News Local

Dispatches from Douglas County: A snow-laden roof, new Superior businesses and a turn to the youth

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

032323.N.ST.Solon Roof.jpg
A crew from Paul's Sheet Metal of Rice Lake clears snow off the roof of the Solon Springs School on Tuesday, March 21. The weight of snow in an area of the roof has caused the trusses to bend.
Contributed / Frank Helquist
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Spring is here! Sort of.

It's sunnier at least, even if there are huge piles of snow alongside my driveway.

Officials in Solon Springs closed the school this week after finding sagging trusses March 16. Crews worked to remove snow from those sections of the roof.

And speaking of Solon Springs, the district hired a new superintendent who will start work July 1.

Here's what else we've been working on this week:

New format

032423.N.ST.Recovery coffee.JPG
Sara Brown, one of the leaders of the Reclaim Recovery support group, makes coffee before a meeting on Saturday, March 18, at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Reclaim Recovery has changed formats. It's no longer a Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART) program. Instead, the program is for anyone affected by addiction, including people whose loved ones are in a recovery lifestyle.

“We wanted to make it more welcoming to everybody. Whatever your pathway to recovery is, that’s what we want to support,” said Sara Brown, a case manager with Harbor House Crisis Shelters (pictured above). “So if you are utilizing a harm reduction model, we support you. If you’re using complete abstinence, we support you. If you’re just thinking about getting sober and want to sit in on our meeting, we support you.”

Finding a solution

Woman holds cup as man looks on.
Paul Ramsey, left, watches as his wife, Gina Ramsey, shows some of the different engravings that they also offer at their business, Superior Ceramic Coatings, on Thursday afternoon, March 16.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Paul and Gina Ramsey (pictured above) opened Superior Ceramic Coatings after looking for and finding a way to slow the wear and tear on their outdoors gear.

We've got more another business story for you this week: a profile of Affordable Decorating, owned by Coleen Grooms.

Turning to the youth

Bryant 5th grade Notan 4.jpg
Notan artwork by Taytynn, a fifth grade student at Bryant Elementary School.
Contributed / Superior School District

We're bringing something back we did several years ago. We're devoting a few print pages this week to students in the Superior School District. Their teachers submitted some of their work to us and we formatted it to run on our website and in print. This will be a monthly feature that we hope to expand to the Maple and Solon Springs school districts, as well as to parochial schools in the county if there is interest.

Check out their work below:

More stories to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
