Dispatches from Douglas County: A roof collapse, local election results and our All-Area Boys Basketball Team

This photo essay of small children playing in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Northwestern High School is a perfect example. I'm pretty sure the page designers only fit one or two of these photos into our print edition. But, as you can see, photographer Jed Carlson chose 10 super fun photos for this essay. I love the one of Myles Murat of the Superior White team going up for a shot!

Also: I said in last week's newsletter that Camila Ramos would remain in her post until June 24. That wasn't correct. I read Shelley's story completely when I edited it, but I skimmed it later to get a rundown for the newsletter and misread it. Ramos' resignation was effective immediately, but she's getting paid through June 24. My apologies for the error.

Here's what else we've been working on this week:

Church displaced

A photo taken on Sunday, March 26, shows what is left of the sanctuary at Whispering Pines Evangelical Free Church in Hawthorne after the roof collapsed. Contributed / Tom Lindberg

The roof of Whispering Pines Evangelical Free Church collapsed under the weight of snow March 26.

Local election results

Election Official Bud Brand, left, places an “I voted” sticker on the jacket of Richard Wnek after he cast his ballot at Northwood Technical College in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 4. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

There's a fun story behind this photo. After photographer Jed Carlson took it, he asked the gentlemen in the picture for their names. Richard Wnek, at right, told Jed his name and said he's been a Telegram subscriber for as long as he can remember. It made my day to hear that!

Anyway, results from the local races are in — check them out here.

In the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly.

Making contact

Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern poses at Solon Springs school on Monday, April 3. Kastern is the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Solon Springs junior Isaiah Kastern is our 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

I had fun talking to coach Marcus Besonen and Kastern for the story, especially learning that one of the big ways Kastern has improved is by playing through contact.

More on our 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team here.

More stories to check out:

