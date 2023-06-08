99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Council OKs agreements for C. Reiss Terminal in Superior

Construction on the new bulk handling facility on a long-dormant dock could begin in July.

Graphic showing a project site in Superior
Gary Meader / News Tribune Graphics
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 2:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Construction is expected to get underway on the new $22 million C. Reiss Terminal in Superior this summer.

The City Council approved grant, lease and development agreements related to the project and approved a contract with Northland Constructors of Duluth in the amount of $21,849,000 for the project.

Mural showing a cargo ship and people at a shipyard, including quintuplet girls.
Local
SEE ALSO:
Quintuplets help launch 5 cargo ships in Superior during World War II
May 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

The city’s involvement is required because of grants awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the federal Maritime Administration, according to Jason Serck, economic development, port and planning director. However, funding for the project that exceeds the $11,386,000 in grants awarded for the project will be paid by the company, he said.

“We’ve been working on this for almost the last five years,” Serck said. “We’re at Stage 9 of a concurrence process with the U.S. Department of Transportation … We’re hoping to get started next month.”

With the council’s approval Tuesday, June 6, Serck said the documents will be signed and sent to the Maritime Administration for final signatures before the project gets underway, hopefully in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently located in Duluth on the St. Louis River, Serck said the company was having issues with water levels and faced the potential of losing dredging depth, prompting the company to hire a consultant to move its facility to property it owned in Superior.

The project will revitalize and modernize a dock that has been dormant for about 30 years on the west side of the city. It’s located between Midwest Energy and Hallett Dock on the waterfront in the Winter Street Industrial Park. The site previously served as a coal dock and the dock where cars were brought in from Canada, Serck said.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: EAA Pancake Breakfast, Delta Sigma Alumni meeting and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
June 08, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Teacher cheers
Local
Northern Lights Elementary School turns 20 years old
Students and families celebrated two decades of learning at the elementary school.
June 08, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
PRINCESS_Theater.jpg
Local
Superior council refers theater study to committee
The city's Historic Preservation Committee will review the decision to recommend a feasibility study for the Princess Theater.
June 08, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
A little bit of water vapor shoots off of Dylan Johnson’s reel as he casts into the Superior Bay
Local
Wisconsin sets new record for tourism
Douglas County tourism increased 10.9% in 2022, supporting 1,279 jobs and generating $116 million in direct visitor spending, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
June 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Player in white beats blue goalie.
Local
Participation fees jump for Spartan athletics, activities
Students who qualify for free or reduced lunch will continue to pay reduced fees. Interviews with candidates to fill a vacancy on the school board were also moved to Monday, June 12.
June 07, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Government Center in Superior.
Local
Douglas County sets new requirements for nonmetallic mines
Reclamation plans will address rock highwalls and financial assurances to cover the expense of stabilization or fencing.
June 07, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
File: Superior Police Department.jpg
Local
Superior Police Department adds State Patrol inspector
Inspector Joshua Lintula of the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region will train and respond to high-risk calls as the newest member of the police department's tactical team.
June 07, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
2908154+102116.n.st_.Tow_.jpg
Local
Superior council raises vehicle tow fees
The ordinance that sets towing and vehicle storage rates will change for the first time in more than a decade.
June 07, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Person talks between boat and elevator.
Local
Duluth's Elevator A sees first ship in nearly a decade
Omaha-based Hansen-Mueller Co. purchased the former General Mills grain elevator a year ago.
June 06, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Instructors and grads pose for a group photo
Local
Graduates blaze trails in health care
Superior's Project SEARCH interns found a new home at Essentia Health.
June 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Plans for the site include dock wall repair and replacement; dredging; new rail service, roads, electrical and other utilities; installing truck and rail scales and conveyors; and building an office, repair shop and storage facility on the site to handle bulk coal, limestone, petroleum coke and salt.

The company currently handles about 650,000 tons of material shipped out of Duluth, which could increase with the new facility, Serck said.

“Dock wall work is a huge component of this,” Serck said. “Over a half a mile of dock wall is going to be done, and as you know, we have a corrosion issue, so there will be coating.”

Dredging will be conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and includes environmental dredging to remove contaminated material in conjunction with the Great Lakes Legacy Act to address the St. Louis River area of concern.

“It’s not too often that you’re doing a $22 million project and we’re not investing anything except some time and expertise,” Serck said.

Councilor Brent Fennessey asked why the council would be required to approve the bid when the city has no investment in the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just weird that we’re not spending any money,” he said.

As the applicant for the grants, Serck said the city is required to approach the project as if the city was paying for it.

The project is expected to be substantially complete by March 2025. Serck said that estimate was conservative for the purposes of the federal Marine Administration grant, and his hope is the dock would be partially operational by the summer of 2024. However, he said there are a lot of variables that could impact the project.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
Woodstock Bay parking lot and boat launch
Local
Superior council considers bid to improve Woodstock Bay
June 05, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Food services staff prepare hot lunches
Local
Superior summer food program announces meal sites, times
June 05, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Canal Park at dusk
Local
Bone-dry May leads to slower rise for Lake Superior
June 05, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Students throw mortarboards in air.
Local
Superior High School celebrates the Class of 2023
June 05, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
blacklegged tick
Northland Outdoors
Blacklegged ticks carry, probably spread chronic wasting disease
June 08, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Catcher throws to second.
Prep
Prep softball: Superior outlasts Menomonee Falls for spot in state semifinal
June 08, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Five people, casually dressed and striking diverse poses, sit closely together in front of white wood-shingled wall.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Babie Eyes to release debut album with Earth Rider show
June 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler