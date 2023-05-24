99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Congress attempts controversial TikTok ban

TikTok users at Superior High School share their view on proposed bans of the app.

Graphic of two teenage girls with their smartphones
A graphic by Bethany Roe with the Spartan Spin.
Contributed / Bethany Roe
By Bethany Roe / Spartan Spin
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — “China can have everything on my phone,” social studies teacher Aaron Hiser said.

Late this winter on March 7, Bill S.686 was passed by the house with a sequence of plans to increase media security. Specifically, to ban TikTok nationwide and give the government more control over social media use. This has alarmed not only TikTok users, but the privacy of all social media users.

According to the New York Times, a committee from the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a major advance to the bill that would allow President Joe Biden to ban TikTok from the U.S. nationwide.

There have been unsettling exclusives about the future for the creative video app. With the federal government's concern growing around the possibility of the Chinese government stealing data from American citizens through keyboard and algorithm tracking, others argue it is a violation of their first amendment rights to possibly ban this app from the country.

The government has already been acting to remove the app all together.

Sophomore Maggie Lehto has 14,000 followers on her personal TikTok account and is curious about the future of the app. She uses the app as a creative outlet and socially.

“The ban would affect me because I like to go onto TikTok when I'm bored and it’s pretty easy to be entertained by,” Lehto said.

There is a huge prevalence in the use of TikTok at school. Users are majority teenagers, but some adults also use the app. For Aaron Hiser, it has affected class time. But even with the social difficulty of the app, Hiser still stands strong on his point of view of not banning the app as a whole.

“A big concern would be the violation of our First Amendment rights. They keep saying national security, but there are no national secrets on my phone,” Hiser said.

On the contrary, AP psychology teacher Keith Johnson is concerned about youth and the general public on how TikTok “affects brain chemistry.”

“TikTok creates this endless scroll where things will just pop up according to what you like, it’s based on a concept called operant conditioning by reinforcing the scroll over and over,” Johnson said.

The story doesn’t end here. On Jan. 10, Texas Representative Brian Babin introduced a bill that would ban TikTok from devices linked to national security, law enforcement, telecommunications or cybersecurity. Bill S.686 gives the federal government unilateral control to shut down any group of 1 million or more Americans doing anything together online.

The decision hasn’t passed the Senate yet, but there is a strong possibility that it will in the near future.

“I’m curious to see what they do,” Johnson said.

Along with student TikTok users and Johnson, the next step that the federal government takes is unquestionably stirring to the school setting.

Bethany Roe is a Superior High School junior and a member of the Spartan Spin.

This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

