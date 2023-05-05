Dispatches from Douglas County: Crockpot cooking, a Solon Springs Youth Page, a hall of fame curler and more

SUPERIOR — The stories I'm going to highlight in this section of the newsletter focus on resources for people in the community who are struggling with mental health challenges or addiction, or people who know someone who is.

It's a coincidence that reporters Shelley Nelson and Maria Lockwood had these stories in this week's editions, but I think it's worth pointing them out to spread awareness.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Lake Superior South Shore chapter is working to open a peer crisis respite home in the fall. The organization has also partnered with several local organizations to host activities for Mental Health Awareness Month, which is May. Some of the events listed in this story happened earlier this week, but there are still a few opportunities you can check out if you're interested.

Pathways to Hope is a program that helps people who are looking to overcome addiction. On Tuesday, May 2, the Superior City Council approved a marketing campaign for the program, which will be reimbursed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Shelley's story includes more information on the program.

Here's what else we've been working on this week:

ADVERTISEMENT

Learning life skills

From left, eighth grader Titus Skaggs, seventh grader Oliver Fulda, Titus' mom Amy Skaggs, eighth grader Connor Kelleher and his mom Katie Kelleher mix ingredients for a marinade as they prepare slow cooker salsa verde honey lime chicken on Thursday, April 27, at Superior Middle School. Each family brings home a recipe that feeds six to cook at home as part of the Crockpot Cooking course offered after school on Thursdays. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

An after school program at Superior Middle School teaches students how to make crockpot meals, and the best part is the kids get to take the meals home and cook them for their families.

Featuring Solon Springs

Fourth and fifth grade students at Solon Springs School gather around the beehive boxes they painted in art class. Contributed / Becky Semborski

Today is the first Youth Page focusing on students from Solon Springs School! Thanks to Mertz Rookey Insurance Agency for sponsoring the page. Here are the submissions featured:



Legacy lives on

Bill Strum is pictured in a photo before the 1992 Olympic Winter Games in Albertville, France. WCF / Céline Stucki.

The late Bill Strum helped put American curling on the map, and for his efforts, the Superior man was inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame.

It was cool to learn how Strum was part of three world championship and five national championship curling teams. Talk about a resume!

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.