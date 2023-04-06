Community Calendar: SKYWARN training, Sip and Swipe cafe and more

Monday, April 10

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Solon Springs: Joan Salmen Memorial Library hosts KidCrafts from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday's craft will be paper bag bunnies. All supplies are provided. No registration required.

Superior: The American Indian Parent Education Committee meets 5-6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Superior Middle School.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of the movie “Spoiler Alert,” which is the true story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan. The young couple is in love and ready to spend the rest of their lives together. When Kit is diagnosed with terminal cancer, the couple's future is thwarted in unexpected ways. What follows is a tale portraying the power to rise above every obstacle in the face of love. This movie is rated PG-13 and starts at 6 p.m.

Superior: Douglas County is hosting an in-person SKYWARN training with the Duluth National Weather Service 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Room 270 of the Government Center. Free. For other training locations, go to www.weather.gov/dlh/skywarn.

Tuesday, April 11

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the first of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Android users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free seminar at 5 p.m. with financial advisor Robyn Lings. The 45-minute session will cover the five questions women should consider when planning for their financial future. Snacks will be provided.

Virtual: Superior Public Library and the Jim Dan Hill Library at UWS partners with the Timber Wolf Alliance to host a virtual event at 6 p.m. titled "Wolves in Folklore." The library is participating in One Book Northland. This year's selected title is "The Wolf’s Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told by Wolves" by local author Dr. Thomas D. Peacock. The presentation will look at the depiction of wolves over time, what these depictions imply, and how today’s view of the wolf in children’s literature has changed. An overview of wolf ecology and the importance of having wolves on the landscape for a healthy ecosystem will also be included. This program will be presented via Zoom, and you'll need to register to receive the link. Send an email to mehlel@superiorlibrary.org to receive a link to the presentation.

Superior: The American Legion meets at 7 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway.

Thursday, April 13

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the second of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Android users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts KidCrafts from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The craft will be paper bag bunnies. All supplies are provided. No registration required.

Saturday, April 15

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts yoga at 10:30 a.m. People ages 12 and up can join the free session. If you’d like to make a monetary donation at the class, all proceeds will support future library programs. Please bring a mat if you have one.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, April 16

Superior: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is celebrating the Sacred Heart of Jesus Conference 22nd Anniversary with a free community breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m. in Kress Hall at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 1111 Belknap St. The event will also feature music, door prizes and a silent auction. Donations are welcome, but not required.

Monday, April 17

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the first of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard will speak at 6 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus as part of the Lydia Thering and Joan Hedrick Lecture Series. Beard made four appearances at the Olympic Games, earning two gold, four silver and one bronze medal. Free and open to the community, Beard will speak about her personal struggles with mental health and well-being, and what she learned along the way to benefit others. A question-and-answer and meet-and-greet session will follow. Registration, which is required, is available at uwsuper.edu/speakers .

Wednesday, April 19

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts experts from the Job Center of Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members of the public can stop in to get free help with job searches or filing for unemployment.

Thursday, April 20

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the second of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Saturday, April 22

Iron River: A musical Earth Day celebration will be held at 7 p.m. at White Winter Winery, 68323 Lea St A, Iron River. The event will bring together the writings of two of the world’s great naturalists, John Muir and Sigurd Olson, and intertwine their beautiful words with the music of Ed Willett and Cheryl Leah (a.k.a. “Chance”) and that of songwriting master and creator of the Big Top Chautauqua, Warren Nelson. This trio of prominent musicians, now in their 29th year together, have brought under one roof the best of their two programs: Willett and Leah’s nationally touring show “John Muir - University of the Wilderness” and Warren Nelson's “Song for the Wild”. Tickets are $25. Children age 18 and under are free.