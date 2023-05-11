99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community Calendar: Waino Everest Cemetery Association spring cleanup, library events and more

To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.

Telegram Community Calendar
Duluth News Tribune Graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Saturday, May 13

Waino: Waino Everest Cemetery Association hosts a spring cleanup starting at 9 a.m., weather permitting. Much help is needed after the winter and younger volunteers would be appreciated. Please bring tools such as rakes, cutters, tarps, etc. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Sheila at 715-372-5073. If you’re unable to attend this day, raking can be done at any time.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Crafty Kids program from 10 a.m. to noon. Children can drop in to make a bird feeder craft. All supplies are provided and no registration is required.

Monday, May 15

Superior: Friends of Superior Public Library will hold their annual meeting at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend and learn about the many accomplishments and contributions made by the group over the past year. The meeting is open to Friends members, as well as the public.

Superior: The Alzheimer's Association and Superior Public Library partner to host a free program at 11 a.m. Participants will learn tips for breaking the ice with family members so they can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment; deciding when to stop driving; and making legal and financial plans for future care.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: Health Care Clinic's annual board of directors meeting will be held at at 6 p.m. at Aces On 29th.

Tuesday, May 16

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the first of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Android users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: The Superior Retired Educators Association will have their monthly get together at noon at VIP. The hostesses are Julia Blaisdell, Carol Gartner, Gail Johnson and Janet LeBard. Kathy Laakso, local writer and actress and owner of the Time Arc Theater, will present a program on the local theater. All retired school district employees are encouraged to attend.

Thursday, May 18

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the second of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Android users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness-Lake Superior South Shore hosts a free peer support group from 5:30-7 p.m. at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital-Superior Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Saturday, May 20

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. The session is geared toward people ages 12 and up. While the class is free to attend, donations will be accepted and put toward supporting future library programs.

Superior: Zion Lutheran WELCA is sponsoring a Soup and Sandwich Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 and includes dessert and door prizes.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, May 21

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, May 22

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: At 6 p.m., Superior Public Library will host a free screening of the film “Empire of Light.” Starring Olivia Colman, the drama is about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s. The movie is rated R, and closed-captioning will be enabled.

Wednesday, May 24

Superior: A planning meeting to start a new chapter of the League of Women Voters in Superior will take place at the University of Wisconsin, Superior in Swenson Hall, Room 1058. A reception time with coffee and treats takes place at 4:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 4:45 p.m. UWS has free parking after 4:30 pm and is handicapped accessible. This event is free and open to the public.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness-Lake Superior South Shore hosts a free peer support group from 5:30-7 p.m. at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital-Superior Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Thursday, May 25

Superior: The Superior Central High School class of 1957 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at VIP. All classmates and friends are invited to attend.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Adult Book Club at 6 p.m. May’s selection is “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer. Wall Kimmerer draws on her life as an indigenous scientist, a mother, and a woman, to show how other living beings offer us gifts and lessons, even if we’ve forgotten how to hear their voices. Copies of the book are available at the library.

Friday, May 26

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for kids at 4 p.m. The group will discuss “Roll With It” by Jamie Sumner, a big-hearted middle grade book about an irrepressible girl with cerebral palsy whose life takes an unexpected turn when she moves to a new town and has to start over again at a new school. Copies of the book can be checked out at the library.

