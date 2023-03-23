Community Calendar: Sports Show, Rosie the Riveter Day and more

Friday, March 24

Superior: The Douglas County Fish and Game League hosts its annual Sports Show at Wessman Arena. Admission of $8 is good for all three days: Friday from 5-9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children 12 and under can attend free of charge. Parking is also free. The event will feature a live fish pond, laser shoot, crossbow introduction and more.

Saturday, March 25

Superior: The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center will host Rosie the Riveter Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event celebrates Rosie the Riveter and her impact on women and will feature ‘Women in the Workforce’ reenactors, as well as a WASPS presentation on how women changed the landscape of male-dominated industries by Frederick Beseler, aviation historian, author and pilot. There will also be an online look-alike contest. Mention the Bong Center on social media to enter a photo in the contest. The event is free to attend for anyone who sports Rosie-inspired attire. The Border Town Betties will be on hand to help with the event, and will have free calendars available for attendees.

Superior: Brandi Rodriguez, membership and events coordinator for the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, will visit Superior via Zoom for an informal public gathering in Room 1058 of Swenson Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Superior at 2 p.m. She’ll give a presentation on the history of the league and the purpose and scope of its work, and how to form a local chapter. Parking and admission are free. If you are unable to attend in person, join at wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/j/91696378268 .

Monday, March 27

Superior: State Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, and Rep. Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon, will hold a listening session from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room 201 of the Government Center. The first come, first served meeting is an opportunity to express thoughts on issues that might be considered by the Wisconsin Legislature.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Wednesday, March 29

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior hosts an evening of free family fun 4-7 p.m. with “Books with Buzz” on the second floor of the Jim Dan Hill Library. UWS’s mascot is collaborating with the Future Teachers Association student organization, the Department of Education and the Veteran and Nontraditional Student center to celebrate National Reading Month with crafts, activities and book reading for children. Children receive a free book while supplies last.

Thursday, March 30

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its adult book club at 6 p.m. This month’s selection is “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward. Request a copy of the book from the library. Those who would prefer to participate virtually should email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org .

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior music and theatre departments will present “La Cenerentola” (Cinderella), by Gioachino Rossini at 7 p.m. in Manion Theatre. Ticketsare $10 and may be purchased at the box office in the Holden Fine Arts Center. The Manion Theatre is in the Holden Fine Arts Center, 1805 Catlin Ave., Superior.

Saturday, April 1

Superior: Zenith City Media hosts the Twin Ports 1st Annual Business Convention Gala from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barker’s Island Inn Resort and Conference Center. More than 30 vendors will be on hand. There will also be a free buffet, raffle, gift bags and a red carpet event. For more information, visit www.zenithcitymedia.com .

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Monday, April 3

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the first of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Thursday, April 6

Superior: The Small Business Development Center at UW-Superior hosts Superior Visions: Women in Business from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Old Post Office Building, 1401 Tower Ave. The four-week speaker series will showcase women-owned businesses. The cost to attend is $15 per session. A catered business from a local woman-owned business will be provided at each session. For more information and to register, visit https://cvent.me/d1YW3P .

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the second of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a free car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.