Cooper students pen poetic pieces
Second graders find beauty in nature, trust.
SUPERIOR — Students in Mrs. N. Olson's second grade classroom at Cooper Elementary School shared their original poetry with the Telegram.
One River
By Axel Girga
One little river is a fun place.
It might seem boring,
but it is so much more.
You can canoe, boat,
and even swim.
So remember
one little thing
can be so much more!
Trust
By Cassaundra Sturzenegger-Hall
Trust is a feeling that’s deep in your heart.
But unlike paper you can not glue it or tape it.
So make sure and remember to never stop telling the truth.
Because the trust deep in your heart can always get bigger.
Sun
By Madeline Thompson
If I was sun
I’d shine on the city
I’d shine on the streets
I’d shine everywhere
But I would not shine too bright
And it would feel so right!
Butterflies
By Kya Penney
Butterflies are nice and pretty.
Butterflies are big and wingy.
Butterflies are fast and floaty.
They are amazing creatures!
These poems are part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.
