Countdown begins for Superior author's book release

SUPERIOR — Pat Passero is a world traveler, teacher, a collector of pigs and a new author.

Pat Passero holds up a sign at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior on Monday, Feb. 27. She is self-publishing her autobiography with co-author Heather Wilde. The two began their author's journey Feb. 27. Contributed / Heather Wilde

The Superior native and former Cathedral School teacher has been spending the last month and a half sharing her story with co-author Heather Wilde.

The autobiography “Patricia,” set to come out in June, will fulfill a decades-long dream. Passero has wanted to be a published author since the age of 6.

“But you know, you put things in the back of your head and you think someday it will happen. And it did,” said the 74-year-old.

"Patricia" is the story of a woman determined to fill her life with “100 experiences.”

“I’m very lucky with the life I’ve had. And of course, it is a lot of choices, but I just thought, I need to share some of this because I’ve had experiences that most people don’t have in their lifetime,” said Passero, who is in hospice care at Twin Ports Health Services.

Passero's daughter, Niki Laakso, connected her with Wilde.

"My son is dating Heather's daughter," Laakso said, and she loved Wilde's book, "Tumbled," which was released in February.

“Niki talked her into doing my book,” Passero said.

The self-published project is more than a check on a bucket list.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever done for my mom, I truly believe that, because I’m granting a wish for her that I don’t think she ever would have done on her own,” Laakso said.

Co-authors Pat Passero, left, and Heather Wilde share a smile during an interview at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior on Friday, April 7. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Soul sisters

For Wilde and Passero, the creative collaboration has led to a close friendship.

“I met this wonderful woman ... it’s like we’re sisters because we have so many of the same experiences,” Passero said. “We didn’t know each other when this started, and I feel like I’ve known her my whole life and it’s because of all the similarities that we have and the things that we share are wonderful.”

The two meet most days to talk, with Wilde posting updates on her online blog.

“Your life matters. Your experience matters. Your light that you give to people matters. And that’s how we can best explain that is through a book,” Wilde told Passero during an April 7 visit.

She described the 74-year-old as compassionate, thoughtful and positive; a “soul sister” who sees the glass as half full.

“What I love about Pat and this experience has been learning about her heart and soul. And it’s not just caring about people, because she has that down," Wilde said. "She is so grateful and full of joy. She will talk about how honored she is to be in this nursing home and the people who take care of her and she is so full of gratitude. I don’t know that I’ve ever met many people that can say they love this chapter of their lives."

Wilde said her co-author has kept a positive attitude, even when life got rough.

Co-authors Pat Passero, left, and Heather Wilde talk about their upcoming book, "Patricia," during an interview on Friday, April 7, at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“She has been the underdog and the odds against her with relationships in life, and she is still this amazingly compassionate, thoughtful woman. It is beautiful," Wilde said.

The author's experience has unleashed a torrent of ideas. In addition to her current autobiography, the Superior woman has a red notebook filled with plans for future titles.

“I’ve got about 20 in my head about pigs and life in general, oh, and my puppet books,,” Passero said.

The 74-year-old hopes "Patricia" will catch Oprah Winfrey's eye.

“She’s gonna learn how creative the two of us are and blessed, and she’s going to call us and want us to come be in her book or be on her show or whatever,” said Passero, who was an “Oprah" viewer from the first episode to the last.

"My mother is a big dreamer, which I love," Laakso said.

Sharing life

There should be a section or shelf in the library devoted to “sharing my life with you,” Passero said.

“We’ve all got stories to tell and to share, because everybody’s life is different,” she said. “Everybody doesn’t go the same way … we all have things to share and things to do and experiences.”

Laakso looks forward to sharing her mother's autobiography with her family.

“One of the big reasons why I wanted her to write the book is because there’s a lot that I don’t know,” Laakso said. “She has had an interesting life and it hasn’t all been easy and I want to know how she went through that. And all those stories. I’ve already heard a lot of stories that I’d never heard before.”

After sharing author pictures with Passero April 7, Wilde pulled up another on her phone, an ultrasound taken earlier that day. Her daughter and Passero’s grandson are expecting their first child in November.

“That little nugget has both of our DNA. Doesn’t that just make you ... it makes me cry,” Wilde said. “And so our due date, because we’re all excited about this baby, our due date is Nov. 18.”

They won’t find out the sex of the baby for another three months.

“Maybe we should do a book launch party and a baby revelation party at the same time,” Wilde said.

“Works for me,” Passero said. “It’s just a miracle that God brought us two together and then now he’s bringing them together.”

“It was meant to be,” Wilde said.