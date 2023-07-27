Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community Calendar: Northwestern Class of 1955 reunion and more

To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.

By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Friday, July 28

Superior: The Northwestern High School class of 1955 will hold their 68th class reunion at 1 p.m. at Barkers Island Inn. The committee is seeking information on former classmates Jim Wirtz/Wertz, Barbara Moyer, Janice Knudson, Darlene Breezee and Ethel Nasvall Rehl Azevedo. Contact Lois Burger, 715-398-5793 or Shirlie Magnuson, 715-372-4952 with information.

Superior: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA hosts Parents’ Night Out from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 are invited to attend, and will be able to play in the gym, do crafts, swim, and eat food. The cost per child is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for non-members. The discount code for multiple children is PNO2023. Visit superiorymca.org for more details or to register.

Saturday, July 29

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Sunday, July 30

Lake Nebagamon: Trinity Lutheran Church, 11416 E. 1st St., N., hosts a pancake brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you can eat homemade pancakes (gluten free available), with sausage, fruit sauce, syrup, juice, coffee and milk available. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and children 5 and under are free. Take-out meals will be available.

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, July 31

Superior: Children and families are invited to practice reading to Cody, a certified therapy dog, from 1-2 p.m. at Superior Public Library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library partners with Douglas County and St. Louis County to host a free Foster Care Information night from 5-7 p.m. Attendees will learn about the need for foster care providers in Douglas County, what the foster care licensing process looks like and what the expectations are of licensed foster parents. Refreshments will be provided.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime at Billings Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, crafts and fun.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: Woodblind will perform ska and reggae music at Webster Dream Park from 5-7 p.m. as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Solon Springs: Joan Salmen Memorial Library hosts Storytime from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, crafts and fun.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a Garden Party for Kids from 2-4 p.m. at Billings Park Pavilion 2. Children and their caregivers can celebrate summer with crafts, live music by Born Too Late, ice cream provided by Sweeden Sweets, face painting provided by Jessica Pearson of Arty Party Face Paint, sidewalk chalk art and a Storywalk. Children of all ages are invited to attend the free event, which will be held rain or shine.

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening at 11 a.m. of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The movie is rated PG. Closed captions will be enabled.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non-faith based meeting.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Superior: Community Water Festival: Defend the Sacred runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 31st Avenue East and East Fifth Street. The free event features a march and flotilla at 10 a.m. with the festival starting at noon with free food, speakers, kids’ activities and lots of water love with a peaceful call to shut down Enbridge Line 5.

Superior: Serenity Salon and Spa featuring Posh Affair Boutique, 1705 Tower Ave., will host a block party from noon to 3 p.m. Meet the new building owners, celebrate the businesses inside the building and celebrate summer during the family-friendly event. There will be food, music, bounce houses, games, grab bags, giveaways, discounted and free services. The Spartan cheer team will be offering face painting, and there are free spaces for local vendors to sell, perform and promote their businesses. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Lake Nebagamon: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA hosts an open house at Camp Tall Pines, 11881 E. South Lake Boulevard, from 1-4 p.m. Visitors can swim, kayak, canoe and enjoy light snacks. View all the improvements and learn about upcoming projects for the camp. Free and open to the public.

Monday, Aug. 7

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts Storytime from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, crafts and fun.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening at 6 p.m. of the movie "Shazam: Fury of the Gods." The film continues the story of teenager Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "Shazam!" is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego. The movie is rated PG-13. Closed captions will be enabled.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime at Billings Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, crafts and fun.

Superior: Do you have questions about Medicare? Visit Superior Public Library at 11:30 a.m. for an information session with Kristy Herubin and learn the basics of Medicare, including how and when to enroll. This is an informational session intended for anyone approaching age 65 or looking to retire.

Superior: The American Legion meets at 7 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: The Most Wanted will perform from 5-7 p.m. at Billings Park as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free Gearbox Labs Workshop for students from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The workshop is geared toward children in grades 5-12 who are interested in learning more about engineering, electronics and coding using Arduino. Participants will receive a free STEAM starter kit, project book, lunch and snacks. Families may participate but receive one kit and book. Register as one for a family. Note any siblings or adult chaperones that will co-attend in the order notes. Lunch will be provided for the student participant and one additional family member (chaperone or sibling). Participants must have a PC or Mac laptop with the Adruino IDE installed. A Chromebook option is available but not recommended. Participants must also create an account at Tinkercad before the workshop and register online superiorlibrary.org.

Superior: Sniff out the fun during the ninth annual Operation K-9, which takes place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Superior field along Mortorelli Drive and Belknap Street. Meet the dogs, watch K-9 demonstrations, see a display of law enforcement vehicles and enjoy family-friendly activities. There will be a silent auction as well as food, refreshments and souvenirs available for purchase. Free and open to the public.

Superior: Superior Porchfest serves up live music in Superior’s North End neighborhood from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy tunes by SonofMel, Similar Dogs and Night Song Jazz Trio. Visit the Superior Porchfest Facebook page or website for more information.

Friday, Aug. 11

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free Gearbox Labs Workshop for educators from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The workshop is geared toward teachers, librarians, teacher aides, homeschool educator leaders, instructors, informal educators or group leaders. Participants will receive a free STEAM starter kit, project book, lunch and snacks. Participants must be adults to attend the educator workshop. Participants must have a PC or Mac laptop with the Adruino IDE installed. A Chromebook option is available but not recommended. Participants must also create an account at Tinkercad before the workshop and register online superiorlibrary.org.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Brule: The Waino Pioneer Chapel is sponsoring its huge annual rummage sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brule Town Hall. Proceeds benefit the preservation of the historic chapel.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Brule: The Waino Pioneer Chapel is sponsoring its huge annual rummage sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brule Town Hall. Proceeds benefit the preservation of the historic chapel.

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
