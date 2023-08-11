Dispatches from Douglas County: Archive Dive remembers Bud Grant

SUPERIOR — In addition to catching up on emails this week, I also caught up on the work Shelley and Maria did while I was on vacation last week — there was so much! So this is your warning that this week's newsletter will be a bit longer than usual as I recap some of the work they did while I was out.

A story that's generated a lot of discussion from Maria this week is about a group of former Superior School Board members who spoke out during the board's Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Aug. 7. They voiced their concerns about board member Steve Stupak remaining on the board. Stupak is facing felony election fraud charges after authorities say he used an address where he didn't reside on his nomination papers and to vote.

And before we move on, I have to tell you about this month's episode of Archive Dive. It's the first of a two-part series remembering the late Bud Grant. For those of you who are already aware of Grant's ties to the area, skip down to the rest of the newsletter, but for those who don't, let me fill you in. The legendary Vikings coach was born and raised in Superior and visited his cabin in Gordon regularly until his death in March. Part one is a conversation with his granddaughter, Natalie Grant, about the man she remembers and the lessons he taught her. Part two will drop in September.

Now, here are some more headlines for your consideration:

Gathering the dragons

Dan Blank, left, with Rotary Club of Superior invites live music patrons at Earth Rider in Superior to try out one of the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival drums during a promotional event on Thursday, July 6. Contributed / JoAnn Jardine

The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival is Aug. 25-26, and there's still time to join a team. Reporter Maria Lockwood has the details.

Noodles, you say?

The Tumble Fresh Coin Laundry and Pet Fresh Dog Wash in West St. Paul shows a typical building owned by Linn Companies, which is planning to build two buildings on the site of a former bank in the 1600 block of Belknap Street in Superior. The first building to be constructed will be a Noodles and Company restaurant. Contributed / Linn Properties

Yes, the rumors are true: Superior is getting a Noodles and Company franchise! Linn Companies is developing the former Associated Bank site on the 1600 block of Belknap Street. The site will house a Noodles and Company location, as well as Tumble Fresh Coin Laundry and Pet Fresh Dog Wash.

In more business news, Nordic Pines Market opened in the Market Beautiful building in Solon Springs. The farm-to-table shop offers locally raised meat, freshly made treats, lunch specials and more.

'Something to prove'

The Northwestern football team runs sprints past head coach Jovin Kroll before practice at Northwestern High School in Maple on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"We’ve all worked really hard and, myself included, we all have something to prove."

That's what Northwestern senior football captain Gavin Williams said this week about the 2023 Tigers, who boast a huge sophomore class that is giving the team a new look and feel.

And from last week, our new sports reporter Reagan Hoverman wrote about a world champion Jet Skiier who has found his way to the dirt track at Gondik Law Speedway.

More stores to check out:

