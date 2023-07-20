Community Calendar: Superior BID Sidewalk Sales and more

Friday, July 21

Superior: The Superior Business Improvement District sponsors Sidewalk Sales in the District. Participating businesses in the SBID will offer specials on merchandise and service. For information on participating businesses, visit https://www.superiorbid.com/events-promotions/current-promotions/ .

Saturday, July 22

Superior: The Superior Business Improvement District sponsors Sidewalk Sales in the District. Participating businesses in the SBID will offer specials on merchandise and service. For information on participating businesses, visit https://www.superiorbid.com/events-promotions/current-promotions/ .

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Sunday, July 23

Maple: The Maple Memorial Cemetery Association will hold a pig roast dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maple Community Center. Current cemetery police information and updated plot maps will be available for review.

Monday, July 24

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of the movie “Champions” at 6 p.m. The film stars Woody Harrelson as a dedicated but imperfect basketball coach who trains his team to compete in the Special Olympics. It is rated PG-13. Closed-captioning will be enabled.

Tuesday, July 25

Superior: Central High School Class of 1953 is planning a luncheon at Barker’s Island Inn at 1 p.m. to celebrate its 70th class reunion. Contact Merna Hammerbeck at 715-398-5226 if you are able to attend.

Wednesday, July 26

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: Senior Connections and the Aging and Disability Resource Center will hold a Medicare Savings Program presentation at the Lew Martin Senior Center starting at 1 p.m. Limited space is available. Call 715-394-3611 to reserve your spot.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: The Shane Nelson Band will perform at Central Park from 5-7 p.m. as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Thursday, July 27

Superior: Superior Public Library’s Adult Book Club meets at 6 p.m. The July selection is “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, an unforgettable New York Times best-seller about two half-sisters — one sold into slavery, the other married to a British slaver. The book traces the generations of family who follow as the legacy of slavery is fully revealed in light of the present day. If you can't make it to the in-person meeting but would like to participate virtually, email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org for more information. Request a copy of the book using the online catalog or call to reserve a copy.

Superior: The Superior Central class of 1957 holds its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at VIP. The 2023 Annual Reunion for the Superior Central High School class of 1957 will coincide with the monthly luncheon on Aug. 24. All classmates and friends are invited to attend both events.

Village of Superior: Superior Porchfest serves up live music in the Village of Superior from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy free concerts from Skarlett Woods, Andy Peterson Quartet, Last Highway Band and John Dromeshauser. Visit the Superior Porchfest Facebook page or website for more information.

Friday, July 28

Superior: The Northwestern High School class of 1955 will hold their 68th class reunion at 1 p.m. at Barkers Island Inn. The committee is seeking information on former classmates Jim Wirtz/Wertz, Barbara Moyer, Janice Knudson, Darlene Breezee and Ethel Nasvall Rehl Azevedo. Contact Lois Burger, 715-398-5793 or Shirlie Magnuson, 715-372-4952 with information.

Superior: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA hosts Parents’ Night Out from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 are invited to attend, and will be able to play in the gym, do crafts, swim, and eat food. The cost per child is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for non-members. The discount code for multiple children is PNO2023. Visit superiorymca.org for more details or to register.

Saturday, July 29

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Sunday, July 30

Lake Nebagamon: Trinity Lutheran Church, 11416 E. 1st St., N., hosts a pancake brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you can eat homemade pancakes (gluten free available), with sausage, fruit sauce, syrup, juice, coffee and milk available. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and children 5 and under are free. Take-out meals will be available.

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, July 31

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: Woodblind will perform ska and reggae music at Webster Dream Park from 5-7 p.m. as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non-faith based meeting.