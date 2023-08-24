Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Community Calendar: Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival and more

To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.

Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival practice near Barker's Island
Teams participating in the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival practice near Barker's Island in 2018.
File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

Friday, Aug. 25

Maple: Donations for the Old-Brule Heritage Society flea market and rummage sale will be accepted at the Maple Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from the sale help with preservation of the Monticello School and Archives in Maple.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for Kids at 4 p.m. The August selection is “The One and Only Ruby” by Katherine Applegate, which picks up a few months after the events of “The One and Only Bob.” Now living in a wildlife sanctuary, Ruby’s caretaker from the elephant orphanage in Africa where she grew up is visiting. Seeing him again brings back a flood of memories both happy and sad of her life before the circus, and she recounts the time she spent in the African savannah to Ivan and Bob. Copies of the book are available at the library.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
The Husky refinery Thursday in Superior that was affected by last year's explosion and asphalt fire. Crews are currently on site continuing demolition as permiting for new construction is underway. --- Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com
Local
Second Cenovus Superior emergency response in 2 days
The Superior Fire Department responded to a heavy fuel oil release at Cenovus on Thursday after responding to a propane release the day prior.
11m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
ambulance.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Body of missing pilot recovered from Lake Superior
Denny Pechacek, of Hovland, was last seen flying his ultralight aircraft Aug. 18.
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Historic gas station in Gordon Wi
Local
Board grants variance to preserve Gordon gas station
The prefabricated red, white and blue gas station in Gordon will move to Douglas County Highway Y and serve as an ice cream shop downtown.
5h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
An inside view of a building
Local
Superior officials plan to reassess property values
Associated Appraiser Consultants expects to begin residential exterior inspections after Labor Day for revaluation.
8h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Jeremy James Lawrence_web
Local
Mountain Iron man missing after ATV trip to Duluth
Jeremy James Lawrence, 39, was last seen visiting a friend at a Duluth hospital Sunday. He hasn't been heard from since.
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Modern devices connected to each other in businessman hand 3D rendering.
Local
City officials consider staffing Connect Superior
A broadband manager would take on network oversight as the construction phase nears, but the Human Resources Committee wants to spend more time looking at the proposed job description.
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Exterior of Lake Superior Elementary School
Local
Superior seeks input on redrawing elementary school boundaries
An online survey will be open through Sept. 8. Community meetings are also planned for October, with a decision expected in November.
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Trial set for former Superior police sergeant in fatal crash
The trial is set to begin May 20, 2024, and is expected to last five days.
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Women pose for a photo after treatment court graduation
Local
Douglas County Treatment Court sees continued success
Judge Kelly Thimm called new graduate Sara Brown "inspirational."
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Empty mobile home park
Local
Douglas County OKs trailer park cleanup
Officials will seek proposals for asbestos assessment; asbestos removal; and demolition and removal of existing trailers on two trailer park sites.
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson

Superior: The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. with a beer garden and food trucks at Barker's Island. A team captain meeting will take place at the front of the stage at 5:40 p.m., followed by the festival's opening ceremony at 6 p.m. There will be live music from 7-11 p.m. featuring Big Wave Dave and the Ripples and The Mackie Brothers. The annual festival is run by the Rotary Club of Superior. The festival's 2023 charitable partner is 23rd Veteran.

Superior: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA hosts Parents’ Night Out from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 are invited. There will be gym and craft activities, swimming and food. The cost per child is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for non-members. The discount code for multiple children is PNO2023. Visit superiorymca.org for more details or to register.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Superior: The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival continues with a pancake breakfast from 7:30-11 a.m. at Barker's Island Marina sponsored by the Border Town Betties. Racing gets underway at 8 a.m. "Minute to Win It" games with prizes will start at 10 a.m., followed at 11 a.m. by food trucks and the beer garden opening, as well as a 5K fun run. Live entertainment including Sterling Silver Dance Studio, a 23rd Veteran DJ and Born Too Late will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Barker's Island Festval Park bandshell. Championship races will start at 4 p.m. The event wraps up with an awards ceremony, raffle prize drawing and closing ceremony starting at 5 p.m. The annual festival is run by the Rotary Club of Superior. The festival's 2023 charitable partner is 23rd Veteran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon at the Superior Public Library.

Maple: The Old-Brule Heritage Society flea market and rummage sale will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maple Town Hall. Spaces to rent outside are $10 and $15 with an 8-foot table. Limited inside space is available for $25 with an 8-foot table. Call Jim at 715-363-2549 or Mary Ann at 715-398-5493 about reserving a space. Proceeds from the sale help with preservation of the Monticello School and Archives in Maple.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Crafty Kids program from 10 a.m. to noon. Children will be able to make peace sign ornaments, friendship pins and kindness confetti art. All supplies will be provided. No registration required.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, Aug. 28

Superior: Children and families are invited to practice reading to Cody, a certified therapy dog, from 1-2 p.m. at Superior Public Library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library. Just Kids Dental will be on hand to teach children the importance of proper brushing, flossing and good nutrition during the interactive storytime for toddlers and preschoolers. Every child will receive a complimentary toothbrush, toothpaste and floss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior: Members of the Twin Ports Chess Club invite people of all ages and skill levels to attend a free chess workshop from 5-7 p.m. at Superior Public Library. From 5-6 p.m., attendees will learn basic instructions, how the pieces move, basic ideas, and strategies. From 6-7 p.m., they will play chess and get individualized help. Anyone with questions about chess, or those who want to get their feet wet, are invited to attend. Prizes will be awarded to kids who participate!

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: Blackhoof will perform classic rock and variety tunes from 5-7 p.m. at Barkers Island as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Friday, Sept. 1

Superior: The Great Northern Classic Rodeo kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds. For more information, visit greatnorthernclassicrodeo.org.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non-faith based meeting.

Superior: The Great Northern Classic Rodeo continues at 7 p.m. at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds. For more information, visit greatnorthernclassicrodeo.org.

Superior: Duluth-Superior Pride's Block Party for people age 21 and over will be held at the Superior Flame Nightclub and The Main Club starting at 9 p.m. There will be a $10 cover charge. For more information, visit duluthsuperiorpride.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday, Sept. 3

Superior: The Great Northern Classic Rodeo continues at 10 a.m. at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds. For more information, visit greatnorthernclassicrodeo.org.

Superior: Duluth-Superior Pride Parade will travel down Tower Avenue at noon. Following the parade, there will be a family gathering and potluck from 1-4 p.m. in Billings Park. The annual drag show runs from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Main Club.

Monday, Sept. 4

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free read along for children with Princess Belle from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Superior: Members of the Twin Ports Chess Club invite people of all ages and skill levels to attend a free chess workshop from 5-7 p.m. at Superior Public Library. From 5-6 p.m., attendees will learn basic instructions, how the pieces move, basic ideas, and strategies. From 6-7 p.m., they will play chess and get individualized help. Anyone with questions about chess, or those who want to get their feet wet, are invited to attend. Prizes will be awarded to kids who participate!

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: A jazz concert in support of Harbor House Crisis Shelters, “Jazzin’ with Faith,” will kick off at 7 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1531 Hughitt Ave. The concert features music by World Beat Connection ministers through music. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Free admission; donations accepted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
BlatnikBridgeC.jpg
Local
Wisconsin, Minnesota seek federal funding for Blatnik Bridge
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Nebagamon man wounded in France
5d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
081823.N.ST.Solon Hopke school 1.JPG
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Catching up on the education beat
5d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Trial set for former Superior police sergeant in fatal crash
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
NFL: Preseason-Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets
Pro
Former Bulldog Laing appears on ‘Hard Knocks’ singing Backstreet Boys
33m ago
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Stratton leads Spartans to win over St. Croix Falls
14h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
A package of Narcan nasal spray and a package of fentanyl test strips sit on a table
Health
Vivent Health aims to curb overdose deaths in Superior
22h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson