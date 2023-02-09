Community Calendar: Love Your Local Artist fundraiser, Winterfest and more

Friday, Feb. 10

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts is Love Your Local Artist fundraiser from 5:30-8 p.m. The event will include art by local artists; live music; wine and refreshments; a Tiny Art Show; and a raffle featuring work donated by participating artists. All proceeds from the raffle and registration fees will support library services and programs.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Puppy Kissing Booth: Tap on Tower, 1106 Tower Ave., will host a puppy kissing booth from noon to 3 p.m. in honor of Valentine's Day. PJ's Rescue will be on hand with puppies who are looking for their furever homes. Attendees can get a kiss from a puppy for a cash donation, and 20% off their tab with donations of dog beds, food and toys.

Town of Superior: Pattison State Park hosts Winterfest from 4-7 p.m. The event includes sliding, cross-country skiing and snow shoeing. Bring your own sled; kids size snow shoes will be available. There will be storytelling beginning at 4 p.m., crafts, a fire with s’mores, hot cocoa, coffee and chili. A $5 daily pass is available from the office. Sponsored by the Friends of Amnicon and Pattison State Parks and Four Corners Elementary School PTA.

Monday, Feb. 13

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Solon Springs: Joan Salmen Memorial Library hosts a free Valentine's Day craft-making event for children from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Superior: The American Indian Parent Education Committee meets 5-6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Superior Middle School.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at 6 p.m. On the heels of the unexpected loss of King T'Challa, the nation of Wakanda finds itself at a crossroads in its fate. The surrounding powers of the world look on with greedy eyes, eager to encroach upon Wakanda in its most vulnerable state. All the while, its people remain steadfast, determined to protect their king's legacy and fight for their future. This movie is rated PG-13. Closed-captioning will be enabled.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Sip & Swipe Cafe from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The session is the first of two for users of Android products who want to gain confidence using their tablet or smartphone. Participants will be able to enjoy coffee or tea provided by the library while working with a friendly, knowledgeable and patient coach. Attendees will need to bring their own devices. While the session is free, registration is required. Call 715-394-8860 to sign up, or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a Winter Carnival from 1-4 p.m. Children and their families are invited to attend the free event, which will include carnival games such as a duck pond, ring toss, Plinko and more.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Tuesday Tunes from 5-6 p.m. Jane Wester will perform live in the library’s atrium. The event is free and open to the public.

Superior: Fairlawn Mansion will host a performance of "A Delicious Death" from 6-8:30 p.m. The cost is $65 per person and includes a multi-course dinner catered by Rich's Cuisine. Attendees can bring their own beer or white or rose wine (no red wine please). For more information or to purchase tickets, call 715-394-5712 or visit superiorpublicmuseums.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts experts from the Job Center of Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members of the public can stop in to get free help with job searches or filing for unemployment.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Sip & Swipe Cafe from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The session is the second of two for users of Android products who want to gain confidence using their tablet or smartphone. Participants will be able to enjoy coffee or tea provided by the library while working with a friendly, knowledgeable and patient coach. Attendees will need to bring their own devices. While the session is free, registration is required. Call 715-394-8860 to sign up, or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts a free Valentine's Day craft-making event for children from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Crafty Kids program from 3-5 p.m. Children who attend the free event will make President's Day crafts. All supplies are provided and no registration is required.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Question, Persuade, Refer training from 6-7:30 p.m. The free suicide prevention training enable participants to respond to someone in crisis and can save lives. Registration is required at https://go.wisc.edu/922p23.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Iron River: The Iron River Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the fifth annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race at the Northern ines Golf Course, 69420 Airport Road. The races will feature more than 50 mushers in four different classes and runs through the golf course entering the Bayfield County Rail system and the Tri-County Corridor. Races begin at the following times: mid distance, 8:45 a.m.; open class 10 a.m.; four-dog event, 12:45 p.m.; and six-dog event, 2:15 p.m. Spectator admission is free. Visit the Northern Pines Sled Dog Race website, https://northernpinessdr.com/, for more information.

Solon Springs: Explore the headwaters of the St. Croix and Bois Brule rivers during a group snowshoe hike along the North Country National Scenic Trail. Hikers should meet at 10 a.m. at the trailhead at Palmer’s Landing on St. Croix Lake, 10625 E. County Highway A. Participants should bring snowshoes, poles, water and snacks and dress for the weather. Snowshoes may be rented from Superior Adventures at UW-Superior, 715-395-4651. Visit the Superior-St. Croix-Brule Hikers Meetup page for more information

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. The class will be led by instructors from the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA and is for yogis of all levels. People ages 12 and up are invited to attend and to bring a mat if they have one.

Monday, Feb. 20

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Superior Middle School will host Family Wellness Night at 5:30 p.m. The evening will focus on family wellness, with free mini-workshops led by community and school experts. A free dinner is provided. Registration is required at https://forms.gle/2JPdABF1oSphYQcs9.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Tuesday Tunes from 5-6 p.m. Seconds Count will perform live in the library’s atrium. The event is free and open to the public.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior Music Department will present Sarah Off, violin, and Steve Siegel, trumpet, for its University Recital Series at 7:30 p.m. in Thorpe Langley Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. For questions or additional information, call (715) 394-8115 or email music@uwsuper.edu. The event link is https://www.uwsuper.edu/calendar/university-recital-series-sarah-off-violin--steve-siegel-trumpet_calendar651340698.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts an information session with Kristy Herubin at 11:30 a.m. on the basics of Medicare, including how and when to enroll. The session is intended for anyone approaching age 65 or looking to retire.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Superior: The Superior Central High School class of 1957 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at VIP. All classmates and friends are invited to attend.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Adult Book Club at 6 p.m. The group will discuss “One Plus One” by JoJo Moyes. Those who would like to participate virtually from home should send an email to mehlel@superiorlibrary.org.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Pajama Storytime at 6 p.m. Children and their families are invited to put on their pajamas and fuzzy slippers and come to the library for stories, crafts, songs and fun. The event is free to attend.

