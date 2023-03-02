Community Calendar: Princess Tea Party, Booya and Raffle and more

Saturday, March 4

Superior: Fairlawn Mansion hosts a Princess Tea Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The party will be split into two time slots: 11 a.m. to 1p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Enjoy tea, treats, games, sing-a-longs with Born Too Late, tours and more with the Sterling Silver Studio princesses and characters! Admission also includes a 5x7 professional photo from Studio One Photography. Proceeds will benefit Fairlawn Mansion and the P.A.S.S. Foundation. Please dress in your royal attire. The cost is $60 per prince or princess of all ages (includes one adult chaperone). Space is limited to 20 princes and princesses per time slot! Tickets available at superiorpublicmuseums.org.

Danbury: Cozy Corner Trails, Inc. will hold its 48th Annual Booya and Raffle at McGraw Lake Tavern approximately 15 miles north of Danbury. Food will be served and door prizes drawn from noon to 5 p.m. Grand prize drawings will take place at 5 p.m. Raffle tickets are available in advance from club members and at Hillside Inn, McGraw Lake Tavern and Moose Junction Bar, as well as at the event. All proceeds will be used to purchase and maintain equipment for trail maintenance in northern Burnett and southern Douglas Counties, and to help sponsor community events. Follow the Cozy Corner Trails Inc. Facebook page for further updates and information.

Brule: Join the North County Trail Association’s Brule-St. Croix Chapter for an evening snowshoe in the Douglas County Wildlife Area. The two-hour hike will begin at 6 p.m. where the North Country Scenic Trail crosses Bird Road, southwest of Solon Springs. Hikers should bring their own equipment and dress for the weather. Visit www.meetup.com/sscbhikers for more information.

Monday, March 6

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Brain Health Book Club from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Join Chelsea Thompson, dementia care specialist with the ADRC of Douglas County, to discuss “High Octane Brain” by Dr. Michelle Braun. Call the ADRC to register at 715-395-1234 or email chelsea.thompson@douglascountywi.org. This audiobook is available to download on the Libby app or you can download the ebook or audiobook from Hoopla. The first five to register receive a free copy of the book.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the first of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior's Pruitt Center for Mindfulness & Well-Being will continue its virtual speaker series at 4:30 p.m. with Lea Waters presenting “Boosting Mental Health through a Strength-Based Approach.” Free and open to the community, Waters will explore three decades of research conducted by psychologists who have identified a range of strengths that are measurable and able to be developed in youth and adults. Waters is an Australian academic, psychologist, author and speaker who holds a Ph.D. in organizational psychology and is a world expert in school psychology and parenting. She is the director of Visible Wellbeing, the founding director of the Centre for Positive Psychology (now the Centre for Wellbeing Science) at the University of Melbourne and holds a position on the Science Board of UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center. Registration is available at uwsuper.edu/leawaters. The event is sponsored by the Student Behavioral Health Initiative, a UW System priority to support student emotional health and well-being.

Wednesday, March 8

Superior: The Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Dr., hosts The River Talks at 6:30 p.m. Christine Carlson and Mark McConnell will give a talk titled, "History of the Upper Estuary and Fond du Lac Neighborhood: River History and Winter Stories." Carlson is a historian and author of the “Nagaajiwanaang Dibaajimowinan” column in the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa newspaper. McConnell is an elder with the Bnad and collaborator with the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve education program. This talk is an evening program held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit. Summit registration is not required to attend, and the public is welcome. Light refreshments will be provided. Weather dependent, the stories may be told outside the Estuarium around a fire. Other River Talks will be held April 12 and May 10. For more information, visit the River Talks page, go.wisc.edu/4uz720. The River Talks are sponsored by the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve and the Wisconsin Sea Grant Program.

Thursday, March 9

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the second of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior will present its choir concert at 7:30 p.m. in Thorpe Langley Auditorium. The concert is titled "Threads of Joy," and will feature a wide variety of music including a motet by Felix Mendelssohn, a setting of “Loch Lomond,” a Ghanian folk song and gospel music. There will also be musical excerpts from the upcoming UW-Superior Music and Theatre Department production of the opera “La Cenerentola,” which will take place March 30 and 31 in Manion Theatre. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Thorpe Langley Auditorium is in Old Main, 1710 Weeks Ave. For questions or additional information, call (715) 394-8115 or email music@uwsuper.edu.

Saturday, March 11

Superior: The Hunger Bowl Twin Ports Bowling Tournament will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Superior Lanes, 1914 Broadway St. The event features a three-person team Baker style tournament, as well as recreational bowling, a corn hole tournament, raffle and more. Cash prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third place tournament teams. All proceeds from tournament and recreational bowling registration fees will go toward Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. For more information, search for "Hunger Bowl Twin Ports Bowling Tournament" on Facebook.

Monday, March 13

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior: The American Indian Parent Education Committee meets 5-6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Superior Middle School.

Tuesday, March 14

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Sunday, March 18

Superior: CASDA hosts a Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee's, 3605 Tower Ave., from 8-10 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person and include three pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee or juice. For tickets, contact CASDA at 715-392-3136.