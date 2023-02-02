99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cool trivia contest heats up in Superior

Visit all 24 ice sculptures and answer questions online for a chance to win $100 in Superior BID bucks. The contest runs through Feb. 14.

An ice sculpture of a penguin wearing a cheese hat serves cheese on a platter outside of Yes, Cheese and the Spirit Room
An ice sculpture of a penguin wearing a cheese hat serves cheese on a platter outside of Yes, Cheese and the Spirit Room in Superior. The 2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Trivia Contest runs through Feb. 14, with the trivia questions found on the 24 ice sculptures throughout Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The 2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival left a challenge in its wake.

Two dozen ice sculptures wait to be discovered throughout Superior. Each one poses a question. Whoever answers the most questions correctly will be entered in a random drawing for one of two $100 Superior BID Bucks certificates. The trivia contest runs through Feb. 14.

A young girl sleds down a hill.
Local
RELATED:
Cold doesn't deter crowd at Lake Superior Ice Festival
January 28, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

“It’s a fun way to support the businesses that sponsored a custom ice carving,” said Linda Cadotte, director of parks, recreation and forestry for the city. “The carvings are beautiful works of art and the artists that make them are so incredibly talented — why would anyone not want to see each work of art in person? It also gives people something to do — a little trivia/scavenger hunt of sorts — during a time of year when it’s easy to stay cooped up at home. While they are out and about, they may discover a new business or the location of a business that they may not have been aware of.”

An ice sculpture rests outside of VIP Pizza on Tower Avenue
An ice sculpture rests outside of VIP Pizza on Tower Avenue in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Only 24 carvings are created each year. New this winter are sculptures at Empire Coffee, Kari Toyota, Keyport Liquor and Lounge and Superior Savings Bank. The city also sponsored carvings at a few new locations: Barker’s Island Marina and Nemadji Golf Course.

This year’s sculptures run the gamut, from a (literally) frozen computer at discoverpc.NET and a cheesehead penguin at the Spirit Room to a scene straight from Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” at VIP Pizza. Visit the 2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Ice Sculpture Trivia page for a list of locations and questions to answer. Pictures of the sculptures can also be found on the Superior BID Facebook page .

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Trivia card is attached to the base of a sculpture at Northwood Technical College
A 2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Trivia card is attached to the base of a sculpture at Northwood Technical College. The 2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Trivia Contest runs through Feb. 14, with the trivia questions found on the 24 ice sculptures throughout Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
A 2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Trivia card is attached to the base of a sculpture at Northwood Technical College
A 2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Trivia card is attached to the base of a sculpture at Northwood Technical College.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
An ice sculpture rests outside of Nummi Jewelers on Belknap Street
An ice sculpture rests outside of Nummi Jewelers on Belknap Street in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
An ice sculpture of Rosie the Riveter rests outside of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior
An ice sculpture of Rosie the Riveter rests outside of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko is the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022.
Local
First ship contest underway
March 02, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
030323.N.St.Larry sit 2.JPG
Local
Luostari leaves 57-year legacy of advocacy
March 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Full grocery bag - FSA - ADOBE STOCK ART
Local
Federal funding available for Douglas County nonprofits
March 02, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports