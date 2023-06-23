Dispatches from Douglas County: Bridge funding, Spartan Youth Page, a two-time Green Eagle POY and more
SUPERIOR — Did you get one of the Deterra bags in your mailbox not too long ago? Me too, and I didn't really understand why until reporter Maria Lockwood pitched a story on Douglas County's drug abuse prevention efforts. Those bags are one of the measures officials are taking to stop drug abuse.
And Gov. Tony Evers was in town this week. We've got the details on his visit and the new law he was touting.
Take a look at what else we've been working on:
Funding approved
The state's Joint Finance Committee approved $400 million in funding for the Blatnik Bridge replacement project last week.
From Spartan youth
This week is our last Youth Page until school resumes in the fall. We're featuring projects from the Superior School District:
- Cooper Elementary students showcase spring artwork
- Eighth grader brightens the Superior Middle School art room
- Emilee Daniel column: My AI takes over
- Spartan Spin's influential people awards
- Allison Conley: Breaking down walls, building a home
- Elaine Holmberg: Heart of Superior High School
Hitting the road
Northwood/Solon Springs' Abe Ahlberg will hit the road for his second summer with the Minnesota Icemen 17U team. The Green Eagles' shortstop and pitcher was named our All-Area Baseball Player of the Year for the second straight year.
Be sure to check out our entire 2023 All-Area Baseball Team, as well.
More stores to check out:
The Superior City Council will pursue a state grant
to help the business owners looking to redevelop the former Elbo Room/Sammy's Pizza location on Tower Ave.
The Douglas County Historical Society's latest exhibit
features a variety of artifacts that have never before been on display.
- After Superior Police and city workers cleaned up and fenced off the former homeless encampment under the Belknap Street viaduct, a city committee wanted answers about how officials plan to help the city's unhoused population.
