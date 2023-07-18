DA: Superior commission violated open meetings law

SUPERIOR -- The city’s Tourism Development Commission violated Wisconsin’s open meetings law Jan. 3, according to Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office investigated the commission after three complaints were filed by a former commission member, Bruce Barron.

Barron accused the commission of two open meetings violations and one open records violation in connection with meetings held in January.

“What happened in January 2023 was completely different from when I was on the commission,” said Barron, who resigned in May 2022. “We were handed copies of open meeting statutes, and the commission leadership seemed to properly, if not rigidly, adhere to the proper meeting standards.”

The law was broken and bent, Barron said, but he is satisfied with the district attorney’s conclusions because elected officials should have better regard for state statutes.

In findings dated Friday, July 14 and delivered electronically Monday, July 17, Fruehauf wrote the open records violation had been resolved after documents related to the Jan. 3 meeting were produced by the city.

“In light of these actions by Mayor [Jim] Paine and Councilor [Lindsey] Graskey, the delay in the production of documents as mentioned in Barron’s complaint could be seen as an intentional effort to obstruct his access to the content of the records,” Fruehauf stated. “Because the records have been provided, this portion of the complaint is noted but no further action on the point is sought.”

Barron said his request to have the documents posted on the city's online Agenda Center has never been met, but he did receive printed copies of the records.

Of the two complaints concerning open meeting violations, Fruehauf found one to be a clear violation.

The Jan. 3 meeting agenda was posted in the Agenda Center at 11:56 a.m. Jan. 3, just 4½ hours before the meeting started. Public notice of a governmental body meeting must be made at least 24 hours prior to the meeting commencing, Fruehauf stated.

During the Jan. 3 meeting, the commission voted to approve an application to extend the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center contract to operate the visitor center at a cost of $94,435 and committed $7,000 to Swim Creative to design a travel guide for Superior. The actions were reconsidered June 13, but work was underway on the travel guide by then. The committee approved the final contract for Bong Center funding on June 13.

The second complaint accused the commission of holding a meeting Jan. 17 that was not open to the public. Barron and former commissioner Steven Poole were unable to access the meeting by a video link provided on the agenda.

There is no clear evidence of an unlawful exclusion of the public from the Jan. 17 meeting, Fruehauf concluded.

“There is no requirement in Wisconsin law that a meeting must be recorded and broadcast,” Fruehauf stated. “Though protocols developed during the COVID-19 pandemic have created a reasonable reliance on citizen’s ability to attend government meetings virtually, there is no mandate for that option.”

Fruehauf noted the committee met Jan. 17 in the absence of a statutorily required member. Poole, who represented the lodging industry, resigned Jan. 3, leaving the commission without its only member required by law.

I believe the people involved are fine individuals whom I have liked and respected that can and should do better, and perhaps now know better. Bruce Barron

The DA said Graskey’s actions after the meeting adjourned appear to be an attempt to obscure discussion after it was mentioned that Poole had resigned.

“Councilor Graskey intentionally ended the broadcast and recording of the meeting, though adjourned, while a quorum of the members of the TDC were present and were discussing the resignation of Poole from that very commission,” Fruehauf said.

While the commission was found to violate the state’s open meetings law in connection with the Jan. 3 meeting, Fruehauf stated he wouldn’t be seeking forfeitures, which range from $25 to $300, because of additional steps the city is taking to ensure compliance with the letter and spirit of the Open Meetings Act.

Barron said it was never his intent to pursue penalties.

“I believe the people involved are fine individuals whom I have liked and respected that can and should do better, and perhaps now know better," Barron said.

Remedies include rescheduling meetings not posted more than 24 hours in advance, and the city attorney, Frog Prell, providing annual training sessions for city commissions, committees and boards, according to the findings of the investigation. Prell held his first open meetings law review Wednesday, July 12 with the Tourism Development Commission.

Barron commended Fruehauf and Prell on steps that are being taken to educate.

“The city of Superior will be better served,” Barron said. “Accountability is not always comfortable for any of us, but accountability is something that citizens must rely on regarding public officials at all levels … I think we are better served if our esteemed mayor, his staff, council people and others better know the laws that govern those with the public’s trust.”