Community Calendar: Soul Food Dinner, Oakland Snowshoe Races, 48th Annual Booya and Raffle and more

Friday, Feb. 24

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for kids at 4 p.m. This month's selection is “Katie the Catsitter” by Colleen AF Venable, the first book in an irresistible middle-grade graphic novel series about growing up, friendship, heroes, and cats (lots of cats). Check out a copy of the book from the library and join the group for discussion.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Superior: The Black Student Union and Department of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Wisconsin-Superior will host its Soul Food dinner program with music, food and fun. From 5:30-6:45 p.m., a dinner consisting of traditional African American and African dishes will be available in the Yellowjacket Union atrium. UWS students will also provide performances and presentations about their cultures. The dinner is free, but online registration is required. At 7 p.m., the event will move to Thorpe Langley Auditorium in Old Main for a free performance by Titambe West African Dance Ensemble. Free and open to the public.

Oakland: The 2023 Snowshoe King and Queen will be crowned at 8 p.m. at The Kettle, 6469 E. Douglas County Road B, South Range. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. with live music from Born Too Late.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Superior: The Superior Middle School eighth grade community service club is organizing a breakfast fundraiser for Mentor North. The breakfast will take place from 8-10 a.m. at Applebees. Tickets are available at the door or through the Mentor North website for $11. Funds raised will be used to get more kids involved in the program and covering their costs.

Oakland: Snowshoe Races return to the town of Oakland. Races begin at 1 p..m. at the Oakland Town Hall, 6150 S. Douglas County Road K, South Range. The event also features door prizes. Raffle ticket drawings will be held at The Kettle. To register for the races, contact the Town of Oakland Volunteer Fire Department or the Town of Oakland Community Group. For more information, search for the "Snowshoe Weekend" event on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday, Feb. 27

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Solon Springs: The Joan Salmen Memorial Library hosts Lego Club from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Children provide the creativity, and the library will provide the Legos.

Superior: The Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of “Till” at 6 p.m. The film portrays the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. This movie is rated PG-13. Closed-captioning will be enabled.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Thursday, March 2

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its adult book club at 10:30 a.m. This month’s selection is “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward. Request a copy of the book from the library. Those who would prefer to participate virtually should email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org .

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Saturday, March 4

Superior: Fairlawn Mansion hosts a Princess Tea Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The party will be split into two time slots: 11 a.m. to 1p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Enjoy tea, treats, games, sing-a-longs with Born Too Late, tours and more with the Sterling Silver Studio princesses and characters! Admission also includes a 5x7 professional photo from Studio One Photography. Proceeds will benefit Fairlawn Mansion and the P.A.S.S. Foundation. Please dress in your royal attire. The cost is $60 per prince or princess of all ages (includes one adult chaperone). Space is limited to 20 princes and princesses per time slot! Tickets available at superiorpublicmuseums.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danbury: Cozy Corner Trails, Inc. will hold its 48th Annual Booya and Raffle at McGraw Lake Tavern approximately 15 miles north of Danbury. Food will be served and door prizes drawn from noon to 5 p.m. Grand prize drawings will take place at 5 p.m. Raffle tickets are available in advance from club members and at Hillside Inn, McGraw Lake Tavern and Moose Junction Bar, as well as at the event. All proceeds will be used to purchase and maintain equipment for trail maintenance in northern Burnett and southern Douglas Counties, and to help sponsor community events. Follow the Cozy Corner Trails Inc. Facebook page for further updates and information.

Monday, March 6

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Brain Health Book Club from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Join Chelsea Thompson, dementia care specialist with the ADRC of Douglas County, to discuss “High Octane Brain” by Dr. Michelle Braun. Call the ADRC to register at 715-395-1234 or email chelsea.thompson@douglascountywi.org. This audiobook is available to download on the Libby app or you can download the ebook or audiobook from Hoopla. The first five to register receive a free copy of the book.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the first of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Thursday, March 9

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the second of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Saturday, March 11

Superior: The Hunger Bowl Twin Ports Bowling Tournament will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Superior Lanes, 1914 Broadway St. The event features a three-person team Baker style tournament, as well as recreational bowling, a corn hole tournament, raffle and more. Cash prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third place tournament teams. All proceeds from tournament and recreational bowling registration fees will go toward Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. For more information, search for "Hunger Bowl Twin Ports Bowling Tournament" on Facebook.