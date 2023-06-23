Dispatches from Douglas County: Bridge funding, Spartan Youth Page, a two-time Green Eagle POY and more

SUPERIOR — Did you get one of the Deterra bags in your mailbox not too long ago? Me too, and I didn't really understand why until reporter Maria Lockwood pitched a story on Douglas County's drug abuse prevention efforts. Those bags are one of the measures officials are taking to stop drug abuse.

And Gov. Tony Evers was in town this week. We've got the details on his visit and the new law he was touting.

Take a look at what else we've been working on:

Funding approved

The John A. Blatnik Bridge, also known as the High Bridge, connects Duluth and Superior. Steve Kuchera / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune

The state's Joint Finance Committee approved $400 million in funding for the Blatnik Bridge replacement project last week.

From Spartan youth

A clay monster created by Jacob, a fifth grade student at Cooper Elementary School. Contributed / Clark Anderson

This week is our last Youth Page until school resumes in the fall. We're featuring projects from the Superior School District:



Hitting the road

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg packs his baseball gear into the car before his family leaves for a baseball tournament in Arkansas at their Bennett home on Tuesday afternoon, June 13. Ahlberg is the 2023 Superior Telegram baseball player of the year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwood/Solon Springs' Abe Ahlberg will hit the road for his second summer with the Minnesota Icemen 17U team. The Green Eagles' shortstop and pitcher was named our All-Area Baseball Player of the Year for the second straight year.

Be sure to check out our entire 2023 All-Area Baseball Team, as well.

More stores to check out:

The Superior City Council will pursue a state grant to help the business owners looking to redevelop the former Elbo Room/Sammy's Pizza location on Tower Ave.



The Douglas County Historical Society's latest exhibit features a variety of artifacts that have never before been on display.



After Superior Police and city workers cleaned up and fenced off the former homeless encampment under the Belknap Street viaduct, a city committee wanted answers about how officials plan to help the city's unhoused population.

