled that today, we don't think of as very connected," said Finstad. "The Grand Foot Path (St. Croix Trail, Bayfield Trail, Stagecoach Line) fell out of use when the railroads came to the area. As soon as the railroads came in, it very quickly disappeared. Even in the 1880s, you'll find that they were already writing about it as it was something from long ago history."

Spartans take second

Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) reacts after scoring a shorthanded goal with 12 seconds left in the game Thursday, March 2, to send Superior to the state championship game in Middleton. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Superior girls hockey team ended their postseason run with a 3-0 loss to Bay Area Co-op, taking home state runner-up honors.

What a run, though! I just love the photo above of Autumn Cooper's reaction after she scored the goal that put the Spartans in the championship game.

Visit superiortelegram.com/sports/prep for the latest prep sports coverage. As I write this newsletter, the Superior and Solon Springs boys basketball teams are still in the playoff hunt.

More stories to check out:

School consolidation talks continue in Superior. Parents spoke at Monday's school board meeting on it, and the committee tasked with coming up with a recommendation has been grappling with the options.



The city of Superior released a smartphone app this week to help people connect to services and community information.



We've got a story on three unsolved murders with Superior connections. These stories make me sad every time, but we check on them with the hope that maybe the story will help someone remember something and they will contact authorities.

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.