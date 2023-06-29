Community Calendar: Parents' Night Out, July 4 events and more

Friday, June 30

Superior: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA hosts Parents’ Night Out from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 are invited to attend, and will be able to play in the gym, do crafts, swim, and eat food. The cost per child is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for non-members. The discount code for multiple children is PNO2023. Visit superiorymca.org for more details or to register.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for Kids at 4 p.m. The group will discuss Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Medal-winning book, “The Tale of Despereaux,” a story about a brave mouse, a wishful serving girl, and a princess named Pea. Copies of the book can be checked out at the library.

Saturday, July 1

Gordon: Gordon Good Neighbor Days kicks off with registration for the Gor-Don-A-Thon 5K run from 7-8 a.m. at the Gordon Fire hall followed by the run at 8:05 a.m. A pancake breakfast takes place at the fire hall from 8-11 a.m. Yoga on Finstad Bridge takes place from 10-11 a.m. The Historical Society will hold an ice cream social from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Gordon Town Hall, and the museums and depot will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Gordon Fire Tower will be open for the public to climb from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A car show on Finstad Drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The parade will take place at 2 p.m. with the duck race at 4 p.m. Kids races and games begin at 7 p.m. in Warner Park and the Gordon Ballpark with live music by LASTCALL from 8 p.m. to midnight, and the largest fireworks display in the event's history after dark.

Lake Nebagamon: Lake Nebagamon 4th Fest kicks off with the Dragin' Tail Race 5 mile walk/run, hosted by the Lake Nebagamon Volunteer Fire Department, beginning at 8 a.m. A street dance featuring "Stone" will take place at 8 p.m.

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Solon Springs: A parade will take place starting at noon on Main Street. Fireworks are planned to launch at dark on Upper St. Croix Lake across from the St. Croix Inn. Boaters and those on jet skis are reminded to stay out of the marked area for safety.

Summit: A road parade around the lakes begins at noon. The Dowling Lake Lighted Boat Parade at 9 p.m. and fireworks on both Dowling and Amnicon lakes begin at dusk.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, July 2

Summit: The fun starts at 9 a.m. with a mixed four-person golf scramble and steak dinner at Pattison Park Golf Course and the annual raffle drawing at 5:30 p.m.

Gordon: Gordon Good Neighbor Days events include a mud volleyball tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a pickleball tournament at 10 a.m. and a bags tournament at noon in Warner Park. The Gordon Historical Museum and depot will be open to visitors, and the public can climb the Gordon Fire Tower from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake Nebagamon: Lake Nebagamon 4th Fest continues with kids games at 2 p.m., followed by the 4th of July parade at 4 p.m. A boat parade will take place at 8 p.m., with fireworks planned for dusk.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, July 3

Summit: The Amnicon Lake Boat Parade starts at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Summit: Canoe and kayak races start at 1 p.m. at the Amnicon Lake boat landing.

Superior: The parade along Belknap Street and Ogden starts at 11 a.m. Then it's time to head downtown for the Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car and Motorcycle show with live music by Flipside from 1-3 p.m. at the corner of 12th Street and Tower Avenue, and PB&J from 1-5 p.m. at the corner of 13th Street and Tower Avenue. Bordertown Betties will be holding a pinup contest at 3:30 p.m, and car show awards will be handed out at 5 p.m. Head over to Barker's Island Festival Park at 6 p.m. for live music by Born Too Late, followed by South of Superior at 8:15 p.m. Food vendors start at 4 p.m. on the island. No one wants to miss the fireworks at 10 p.m. that will be launched from a barge provided by Roen Salvage. And tune into KQDS 95 FM for the official fireworks soundtrack.

Wednesday, July 5

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Thursday, July 6

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Saturday, July 8

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Monday, July 10

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Superior: The American Legion meets at 7 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway.

Wednesday, July 12

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Poplar: A Midsummer Festival starts at 6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 9523 E. U.S. Highway 2 featuring the Two Harbors Ukulele Group. Prepare to tap your feet to lively music and enjoy strawberry shortcake. Free will offerings accepted.

Thursday, July 13

Superior: Superior Porchfest serves up live music in the Billings Park neighborhood from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy free concerts from Boomstick, Breanne Marie and The Front Porch Sinners and Boku Frequency. Visit the Superior Porchfest Facebook page or website for more information.

Saturday, July 15

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Sunday, July 16

Superior: The annual Lake Superior Day celebration takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Barkers Island at the Lake Superior Estuarium and Festival Park. Enjoy free activities, games and learning opportunities for the whole family. Live music from Teague Alexy at 11 a.m. and The Gemstones Honoring Afro Geode at 1 p.m.; stand up paddle boarding demonstrations from noon to 3 p.m.

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

