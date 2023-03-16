Community Calendar: Parents Night Out, Flapjack Fundraiser and more

Friday, March 17

Superior: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA hosts Parents Night Out (Spring Break Edition) from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 are invited to the YMCA for a night of activities, open gym, swimming and more. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. Learn more at superiorymca.org.

Saturday, March 18

Superior: CASDA hosts a Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee's, 3605 Tower Ave., from 8-10 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person and include three pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee or juice. For tickets, contact CASDA at 715-392-3136.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Crafty Kids program from 10 a.m. to noon. Children who attend will make spring-themed crafts. All supplies are provided and there is no registration required.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. The class is perfect for people age 12 and up. Participants are asked to bring a mat if they have one. For those who wish to contribute, monetary donations collected at the class will support future library programs.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join them twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non-faith based meeting.

Monday, March 20

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Brule: Nanas Paint Nook and the Crafty Rooster are teaming up to host a painting event from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Crafty Rooster, 5831 S. Maple St. Attendees will get to create one of two spring-themed projects: a 12-inch by 16-inch canvas or a 16-inch door hanger. The cost for the class is $35. Participants are able to purchase food and beverages from the restaurant while they paint. Registration is required. For more information, search "Thinking SPRING at the Crafty Rooster - Brule WI" on Facebook.

Superior: The Yellowjacket Activities Crew is sponsoring a free community concert featuring Crash Adams at 7 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union Shippar Atrium at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Wednesday, March 22

Superior: Join the Rotary Club of Superior for their 11th annual Craft Beer and Wine Fundraising Event. The in-person social will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Barker’s Island Inn. Tickets are $40 per person. The online auction runs from March 20-26, and it can be accessed at www.biddingowl.com/superiorrotary . Proceeds from the hybrid events will benefit Northwood Tech Dreamkeepers Fund, Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency, Inc. and Rotary Club of Superior International Projects. During the in-person event, enjoy wine and beer tasting, hors d’oeuvres, select auction items, raffles and more. Special beer- and wine-themed cupcakes will be provided by Twisted Pastries Coffeehouse. A limited number of tickets are for sale at $40. Contact your local Superior Rotarian, purchase tickets online at www.superiorrotary.org , or buy them at the door.

Thursday, March 23

Ashland/Virtual: Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board meets at 10 a.m. and the finance committee meets at 12:30 p.m. on Zoom and in person at 301 Ellis Ave., Ashland. Contact Mari Kay Nabozny at mari@nwwib.com for Zoom access.

Superior: The Superior Central High School class of 1957 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at VIP. All classmates and friends are invited.

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts Lego Club from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Superior: ConnectSPED hosts a meeting from 5:15-6:45 p.m. at the Superior Public Library. The parent-led group is independent of the School District of Superior and exists to support, unite and educate families about special education. All families in the Superior School District who have a child with diverse needs are welcome to attend. For more information or to learn about attending the meeting virtually via Zoom, search for “ConnectSPED Meeting” on Facebook.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Pajama Storytime at 6 p.m. Local author Allison Kimmes will read her new book, "I Became a Warrior," the true story of her son's diagnosis of a heart problem at birth and his journey through heart surgery. It's a tribute to all "heart warriors" and their strength! Children are encouraged to wear their PJs. They will enjoy stories, songs and fun!

Friday, March 24

Superior: The Douglas County Fish and Game League hosts its annual Sports Show at Wessman Arena. Admission of $8 is good for all three days: Friday from 5-9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children 12 and under can attend free of charge. Parking is also free. The event will feature a live fish pond, laser shoot, crossbow introduction and more.

Saturday, March 25

Superior: The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center will host Rosie the Riveter Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event celebrates Rosie the Riveter and her impact on women and will feature ‘Women in the Workforce’ reenactors, as well as a WASPS presentation on how women changed the landscape of male-dominated industries by Frederick Beseler, aviation historian, author and pilot. There will also be an online look-alike contest. Mention the Bong Center on social media to enter a photo in the contest. The event is free to attend for anyone who sports Rosie-inspired attire. The Border Town Betties will be on hand to help with the event, and will have free calendars available for attendees.

Superior: Brandi Rodriguez, membership and events coordinator for the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, will visit Superior via Zoom for an informal public gathering in Room 1058 of Swenson Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Superior at 2 p.m. She’ll give a presentation on the history of the league and the purpose and scope of its work, and how to form a local chapter. Parking and admission are free. If you are unable to attend in person, join at wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/j/91696378268 .

Monday, March 27

Superior: State Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, and Rep. Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon, will hold a listening session from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room 201 of the Government Center. The first come, first served meeting is an opportunity to express thoughts on issues that might be considered by the Wisconsin Legislature.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Wednesday, March 29

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior hosts an evening of free family fun 4-7 p.m. with “Books with Buzz” on the second floor of the Jim Dan Hill Library. UWS’s mascot is collaborating with the Future Teachers Association student organization, the Department of Education and the Veteran and Nontraditional Student center to celebrate National Reading Month with crafts, activities and book reading for children. Children receive a free book while supplies last.

Thursday, March 30

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its adult book club at 6 p.m. This month’s selection is “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward. Request a copy of the book from the library. Those who would prefer to participate virtually should email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org .

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior music and theatre departments will present “La Cenerentola” (Cinderella), by Gioachino Rossini at 7 p.m. in Manion Theatre. Ticketsare $10 and may be purchased at the box office in the Holden Fine Arts Center. The Manion Theatre is in the Holden Fine Arts Center, 1805 Catlin Ave., Superior.

Saturday, April 1

Superior: Zenith City Media hosts the Twin Ports 1st Annual Business Convention Gala from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barker’s Island Inn Resort and Conference Center. More than 30 vendors will be on hand. There will also be a free buffet, raffle, gift bags and a red carpet event. For more information, visit www.zenithcitymedia.com .

