Community Calendar: Hunger Bowl Twin Ports Tournament, American Indian Parent Education Committee and more

Saturday, March 11

Superior: The Hunger Bowl Twin Ports Bowling Tournament will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Superior Lanes, 1914 Broadway St. The event features a three-person team Baker style tournament, as well as recreational bowling, a corn hole tournament, raffle and more. Cash prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third place tournament teams. All proceeds from tournament and recreational bowling registration fees will go toward Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. For more information, search for "Hunger Bowl Twin Ports Bowling Tournament" on Facebook.

Monday, March 13

Ashland/Virtual: Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board executive committee meets at 10 a.m. on Zoom and in person at 301 Ellis Ave., Ashland. Contact Mari Kay Nabozny at mari@nwwib.com for Zoom access.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: The American Indian Parent Education Committee meets 5-6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Superior Middle School.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of "The Woman King" at 6 p.m. The film is inspired by the true story of a late 18th century African warrior who takes a stand to uphold the freedom of her kingdom when European merchants encroach, seeking riches at the expense of her people. The movie is rated PG-13. Closed-captioning will be enabled.

Tuesday, March 14

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Wednesday, March 15

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts experts from the Job Center of Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members of the public can stop in to get free help with job searches or filing for unemployment.

Friday, March 17

Superior: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA hosts Parents Night Out (Spring Break Edition) from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 are invited to the YMCA for a night of activities, open gym, swimming and more. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. Learn more at superiorymca.org.

Saturday, March 18

Superior: CASDA hosts a Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee's, 3605 Tower Ave., from 8-10 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person and include three pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee or juice. For tickets, contact CASDA at 715-392-3136.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Crafty Kids program from 10 a.m. to noon. Children who attend will make spring-themed crafts. All supplies are provided and there is no registration required.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. The class is perfect for people age 12 and up. Participants are asked to bring a mat if they have one. For those who wish to contribute, monetary donations collected at the class will support future library programs.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join them twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non-faith based meeting.

Monday, March 20

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Brule: Nanas Paint Nook and the Crafty Rooster are teaming up to host a painting event from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Crafty Rooster, 5831 S. Maple St. Attendees will get to create one of two spring-themed projects: a 12-inch by 16-inch canvas or a 16-inch door hanger. The cost for the class is $35. Participants are able to purchase food and beverages from the restaurant while they paint. Registration is required. For more information, search "Thinking SPRING at the Crafty Rooster - Brule WI" on Facebook.

Wednesday, March 22

Superior: Join the Rotary Club of Superior for their 11th annual Craft Beer and Wine Fundraising Event. The in-person social will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Barker’s Island Inn. Tickets are $40 per person. The online auction runs from March 20-26, and it can be accessed at www.biddingowl.com/superiorrotary . Proceeds from the hybrid events will benefit Northwood Tech Dreamkeepers Fund, Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency, Inc. and Rotary Club of Superior International Projects. During the in-person event, enjoy wine and beer tasting, hors d’oeuvres, select auction items, raffles and more. Special beer- and wine-themed cupcakes will be provided by Twisted Pastries Coffeehouse. A limited number of tickets are for sale at $40. Contact your local Superior Rotarian, purchase tickets online at www.superiorrotary.org , or buy them at the door.

Thursday, March 23

Ashland/Virtual: Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board meets at 10 a.m. and the finance committee meets at 12:30 p.m. on Zoom and in person at 301 Ellis Ave., Ashland. Contact Mari Kay Nabozny at mari@nwwib.com for Zoom access.

Superior: The Superior Central High School class of 1957 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at VIP. All classmates and friends are invited.

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts Lego Club from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Superior: ConnectSPED hosts a meeting from 5:15-6:45 p.m. at the Superior Public Library. The parent-led group is independent of the School District of Superior and exists to support, unite and educate families about special education. All families in the Superior School District who have a child with diverse needs are welcome to attend. For more information or to learn about attending the meeting virtually via Zoom, search for “ConnectSPED Meeting” on Facebook.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Pajama Storytime at 6 p.m. Local author Allison Kimmes will read her new book, "I Became a Warrior," the true story of her son's diagnosis of a heart problem at birth and his journey through heart surgery. It's a tribute to all "heart warriors" and their strength! Children are encouraged to wear their PJs. They will enjoy stories, songs and fun!

Friday, March 24

Superior: The Douglas County Fish and Game League hosts its annual Sports Show at Wessman Arena. Admission of $8 is good for all three days: Friday from 5-9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children 12 and under can attend free of charge. Parking is also free. The event will feature a live fish pond, laser shoot, crossbow introduction and more.