6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Community Calendar: Superior BID Sidewalk Sales and more

To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.

Telegram Community Calendar
Telegram Community Calendar
Duluth News Tribune Graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Friday, July 21

Superior: The Superior Business Improvement District sponsors Sidewalk Sales in the District. Participating businesses in the SBID will offer specials on merchandise and service. For information on participating businesses, visit https://www.superiorbid.com/events-promotions/current-promotions/ .

Saturday, July 22

Superior: The Superior Business Improvement District sponsors Sidewalk Sales in the District. Participating businesses in the SBID will offer specials on merchandise and service. For information on participating businesses, visit https://www.superiorbid.com/events-promotions/current-promotions/ .

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Sunday, July 23

Maple: The Maple Memorial Cemetery Association will hold a pig roast dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maple Community Center. Current cemetery police information and updated plot maps will be available for review.

Monday, July 24

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of the movie “Champions” at 6 p.m. The film stars Woody Harrelson as a dedicated but imperfect basketball coach who trains his team to compete in the Special Olympics. It is rated PG-13. Closed-captioning will be enabled.

Tuesday, July 25

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
2771524+082316.N.ST_.Missinne1.jpg
Local
Four Superior properties chosen for landscape pilot project
The city's Plan Commission recommended the first participants to receive professional landscaping through the Scenery and Home Landscaping Grant.
1h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Kid watches as fish falls from his hook.
Local
Photos: Casting a line at Billings Park
“They are bedding along the rocks,” 13-year-old Grant Peterson said with a smile, “so I don’t need to cast very far.”
2h ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Garden in Billings Park in Superior.
Local
Annual dedication set at Children's Memorial Garden
All families and friends are invited to visit the garden and remember their child's life. The garden will be dedicated to all who grieve the loss of a child, regardless of age or reason for passing.
17h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
An inside view of a building
Local
Superior council reduces sewer rates
Ratepayers will save $1 monthly on the fixed rate and 21 cents per 100 cubic feet on the variable charge when the new rates go into effect in January.
20h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Cozy green bedroom with parquet flooring. A willow branch in a v
Local
Agency explains housing rights
Douglas County, a participant within the Northwest Regional Housing Program, has an adopted a fair housing ordinance intended to prohibit discrimination in housing by any person.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Deer eats in woods.
Local
Photos: Wildlife on the move in Douglas County
During a drive Monday, July 17, photographer Jed Carlson spotted many animals.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
DA: Superior commission violated open meetings law
The Tourism Development Commission met Jan. 3 without adequate public notice of the meeting, Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf found.
2d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
A windmill without blades
Local
Armless windmill signals work is underway
The next step in preservation of the Davidson Windmill along Wisconsin Highway 13 is to move it uphill 30 feet.
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Members of the Superior Fire Department pack up hoses after battling a fire at Wasabi Japanese Restaurant
Local
Superior firefighters gear up for emotional resiliency training
Through a grant from Essentia Health, the department will offer the training to 120 area firefighters, including member of the Duluth Fire Department.
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
A police tactical vehicle backs out of a home's front lawn at dusk.
Local
Warrant issued for Duluth man who posted 'Turtleboy' threats
Trevor Billings, 30, was found incompetent and was awaiting a bed at a state psychiatric facility.
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Superior: Central High School Class of 1953 is planning a luncheon at Barker’s Island Inn at 1 p.m. to celebrate its 70th class reunion. Contact Merna Hammerbeck at 715-398-5226 if you are able to attend.

Wednesday, July 26

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: Senior Connections and the Aging and Disability Resource Center will hold a Medicare Savings Program presentation at the Lew Martin Senior Center starting at 1 p.m. Limited space is available. Call 715-394-3611 to reserve your spot.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: The Shane Nelson Band will perform at Central Park from 5-7 p.m. as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Thursday, July 27

Superior: Superior Public Library’s Adult Book Club meets at 6 p.m. The July selection is “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, an unforgettable New York Times best-seller about two half-sisters — one sold into slavery, the other married to a British slaver. The book traces the generations of family who follow as the legacy of slavery is fully revealed in light of the present day. If you can't make it to the in-person meeting but would like to participate virtually, email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org for more information. Request a copy of the book using the online catalog or call to reserve a copy.

Superior: The Superior Central class of 1957 holds its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at VIP. The 2023 Annual Reunion for the Superior Central High School class of 1957 will coincide with the monthly luncheon on Aug. 24. All classmates and friends are invited to attend both events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Village of Superior: Superior Porchfest serves up live music in the Village of Superior from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy free concerts from Skarlett Woods, Andy Peterson Quartet, Last Highway Band and John Dromeshauser. Visit the Superior Porchfest Facebook page or website for more information.

Friday, July 28

Superior: The Northwestern High School class of 1955 will hold their 68th class reunion at 1 p.m. at Barkers Island Inn. The committee is seeking information on former classmates Jim Wirtz/Wertz, Barbara Moyer, Janice Knudson, Darlene Breezee and Ethel Nasvall Rehl Azevedo. Contact Lois Burger, 715-398-5793 or Shirlie Magnuson, 715-372-4952 with information.

Superior: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA hosts Parents’ Night Out from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 are invited to attend, and will be able to play in the gym, do crafts, swim, and eat food. The cost per child is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for non-members. The discount code for multiple children is PNO2023. Visit superiorymca.org for more details or to register.

Saturday, July 29

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Sunday, July 30

Lake Nebagamon: Trinity Lutheran Church, 11416 E. 1st St., N., hosts a pancake brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you can eat homemade pancakes (gluten free available), with sausage, fruit sauce, syrup, juice, coffee and milk available. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and children 5 and under are free. Take-out meals will be available.

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, July 31

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: Woodblind will perform ska and reggae music at Webster Dream Park from 5-7 p.m. as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non-faith based meeting.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Government Center in Superior
Local
Superior finance panel takes no action on county's lease offer
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
071523.N..jpg
Local
Navy parachutist considered stable after Duluth Airshow injury
4d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Lake Nebagamon man to welcome Italian armada
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1947 clip from the Superior Telegram announcing winner of first annual Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational.
Sports
History, tradition a focus of 75th Nemadji Women’s Invitational
2d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
A windmill without blades
Local
Armless windmill signals work is underway
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Superior City.JPG
Sports
Superior City FC women's team drops playoff opener
16h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Racing.jpg
Sports
Schelitzche prevails in Hornet Nationals
19h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports