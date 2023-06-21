Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cooper Elementary students showcase spring artwork

From clay monsters to waterlillies, students find artistic ways to express themselves.

Clay monster created by a fifth grader
A clay monster created by Jacob, a fifth grade student at Cooper Elementary School.
Contributed / Clark Anderson
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM
Monet's Bridge over a Pond of Waterlillies by a first grade student
Monet's Bridge over a Pond of Waterlillies by Marshall, a first grade student at Cooper Elementary School.
Contributed / Clark Anderson
A Tim Burton self portrait by a fourth grade girl
A Tim Burton self portrait by Grace, a fourth grade student at Cooper Elementary School.
Contributed / Clark Anderson
A Tim Burton self portrait by a fourth grade boy
A Tim Burton self portrait by Nick, a fourth grade student at Cooper Elementary School.
Contributed / Clark Anderson
A clay Picasso face by a fourth grade girl
A clay Picasso face by Lucy, a fourth grade student at Cooper Elementary School.
Contributed / Clark Anderson
Orphism art, an abstract style that favors geometric shapes and uses bright colors, by a fifth grader
Orphism art, an abstract style that favors geometric shapes and uses bright colors, by Edyn, a fifth grade student at Cooper Elementary School.
Contributed / Clark Anderson
Orphism art by a fifth grader
Orphism art, a style of abstract art that uses bright colors and light, by Sam, a fifth grade student at Cooper Elementary School.
Contributed / Clark Anderson
A Cubism instrument by a third grader
A Cubism instrument by Vincent, a third grade student at Cooper Elementary School.
Contributed / Clark Anderson
Vincent van Gogh sunflowers by a kindergartener
Vincent van Gogh sunflowers by Luca, a kindergarten student at Cooper Elementary School.
Contributed / Clark Anderson
An M.C. Escher tessellation, created when a shape is repeated over and over again covering a plane without any gaps or overlays, by a fourth grade student
An M.C. Escher tessellation, created when a shape is repeated over and over again covering a plane without any gaps or overlays, by Lucy, a fourth grade student at Cooper Elementary School.
Contributed / Clark Anderson
Clay monster made by a fifth grade boy
A clay monster made by Steven, a fifth grade student at Cooper Elementary School.
Contributed / Clark Anderson
Clay monster made by a fifth grade girl
A clay monster made by Jenna, a fifth grade student at Cooper Elementary School.
Contributed / Clark Anderson

This feature is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
