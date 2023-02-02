Cool trivia contest heats up in Superior

SUPERIOR — The 2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival left a challenge in its wake.

Two dozen ice sculptures wait to be discovered throughout Superior. Each one poses a question. Whoever answers the most questions correctly will be entered in a random drawing for one of two $100 Superior BID Bucks certificates. The trivia contest runs through Feb. 14.

“It’s a fun way to support the businesses that sponsored a custom ice carving,” said Linda Cadotte, director of parks, recreation and forestry for the city. “The carvings are beautiful works of art and the artists that make them are so incredibly talented — why would anyone not want to see each work of art in person? It also gives people something to do — a little trivia/scavenger hunt of sorts — during a time of year when it’s easy to stay cooped up at home. While they are out and about, they may discover a new business or the location of a business that they may not have been aware of.”

An ice sculpture rests outside of VIP Pizza on Tower Avenue in Superior. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Only 24 carvings are created each year. New this winter are sculptures at Empire Coffee, Kari Toyota, Keyport Liquor and Lounge and Superior Savings Bank. The city also sponsored carvings at a few new locations: Barker’s Island Marina and Nemadji Golf Course.

This year’s sculptures run the gamut, from a (literally) frozen computer at discoverpc.NET and a cheesehead penguin at the Spirit Room to a scene straight from Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” at VIP Pizza. Visit the 2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Ice Sculpture Trivia page for a list of locations and questions to answer. Pictures of the sculptures can also be found on the Superior BID Facebook page .

A 2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Trivia card is attached to the base of a sculpture at Northwood Technical College. The 2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Trivia Contest runs through Feb. 14, with the trivia questions found on the 24 ice sculptures throughout Superior. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

An ice sculpture rests outside of Nummi Jewelers on Belknap Street in Superior. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram