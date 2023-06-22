Community Calendar: Patzau School Reunion, Barks, Barrels and Buckles Horse Show and more

Saturday, June 24

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Crafty Kids from 10 a.m. to noon. Children can make a "Horton Hears a Who" craft. All supplies are provided and registration is not required. Just drop in and make a craft.

Foxboro: There will be a Patzau School Reunion potluck at Drifter’s starting at 1 p.m. There is no cost to register, and registration will be done at the door. Bring a dish to share. Call or text Linda Carlson (Magnuson) at 218-591-0616 for more information. The event will be a time to reconnect with old friends and have some fun.

Superior: The Humane Society of Douglas County hosts the Barks, Barrels and Buckles Horse Show at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds. The horse show features barrel racing and pole bending, as well as a Cinderella Speed Race and stick horse race. Food and merchandise vendors will be on hand. Rider registration will begin at 1 p.m., with races starting at 3 p.m. The event is free for spectators and open to people of all ages. Proceeds from the event will go to the Humane Society of Douglas County to provide care to animals big and small.

Summit: The Tri Lakes Community Center hosts its annual turkey potluck from 4-6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share and enjoy delicious turkey in the pavilion.

Monday, June 26

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Read to a Dog program at 1 p.m. Children can practice reading out loud to a nonjudgmental audience, Cody, a certified therapy dog. Special thanks to Carolyn Sturdevant for bringing her special dog to the library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Solon Springs: Joan Salmen Memorial Library hosts Lego Club at 4:30 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a reading with local author Gina Ramsey at 6 p.m. Ramsey will read from her new book, "Burnt Gloveboxes — Embracing Life When It Goes Up in Flames." She will share stories about her life and how she manages to find the funny while navigating life’s ongoing crazy mishaps and blunders. Refreshments will be provided, and books will be available to purchase.

Tuesday, June 27

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime in the Park for children at 10:30 a.m. at Billings Park. Join them rain or shine for stories, crafts and fun.

Wednesday, June 28

Cloverland: A free Douglas County youth camp for ages 8 and older takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cloverland Town Hall. The camp, led by the State Farmers Union youth director, will include niche farming areas, community history, recreation activity and lunch. Registration takes place from 9:30 to 10; or call Jim Streveler at 715-372-8473 by June 20. Participants limited to 20.

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com .

Thursday, June 29

Superior: The Superior Central High School class of 1957 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at VIP. The 2023 Annual Reunion will coincide with the monthly luncheon at VIP at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24. All classmates and friends are invited to attend both events.

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts Lego Club at 4:30 p.m.

Superior: The River Walks series kicks off with a one-mile out-and-back walk to visit Pickle Pond, the site of a major project to restore habitat and access to the waterfront in Superior. The walk begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Lake Superior Estuarium on Barker’s Island. Project leaders will share what all the heavy machinery is doing in the pond right now, and why this work is a benefit to the ecosystem and the community. Free and open to the public. Visit https://lakesuperiornerr.org/river-walks/ for more information.

Superior: Enjoy live music from 6-8 p.m. at the Old Police and Fire Museum and around Superior’s East End neighborhood during Superior Porchfest. Musicians serving up tunes include the Fish Heads, Steve Sokela, Born Too Late and Shane Nelson. Visit the Superior Porchfest Facebook page or website for more information.

Superior: Superior Public Library will host a free program at 2 p.m. performed by Corcoran Puppets. Their take on Three Billy Goats Gruff asks, why won’t that troll take a bath? The program is free and open to all.

Friday, June 30

Superior: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA hosts Parents’ Night Out from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 are invited to attend, and will be able to play in the gym, do crafts, swim, and eat food. The cost per child is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for non-members. The discount code for multiple children is PNO2023. Visit superiorymca.org for more details or to register.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for Kids at 4 p.m. The group will discuss Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Medal-winning book, “The Tale of Despereaux,” a story about a brave mouse, a wishful serving girl, and a princess named Pea. Copies of the book can be checked out at the library.

Saturday, July 1

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, July 2

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, July 3

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Thursday, July 6

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Saturday, July 8

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market Runs 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.