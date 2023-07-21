Dispatches from Douglas County: Celebrating women's golf and more

SUPERIOR — The 75th Nemadji Women's Invitational will be held Wednesday, July 26.

After we ran a column by Don Leighton earlier this month about the event, I got a phone call.

On the other end of the line? Penny Juel, daughter of the event's first winner, Frances Juel. While she lives in Evanston, Illinois now, Penny saw the column and reached out. We were able to learn a little more about Frances and speak with the Nemadji Women's Golf Club about the event's history.

Here are the other stories I've got for you this week:

Opening a second location

Pedro’s Grill and Cantina will be moving into the building that formerly housed Epic Restaurant and Lounge on Tower Avenue in Superior. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The former Epic Restaurant and Lounge was recently purchased by Erika Aranda, owner of Pedro's Grill and Cantina in Cloquet. The Superior site will be home to the restaurant's second location.

In other business news, construction crews tore down Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill Tuesday, July 18.

New hospital to open

The rooftop garden at the new Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth on Tuesday, July 18. The hospital tower can be seen in the background. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

We got a sneak peek inside Essentia Health's new $900 million hospital in Duluth on Tuesday. Community members can tour the facility during an open house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Overlapping the open house, local nurses and other medical staff will host an informational picket from 1-7 p.m. in front of the new hospital. They said their goal is to raise awareness about concerns that the facility will be short-staffed.

Making the wall

Mason Stenberg sweeps near the new Superior Baseball and Superior Softball Wall of Fame on the concession stand between Morrie Arniovich Field and Liebaert Field in the Hayes Court Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 12. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Superior Youth Organization created a Wall of Fame. I learned more about why the SYO started the wall, as well as the inaugural inductees: Ashley Martin Radosevich, Dave Bancroft and Morrie Arnovich.

