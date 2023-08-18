Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Dispatches from Douglas County: Catching up on the education beat

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

081823.N.ST.Solon Hopke school 1.JPG
An electronic sign outside Solon Springs school, seen on Wednesday, Aug. 9, lists the different educational options available in the district. All four are housed in the same building.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — I've got a ton of school-related news for you today.

Superior School Board member Steve Stupak, who is facing felony election fraud charges in Douglas County Circuit Court, resigned from the school board on Monday, Aug. 14.

Reporter Maria Lockwood also sat down with two new school leaders in the county: Maple School District Administrator Karl Morrin and Solon Springs School District Superintendent Pete Hopke.

You'll also notice that more of our content is behind a paywall and labeled "Members Only." I don't want to get too far in the weeds, but the bottom line is that we are asking people who aren't subscribers to pay for stories we feel exemplify the bread and butter of what we do here at the Telegram, stories that you won't find anywhere else.

If you're already a subscriber, thank you. If you haven't subscribed yet, please consider supporting our work with a subscription.

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

Test run

Man speaks in front of electric rig.
Zach Paul, center, talks to members of the Superior Fire Department about the Rosenbauer RTX electric rig outside of the Department Headquarters on Tower Avenue in Superior on Monday, Aug. 14.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Firefighters with the Superior Fire Department put an electric rig through its paces on Monday, Aug. 14. The department has an apparatus that will be up for replacement in 2026. SFD Chief Camron Vollbrecht said lead times to get new vehicles are up to two years, so they need to weigh their options now so they can get their order in.

Ownership changes

Dentist explains technology
Dr. Ellie Bursch describes a new piece of equipment, an intraoral camera, in one of the dental treatment areas of East End Dental Arts. It is used to show patients issues that may not be causing pain but need to be addressed, such as a cracked tooth.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Dr. Ellie Bursch, pictured above, has taken over East End Dental Arts, in — you guessed it — Superior's East End.

And down in Solon Springs, Lynne Landgren has revamped the former Smithy's Supper Club into Smithy's in Solon Springs, a sports bar that features lawn games.

Showing their dedication

Football players hold special helmet.
Superior captain Gavin Rivord, right, hands the team’s special helmet over to Nathan Lefor at practice in Superior on Thursday, Aug. 10.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Reporter Jamey Malcomb has a preview of the 2023 Spartan football team, which includes a look into one of the team's annual traditions: each player dedicating their season to someone.

The Northwood/Solon Springs Evergreens have a new coach in Dan Henken. Reporter Reagan Hoverman caught up with him to learn more about him and how he and the Evergreens are approaching the upcoming season.

We've got more prep sports previews on our website - be sure to check them out!

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

