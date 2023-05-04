Community Calendar: World Accordion Day, designer purse bingo fundraiser for CASDA and more

Friday, May 5

Superior: A World of Accordions hosts the Dr. Willard A. Palmer Festival starting at 10 a.m. The event includes a museum tour and instrument demonstrations by Helmi Harrington, sessions on diatonics and concertinas, Scandinavian humor, and teaching traditions. The evening ends with a 7 p.m. concert by Mihoko Gota and Chiharu Ebihara. For more information, visit worldofaccordions.org.

Superior: A benefit concert for Zion Lutheran Church’s outdoor food shelf will be held at 7 p.m. at the church, 2022 E. Second St. Please bring a non-perishable food item or free will donation. Coffee and desserts to follow.

Saturday, May 6

Superior: A World of Accordions celebrates World Accordion Day starting with a free public event from 10 a.m. to noon featuring accordionist and children’s musician, Jane Christison. Saturday afternoon’s lineup begins with Kenneth Bressler talking about Moog Synthesizers to Virtual via Early Electronic Accordions. Known as the Great Entertainer, the always-popular Florian Chmielewski will give a performance, followed by Mike Middleton with a presentation and performance of Myron Floren’s music. The afternoon session ends with a performance of international music by the ACM Band. At 7 p.m., author and poet Dr. Anthony Bukowski will give a presentation followed by an open stage for any and all accordionists in attendance. For more information, visit worldofaccordions.org.

Superior: Reel in your very own designer purse with CASDA on fishing opener weekend at noon at the Belgian Club, 3831 E. 2nd St. Participants must be age 18 or older. Pay at the door; the cost is $40 per bingo package for 14 games. Brands will include Coach, Michael Kors and Kate Spade. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, $5 walking tacos and a wide selection of purses and wristlets. The capacity is 230 people. All proceeds will support CASDA's efforts to end child, sexual and domestic abuse. For more information visit https://casda.org or call 715-392-3136.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, May 7

Superior: A World of Accordions hosts a non-demoninational polka service from 10-11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit worldofaccordions.org.

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Monday, May 8

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: The American Indian Parent Education Committee meets 5-6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Superior Middle School.

Superior: AT 6 p.m., Superior Public Library will host a free screening of the film "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," a joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, portrayed by BAFTA-winning actress Naomi Ackie. This movie is rated PG-13. Closed-captioning will be enabled.

Tuesday, May 9

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library. After May 9, Storytime will take a break before resuming June 20 at 10:30 a.m. in Billings Park.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the first of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: The American Legion meets at 7 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway.

Wednesday, May 10

Superior: Superior Library hosts a presentation on renewing Medicaid coverage titled "Unwinding of Medicaid" from 2-4 p.m. This is one of several opportunities across Superior Public Library sites where people can get their renewal questions answered by Mediqwest. People are encouraged to bring their paperwork so they can get the help they need.

Superior: The River Talks 6-8 p.m. focuses on “How and Where to Find Birds in the St. Louis River Estuary,” an in-person presentation at the Lake Superior Estuarium Confluence Room (3 Marina Dr., Superior) given by Steve Kolbe with the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Natural Resources Research Institute. Learn about good locations to see birds in the estuary. Participants will have the chance to view birds on Barker’s Island. Binoculars will be available for those who don't have some to bring. This will be the final River Talks of the season until the series begins again in fall. For more information, visit the River Talks page at go.wisc.edu/4uz720.

Thursday, May 11

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the second of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior choir and orchestra will join forces to present a concert on at 7:30 p.m. in Thorpe Langley Auditorium. The orchestra will perform Mozart’s “String Trio in D Major” and the first movement of “Schumann Piano Quintet,” with Hector Landa, UW-Superior assistant professor. The UWS Singers will perform music by Thomas Tallis, Eric Whitacre, Ephraim Amu and others. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Thorpe Langley Auditorium is in Old Main at 1710 Weeks Ave. in Superior. For questions or additional information, call (715) 394-8115 or email music@uwsuper.edu.

Saturday, May 13

Waino: Waino Everest Cemetery Association hosts a spring cleanup starting at 9 a.m., weather permitting. Much help is needed after the winter and younger volunteers would be appreciated. Please bring tools such as rakes, cutters, tarps, etc. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Sheila at 715-372-5073. If you’re unable to attend this day, raking can be done at any time.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Crafty Kids program from 10 a.m. to noon. Children can drop in to make a bird feeder craft. All supplies are provided and no registration is required.

Monday, May 15

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: Friends of Superior Public Library will hold their annual meeting at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend and learn about the many accomplishments and contributions made by the group over the past year. The meeting is open to Friends members, as well as the public.

Superior: The Alzheimer's Association and Superior Public Library partner to host a free program at 11 a.m. Participants will learn tips for breaking the ice with family members so they can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment; deciding when to stop driving; and making legal and financial plans for future care.

Tuesday, May 16

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the first of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Android users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Thursday, May 18

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the second of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Android users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Saturday, May 20

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. The session is geared toward people ages 12 and up. While the class is free to attend, donations will be accepted and put toward supporting future library programs.

Sunday, May 21

