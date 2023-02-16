Community Calendar: Northern Pines Sled Dog Race, Family Wellness Night and more

Saturday, Feb. 18

Iron River: The Iron River Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the fifth annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race at the Northern ines Golf Course, 69420 Airport Road. The races will feature more than 50 mushers in four different classes and runs through the golf course entering the Bayfield County Rail system and the Tri-County Corridor. Races begin at the following times: mid distance, 8:45 a.m.; open class 10 a.m.; four-dog event, 12:45 p.m.; and six-dog event, 2:15 p.m. Spectator admission is free. Visit the Northern Pines Sled Dog Race website, https://northernpinessdr.com/, for more information.

Solon Springs: Explore the headwaters of the St. Croix and Bois Brule rivers during a group snowshoe hike along the North Country National Scenic Trail. Hikers should meet at 10 a.m. at the trailhead at Palmer’s Landing on St. Croix Lake, 10625 E. County Highway A. Participants should bring snowshoes, poles, water and snacks and dress for the weather. Snowshoes may be rented from Superior Adventures at UW-Superior, 715-395-4651. Visit the Superior-St. Croix-Brule Hikers Meetup page for more information

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. The class will be led by instructors from the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA and is for yogis of all levels. People ages 12 and up are invited to attend and to bring a mat if they have one.

Monday, Feb. 20

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Enjoy a Mardi Gras-themed spaghetti dinner that includes jambalaya, coleslaw, garlic bread, King cake and beverages from 4-6 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 5821 John Ave. Everyone is welcome. Freewill offering accepted.

Superior: Superior Middle School will host Family Wellness Night at 5:30 p.m. The evening will focus on family wellness, with free mini-workshops led by community and school experts. A free dinner is provided. Registration is required at https://forms.gle/2JPdABF1oSphYQcs9.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Tuesday Tunes from 5-6 p.m. Seconds Count will perform live in the library’s atrium. The event is free and open to the public.

Superior: The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center presents a program on Ensign Jesse Brown and his wingman, Tom Hudner, at 6:30 p.m. When Brown, the Navy’s first Black aviator, was shot down over North Korea in December 1950, Hudner did the unthinkable to save him and crashed his own plane into the same mountain. Their story was depicted in the film “Devotion.” Chris Henry, with the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, will follow the story of the F4U Corsair, the path the two aviators took during the Korean War and recent facts uncovered about the F4U Corsair preserved at the EAA museum. Free and open to the public.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior Music Department will present Sarah Off, violin, and Steve Siegel, trumpet, for its University Recital Series at 7:30 p.m. in Thorpe Langley Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. For questions or additional information, call (715) 394-8115 or email music@uwsuper.edu. The event link is https://www.uwsuper.edu/calendar/university-recital-series-sarah-off-violin--steve-siegel-trumpet_calendar651340698.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts an information session with Kristy Herubin at 11:30 a.m. on the basics of Medicare, including how and when to enroll. The session is intended for anyone approaching age 65 or looking to retire.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Indigenous Cultures Resource Center hosts the 11th annual Wisconsin Indigenous and Multicultural Read-In featuring author Anton Treuer at 7 p.m. in Erlenbach Lecture Hall, located in Swenson Hall, 1610 Weeks Ave.. Treuer, professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University and author of “Everything You Wanted to Know about Indians but Were Afraid to Ask” will share traditional Ojibwe winter legends. Free and open to the community.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Superior: The Superior Central High School class of 1957 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at VIP. All classmates and friends are invited to attend.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Adult Book Club at 6 p.m. The group will discuss “One Plus One” by JoJo Moyes. Those who would like to participate virtually from home should send an email to mehlel@superiorlibrary.org.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Pajama Storytime at 6 p.m. Children and their families are invited to put on their pajamas and fuzzy slippers and come to the library for stories, crafts, songs and fun. The event is free to attend.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Superior: The Black Student Union and Department of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Wisconsin-Superior will host its Soul Food dinner program with music, food and fun. From 5:30-6:45 p.m., a dinner consisting of traditional African American and African dishes will be available in the Yellowjacket Union atrium. UWS students will also provide performances and presentations about their cultures. The dinner is free, but online registration is required. At 7 p.m., the event will move to Thorpe Langley Auditorium in Old Main for a free performance by Titambe West African Dance Ensemble. Free and open to the public.

Monday, Feb. 27

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: The Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of “Till” at 6 p.m. The film portrays the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. This movie is rated PG-13. Closed-captioning will be enabled.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Thursday, March 2

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its adult book club at 10:30 a.m. This month’s selection is “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward. Request a copy of the book from the library. Those who would prefer to participate virtually should email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org .

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Saturday, March 4

Danbury: Cozy Corner Trails, Inc. will hold its 48th Annual Booya and Raffle at McGraw Lake Tavern approximately 15 miles north of Danbury. Food will be served and door prizes drawn from noon to 5 p.m. Grand prize drawings will take place at 5 p.m. Raffle tickets are available in advance from club members and at Hillside Inn, McGraw Lake Tavern and Moose Junction Bar, as well as at the event. All proceeds will be used to purchase and maintain equipment for trail maintenance in northern Burnett and southern Douglas Counties, and to help sponsor community events. Follow the Cozy Corner Trails Inc. Facebook page for further updates and information.