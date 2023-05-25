99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Community Calendar: Memorial Day events, Tri Lakes Community Center pancake breakfast and more

To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.

Telegram Community Calendar
Telegram Community Calendar
Duluth News Tribune Graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Friday, May 26

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for kids at 4 p.m. The group will discuss “Roll With It” by Jamie Sumner, a big-hearted middle grade book about an irrepressible girl with cerebral palsy whose life takes an unexpected turn when she moves to a new town and has to start over again at a new school. Copies of the book can be checked out at the library.

Saturday, May 27

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Sunday, May 28

Summit: The Tri Lakes Community Center, 7872 S. County Road A, will host its annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Oakland and Summit Volunteer Fire Departments. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage links and morning beverages for $6. To-go orders will be available.

Monday, May 29

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, June 1

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a free car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Saturday, June 3

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, June 4

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, June 5

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, June 7

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Saturday, June 10

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Artwork inspired by the work of Lois Mailou Jones.
Local
Spring projects take center stage
May 25, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Digital mosaic flower created by a student
Local
Northern Lights students piece together mosaic masterpieces
May 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Four police officers pose for a photo after their swearing in ceremony
Local
Superior Police Department swears in 4 officers
May 24, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052220.n.st.MemorialDay3.jpg
Local
Memorial Day weekend activities planned for 2023
May 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
3358506+police-lights.jpg
Local
One killed in Douglas County crash
May 24, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
052623.N.ST.Grizzly's.JPG
Local
Superior Grizzly's set to close
May 23, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Three young light-skinned children stand holding hands in a black-and-white photo taken circa 1945. Two girls about six years old wear thigh-length coats; a boy about four years old wears a dark suit.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Rare photos show very young Bob Dylan in northern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler