Community Calendar: Lake Superior Day, Sales Around the Lakes and more

Sunday, July 16

Superior: The Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve hosts its annual Lake Superior Day Celebration on Barker's Island at the Lake Superior Estuarium and Festival Park. The event will feature live music from Teague Alexy at 11 a.m. an The Gemstones Honoring Afro Geode at 1 p.m., as well as games and activities, standup paddleboarding demonstrations, raffle prizes and more. Food will be available for purchase from Superior Cubans, AICHO Community Garden Program and Sweeden's Sweets. Prior to the main event, North Shore Stand Up Paddleboarding hosts the 6th annual Paddle for the People 4K recreational paddle race around Barkers Island. The free race begins at 10 a.m. with mandatory check in from 8:30-9:30 a.m.; register online at duluthsup.com. Participants can help take care of Lake Superior as part of the Wisconsin Point Spotted Knapweed Pull, happening from 9-11 a.m., as well. The following organizations are partnering with NERR on the event: the city of Superior, the University of Wisconsin-Superior, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Friends of the Lake Superior Reserve, North Shore SUP and Wisconsin Sea Grant.

Saturday, June 17

Summit: The annual Sales Around the Lakes, hosted by the Tri Lakes Community Center, will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive, bike or walk around the Amnicon, Dowling and Lyman Lakes area while checking out the garage and lawn sales.

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. led by instructors from the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA. The class is intended for people ages 12 and up. Bring a mat if you have one. There is no charge for the class, but those who wish to donate can do so with proceeds going toward future library programs.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Solon Springs: Take a group Solstice Hike through the oak savanna of the Douglas County State Wildlife Area as the sun sets. The hike, led by Teresa Nelson of the North County Trail Association’s Brule-St. Croix Chapter, will take place on a segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail near Solon Springs. Hikers will meet at 8 p.m. at 13152 S. Bird Road and hike 3 miles round trip. Visit www.meetup.com/sscbhikers for more information.

Sunday, June 18

Superior: The 23rd annual all-Ford powered Father’s Day Car Show takes place from 1-4 p.m. at the Belknap Plaza on the 100 block of Belknap Street. Registration begins at noon. There is a $15 registration fee with proceeds going to the local Alzheimer’s Association. All Ford-powered vehicles are welcome. Mystery Mobile Catering and Concessions will be at the event, which is sponsored by the Twin Ports Mustang and Ford club. Free and open to the public. Online registration is available. Email twinportsmustangandfordclub@gmail.com for more information.

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, June 19

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts KidCrafts from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The craft will be mermaid bracelets. No registration is required and all supplies are provided.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library will host a free screening of the film "A Man Called Otto." Tom Hanks stars as a grumpy widower whose world is turned upside down when a new family moves in next door. The movie is rated PG-13 and closed captions will be enabled.

Tuesday, June 20

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime in the Park for children at 10:30 a.m. at Billings Park. Join them rain or shine for stories, crafts and fun.

Superior: The last SAREA meeting before fall will be held at noon at VIP. The hostesses are Marge Kaptonak, Judy Hack, Sheri Alexsevich and Kathy Empie. The program is called "Songs and Poems to Remember" prepared by Jane Wester and Kathy Kadlecek. All retired school district employees are welcome.

Wednesday, June 21

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Thursday, June 22

Ashland: The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment board meets at 10 a.m. and its finance committee meets at 12:30 p.m. For meeting details or Zoom access, contact Mari Kay-Nabozny at mari@nwwib.com.

Saturday, June 24

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Crafty Kids from 10 a.m. to noon. Children can make a "Horton Hears a Who" craft. All supplies are provided and registration is not required. Just drop in and make a craft.

Foxboro: There will be a Patzau School Reunion potluck at Drifter’s starting at 1 p.m. There is no cost to register, and registration will be done at the door. Bring a dish to share. Call or text Linda Carlson (Magnuson) at 218-591-0616 for more information. The event will be a time to reconnect with old friends and have some fun.

Summit: The Tri Lakes Community Center hosts its annual turkey potluck from 4-6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share and enjoy delicious turkey in the pavilion.

Monday, June 26

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Read to a Dog program at 1 p.m. Children can practice reading out loud to a nonjudgmental audience, Cody, a certified therapy dog. Special thanks to Carolyn Sturdevant for bringing her special dog to the library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Solon Springs: Joan Salmen Memorial Library hosts Lego Club at 4:30 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a reading with local author Gina Ramsey at 6 p.m. Ramsey will read from her new book, "Burnt Gloveboxes — Embracing Life When It Goes Up in Flames." She will share stories about her life and how she manages to find the funny while navigating life’s ongoing crazy mishaps and blunders. Refreshments will be provided, and books will be available to purchase.

Tuesday, June 27

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime in the Park for children at 10:30 a.m. at Billings Park. Join them rain or shine for stories, crafts and fun.

Wednesday, June 28

Cloverland: A free Douglas County youth camp for ages 8 and older takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cloverland Town Hall. The camp, led by the State Farmers Union youth director, will include niche farming areas, community history, recreation activity and lunch. Registration takes place from 9:30 to 10; or call Jim Streveler at 715-372-8473 by June 20. Participants limited to 20.

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com .

Thursday, June 29

Superior: The Superior Central High School class of 1957 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at VIP. The 2023 Annual Reunion will coincide with the monthly luncheon at VIP at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24. All classmates and friends are invited to attend both events.

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts Lego Club at 4:30 p.m.

Superior: The River Walks series kicks off with a one-mile out-and-back walk to visit Pickle Pond, the site of a major project to restore habitat and access to the waterfront in Superior. The walk begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Lake Superior Estuarium on Barker’s Island. Project leaders will share what all the heavy machinery is doing in the pond right now, and why this work is a benefit to the ecosystem and the community. Free and open to the public. Visit https://lakesuperiornerr.org/river-walks/ for more information.

Superior: Enjoy live music from 6-8 p.m. at the Old Police and Fire Museum and around Superior’s East End neighborhood during Superior Porchfest. Musicians serving up tunes include the Fish Heads, Steve Sokela, Born Too Late and Shane Nelson. Visit the Superior Porchfest Facebook page or website for more information.

Saturday, July 1

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

