Community Calendar: Memorial Day events, Tri Lakes Community Center pancake breakfast and more

Friday, May 26

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for kids at 4 p.m. The group will discuss “Roll With It” by Jamie Sumner, a big-hearted middle grade book about an irrepressible girl with cerebral palsy whose life takes an unexpected turn when she moves to a new town and has to start over again at a new school. Copies of the book can be checked out at the library.

Saturday, May 27

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Sunday, May 28

Summit: The Tri Lakes Community Center, 7872 S. County Road A, will host its annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Oakland and Summit Volunteer Fire Departments. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage links and morning beverages for $6. To-go orders will be available.

Monday, May 29

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Thursday, June 1

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a free car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Saturday, June 3

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, June 4

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, June 5

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Saturday, June 10

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.