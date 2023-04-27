Community Calendar: Rescheduled Earth Day event, UWS Global Percussion Concert and more

Friday, April 28

Superior: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA will host an Earth Day celebration from 9-11 a.m., 9 N. 21st St. Students from 4K through elementary school will spend the morning learning ways to prevent pollution and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The event is free and open to the public. It is a collaboration among the YMCA, the Northwestern Wisconsin Lung Health Alliance, Northwestern Middle School FACT group, City of Superior Environmental Services Division, Douglas County Department of Health and Human Services and the Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a presentation on renewing Medicaid coverage titled "Unwinding of Medicaid" from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is one of several opportunities across Superior Public Library sites where people can get their renewal questions answered by Mediqwest. People are encouraged to bring their paperwork so they can get the help they need.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for Kids at 4 p.m. The group will discuss “The Name of This Book is Secret by Pseudonymous Bosch,” a book about two 11-year-old misfits who try to solve the mystery of a dead magician and stop the evil Dr. L. and Ms. Mauvais, who are searching for the secret of immortality. Check out a copy of the book and join them.

Saturday, April 29

Brule: The Brule-St. Croix Chapter of the North Country Trail Association will hold its spring meeting at 9 a.m. at the Afterhours Ski Chalet, 5750 W. Afterhours Road in Brule. Chapter volunteers are making plans for a major trail construction project for the North Country National Scenic Trail near the Wisconsin-Minnesota border in 2023. All hiking trail enthusiasts are invited to the meeting and potluck lunch that follows. Visit www.meetup.com/sscbhikers for more information.

Monday, May 1

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Superior Mental Health Awareness Night takes place from 5-7:30 p.m. at Wessman Arena, 2701 Catlin Ave. Learn about various services and resources available in the community at the family friendly event, which will feature resource tables, speakers and a free diner. Open to the public.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior music department will present its Global Percussion Concert at 7:30 p.m. in Thorpe Langley Auditorium. The concert will feature performances of Caribbean steel band music, Ghanaian drumming, Mexican-style marimba music and a collaboration with The College of St. Scholastica in the performance of a concerto in the style of Indian classical music. The performance will also feature the Wisconsin premiere of a trio for marimba by UW-Superior alumnus, Ian Deterling, and “Material Rhythms,” by William Susman. The second half of the program will include a collaboration between the UW-Superior Chamber Orchestra and The College of St. Scholastica – “Concerto for Indian Violin and Tuba,” by Lakshminarayana Subramaniam. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Thorpe Langley Auditorium is in Old Main, 1710 Weeks Ave. For questions or additional information, call 715-394-8115, email music@uwsuper.edu or visit uwsuper.edu .

Wednesday, May 3

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior will celebrate the achievements of its TRIO students from noon to 4 p.m. The event will start with lunch at noon, followed by speakers and an awards program at 1 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union. A graduation celebration for McNair and Student Support Services will follow. There will also be a mock college class for Upward Bound students in Swenson Hall. The event will conclude with a TRIO Open House from 3:30-4 p.m. in Swenson Hall room 2047.

Superior: The School District of Superior Transition Program will hold a community conversation event, Bridging the Gap, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Dr. The goal is to bring together district staff and members of the public to identify gaps and improve outcomes for graduates with disabilities. Participants will brainstorm and problem solve, focusing on ways the community can help Superior High School students with disabilities be prepared for their lives following graduation. Fill out the online registration form to attend. Email shawna.anderson@superior.k12.wi.us for more information.

Thursday, May 4

Superior: Superior Public Library partners with the University of Wisconsin-Extension and NAMI to host a free Adult Mental Health First Aid training course from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lunch and refreshments are provided. Attendees will learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health and substance abuse challenges and learn how to connect someone with help. Space is limited and registration is required, so sign up early to save your seat. Register at go.wisc.edu/457pm2 by May 1.

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Pruitt Center for Mindfulness and Well-Being joins the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership at UW-Madison to host award-winning investigative journalist Johann Hari at 6 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room. Hari’s talk is titled “Lost Connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression – and the Unexpected Solutions,” and will explore why depression and anxiety have increased throughout the Western world in the past 40 years. The event is free and open to the community; however, registration is required. To register, visit uwsuper.edu/johann-hari .

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Friday, May 5

Superior: A World of Accordions hosts the Dr. Willard A. Palmer Festival starting at 10 a.m. The event includes a museum tour and instrument demonstrations by Helmi Harrington, sessions on diatonics and concertinas, Scandinavian humor, and teaching traditions. The evening ends with a 7 p.m. concert by Mihoko Gota and Chiharu Ebihara. For more information, visit worldofaccordions.org.

Saturday, May 6

Superior: A World of Accordions celebrates World Accordion Day starting with a free public event from 10 a.m. to noon featuring accordionist and children’s musician, Jane Christison. Saturday afternoon’s lineup begins with Kenneth Bressler talking about Moog Synthesizers to Virtual via Early Electronic Accordions. Known as the Great Entertainer, the always-popular Florian Chmielewski will give a performance, followed by Mike Middleton with a presentation and performance of Myron Floren’s music. The afternoon session ends with a performance of international music by the ACM Band. At 7 p.m., author and poet Dr. Anthony Bukowski will give a presentation followed by an open stage for any and all accordionists in attendance. For more information, visit worldofaccordions.org.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, May 7

Superior: A World of Accordions hosts a non-demoninational polka service from 10-11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit worldofaccordions.org.

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Monday, May 8

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: The American Indian Parent Education Committee meets 5-6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Superior Middle School.

Tuesday, May 9

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the first of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: The American Legion meets at 7 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway.

Wednesday, May 10

Superior: Superior Library hosts a presentation on renewing Medicaid coverage titled "Unwinding of Medicaid" from 2-4 p.m. This is one of several opportunities across Superior Public Library sites where people can get their renewal questions answered by Mediqwest. People are encouraged to bring their paperwork so they can get the help they need.

Thursday, May 11

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the second of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.