Community Calendar: Waino Pioneer Chapel Rummage Sale and more

Friday, Aug. 11

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free Gearbox Labs Workshop for educators from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The workshop is geared toward teachers, librarians, teacher aides, homeschool educator leaders, instructors, informal educators or group leaders. Participants will receive a free STEAM starter kit, project book, lunch and snacks. Participants must be adults to attend the educator workshop. Participants must have a PC or Mac laptop with the Adruino IDE installed. A Chromebook option is available but not recommended. Participants must also create an account at Tinkercad before the workshop and register online superiorlibrary.org.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Brule: The Waino Pioneer Chapel is sponsoring its huge annual rummage sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brule Town Hall. Proceeds benefit the preservation of the historic chapel.

Superior: The Superior Community Gardens Association Board and the Oakes Avenue community gardeners invite the public to an open house from 3-5 p.m. at 2334 Oakes Ave. Join us to see and hear what’s growing at the garden this season.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Brule: The Brule River Lions Club will hold their 23rd annual 2 and 5 Mile Run at the Afterhours Ski Trail, Brule. Race starts at 9 a.m., registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $15. Chicken barbecue begins at noon at the Brule pavilion.

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, Aug. 14

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts KidCrafts from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will make kindness rocks during the free program. All supplies are provided and registration is not required.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Amnicon: The Old-Brule Heritage Society will hold its 25th anniversary celebration and annual meeting starting with a potluck at 5 p.m. at the Amnicon Town Hall, 8985 E. U.S. Highway 2. Brats, hot dogs, beverages and cake will be provided. A musical program presented by Steve Solkela of the Iron Range follows the meal and the annual meeting starts after the program. The public is invited.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a book reading and signing event at 6 p.m. for local teenage author Cami Meyers, who will read from her book “Because of Nadia.” The historical fiction novella is set during the 1960s and reveals the story of Lianne, a girl whose world is turned upside down after a simple meeting in the woods.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Superior: Join Ms. Kayleen at the Superior Community Garden, 2300 block of Oakes Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. for a special storytime. Attendees will enjoy stories, crafts and a snack while celebrating the summer harvest.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: The acoustic duo of John and Andy will perform from 5-7 p.m. at Kelly Park as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Friday, Aug. 18

Superior: The Superior Central High School class of 1952 will hold its 71st class reunion at 11:30 a.m. at Aces on 29th. Classmates and friends are welcome. Contact Ron Hicks at 218-393-8403 for more information.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Brule: Enjoy Family Fun Day at the Brule State Fish Hatchery, 13847 E. Hatchery Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include catch and release fishing, fly tying and casting, kids archery, a nature hike, fish printing, hatchery tours, a fish fileting demonstration and displays of invasive species and fire suppression equipment. Gift bags will be given to all children. Visitors can sign up to canoe the Brule River from the Bois Brule Canoe Landing. Free and open to the public. No admission sticker required.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. Led by instructors from the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA, the class is geared toward people ages 12 and up. Bring a yoga mat if you have one.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets twice-monthly from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. It is a fun-filled, laid-back, non-faith-based meeting.

Monday, Aug. 21

Solon Springs: Joan Salmen Memorial Library hosts Lego Club for kids from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of the movie “Creed III” at 6 p.m. In this sequel, Adonis Creed is still dominating the boxing world and thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. This movie is rated PG-13. Closed captions will be enabled.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime at Billings Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, crafts and fun.

Superior: Members of the Twin Ports Chess Club invite people of all ages and skill levels to attend a free chess workshop from 5-7 p.m. at Superior Public Library. From 5-6 p.m., attendees will learn basic instructions, how the pieces move, basic ideas, and strategies. From 6-7 p.m., they will play chess and get individualized help. Anyone with questions about chess, or those who want to get their feet wet, are invited to attend. Prizes will be awarded to kids who participate!

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com .

Superior: Last Call will perform a variety of music from the ‘60s to the present from 5-7 p.m. at Barkers Island as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Superior: The 2023 Annual Reunion for the Superior Central High School Class of 1957 will coincide with the monthly luncheon at VIP at 11:30 a.m. All classmates and friends are invited to attend.

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts Lego Club from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Superior: Superior Porchfest serves up live music at the SS Meteor on Barker’s Island from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy tunes from Andy Hauswirth and Robynn Stark. Visit the Superior Porchfest Facebook page or superiorporchfest.org for more information.

Friday, Aug. 25

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for Kids at 4 p.m. The August selection is “The One and Only Ruby” by Katherine Applegate, which picks up a few months after the events of “The One and Only Bob.” Now living in a wildlife sanctuary, Ruby’s caretaker from the elephant orphanage in Africa where she grew up is visiting. Seeing him again brings back a flood of memories both happy and sad of her life before the circus, and she recounts the time she spent in the African savannah to Ivan and Bob. Copies of the book are available at the library.

Superior: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA hosts Parents’ Night Out from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 are invited. There will be gym and craft activities, swimming and food. The cost per child is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for non-members. The discount code for multiple children is PNO2023. Visit superiorymca.org for more details or to register.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon at the Superior Public Library.