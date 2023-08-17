Community Calendar: SYO Wall of Fame ceremony and more

Friday, Aug. 18

Superior: The Superior Central High School class of 1952 will hold its 71st class reunion at 11:30 a.m. at Aces on 29th. Classmates and friends are welcome. Contact Ron Hicks at 218-393-8403 for more information.

Superior: The Superior Youth Organization will host a grand opening ceremony for its Wall of Fame at 4 p.m. at the Hayes Court Complex. The ceremony will feature inductee Ashley Martin Radosevich, along with Elaine Arnovich and Tom Alesia, representing inductees Morrie Arnovich and Dave Bancroft. Food and beverages will be provided.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Brule: Enjoy Family Fun Day at the Brule State Fish Hatchery, 13847 E. Hatchery Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include catch and release fishing, fly tying and casting, kids archery, a nature hike, fish printing, hatchery tours, a fish fileting demonstration and displays of invasive species and fire suppression equipment. Gift bags will be given to all children. Visitors can sign up to canoe the Brule River from the Bois Brule Canoe Landing. Free and open to the public. No admission sticker required.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. Led by instructors from the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA, the class is geared toward people ages 12 and up. Bring a yoga mat if you have one.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets twice-monthly from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. It is a fun-filled, laid-back, non-faith-based meeting.

Monday, Aug. 21

Solon Springs: Joan Salmen Memorial Library hosts Lego Club for kids from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of the movie “Creed III” at 6 p.m. In this sequel, Adonis Creed is still dominating the boxing world and thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. This movie is rated PG-13. Closed captions will be enabled.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime at Billings Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, crafts and fun.

Superior: Members of the Twin Ports Chess Club invite people of all ages and skill levels to attend a free chess workshop from 5-7 p.m. at Superior Public Library. From 5-6 p.m., attendees will learn basic instructions, how the pieces move, basic ideas, and strategies. From 6-7 p.m., they will play chess and get individualized help. Anyone with questions about chess, or those who want to get their feet wet, are invited to attend. Prizes will be awarded to kids who participate!

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com .

Superior: Last Call will perform a variety of music from the ‘60s to the present from 5-7 p.m. at Barkers Island as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Superior: The 2023 Annual Reunion for the Superior Central High School Class of 1957 will coincide with the monthly luncheon at VIP at 11:30 a.m. All classmates and friends are invited to attend.

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts Lego Club from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Superior: Superior Porchfest serves up live music at the SS Meteor on Barker’s Island from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy tunes from Andy Hauswirth and Robynn Stark. Visit the Superior Porchfest Facebook page or superiorporchfest.org for more information.

Friday, Aug. 25

Maple: Donations for the Old-Brule Heritage Society flea market and rummage sale will be accepted at the Maple Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from the sale help with preservation of the Monticello School and Archives in Maple.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for Kids at 4 p.m. The August selection is “The One and Only Ruby” by Katherine Applegate, which picks up a few months after the events of “The One and Only Bob.” Now living in a wildlife sanctuary, Ruby’s caretaker from the elephant orphanage in Africa where she grew up is visiting. Seeing him again brings back a flood of memories both happy and sad of her life before the circus, and she recounts the time she spent in the African savannah to Ivan and Bob. Copies of the book are available at the library.

Superior: The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. with a beer garden and food trucks at Barker's Island. A team captain meeting will take place at the front of the stage at 5:40 p.m., followed by the festival's opening ceremony at 6 p.m. There will be live music from 7-11 p.m. featuring Big Wave Dave and the Ripples and The Mackie Brothers. The annual festival is run by the Rotary Club of Superior. The festival's 2023 charitable partner is 23rd Veteran.

Superior: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA hosts Parents’ Night Out from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 are invited. There will be gym and craft activities, swimming and food. The cost per child is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for non-members. The discount code for multiple children is PNO2023. Visit superiorymca.org for more details or to register.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Superior: The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival continues with a pancake breakfast from 7:30-11 a.m. at Barker's Island Marina sponsored by the Border Town Betties. Racing gets underway at 8 a.m. "Minute to Win It" games with prizes will start at 10 a.m., followed at 11 a.m. by food trucks and the beer garden opening, as well as a 5K fun run. Live entertainment including Sterling Silver Dance Studio, a 23rd Veteran DJ and Born Too Late will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Barker's Island Festval Park bandshell. Championship races will start at 4 p.m. The event wraps up with an awards ceremony, raffle prize drawing and closing ceremony starting at 5 p.m. The annual festival is run by the Rotary Club of Superior. The festival's 2023 charitable partner is 23rd Veteran.

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon at the Superior Public Library.

Maple: The Old-Brule Heritage Society flea market and rummage sale will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maple Town Hall. Spaces to rent outside are $10 and $15 with an 8-foot table. Limited inside space is available for $25 with an 8-foot table. Call Jim at 715-363-2549 or Mary Ann at 715-398-5493 about reserving a space. Proceeds from the sale help with preservation of the Monticello School and Archives in Maple.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Crafty Kids program from 10 a.m. to noon. Children will be able to make peace sign ornaments, friendship pins and kindness confetti art. All supplies will be provided. No registration required.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, Aug. 28

Superior: Children and families are invited to practice reading to Cody, a certified therapy dog, from 1-2 p.m. at Superior Public Library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library. Just Kids Dental will be on hand to teach children the importance of proper brushing, flossing and good nutrition during the interactive storytime for toddlers and preschoolers. Every child will receive a complimentary toothbrush, toothpaste and floss.

Superior: Members of the Twin Ports Chess Club invite people of all ages and skill levels to attend a free chess workshop from 5-7 p.m. at Superior Public Library. From 5-6 p.m., attendees will learn basic instructions, how the pieces move, basic ideas, and strategies. From 6-7 p.m., they will play chess and get individualized help. Anyone with questions about chess, or those who want to get their feet wet, are invited to attend. Prizes will be awarded to kids who participate!

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: Blackhoof will perform classic rock and variety tunes from 5-7 p.m. at Barkers Island as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

