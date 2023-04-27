99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, April 26

News Local

Cooper students pen poetic pieces

Second graders find beauty in nature, trust.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Students in Mrs. N. Olson's second grade classroom at Cooper Elementary School shared their original poetry with the Telegram.

One River

By Axel Girga

One little river is a fun place.

It might seem boring,

but it is so much more.

You can canoe, boat,

and even swim.

So remember

one little thing

can be so much more!

Trust

By Cassaundra Sturzenegger-Hall

Trust is a feeling that’s deep in your heart.

But unlike paper you can not glue it or tape it.

So make sure and remember to never stop telling the truth.

Because the trust deep in your heart can always get bigger.

Sun

By Madeline Thompson

If I was sun

I’d shine on the city

I’d shine on the streets

I’d shine everywhere

But I would not shine too bright

And it would feel so right!

Butterflies

By Kya Penney

Butterflies are nice and pretty.

Butterflies are big and wingy.

Butterflies are fast and floaty.

They are amazing creatures!

These poems are part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
